News from SFAR: Aiding Affordable Housing With Short-Term Rental Taxes

Nov. 5—The Santa Fe Association of Realtors has been a strong supporter of using short-term rental taxes for affordable housing. Research suggests that in some communities, short-term rentals can modestly increase housing and rent prices. Due to state law, short-term rental gross receipts taxes, among others, are now collected readily and easily by online vendors, such as Airbnb and VRBO. Prior to this state law requirement, it had been more difficult to ensure that these taxes were collected from short-term rental properties.

With the aid of online tax collection, the Santa Fe Association of Realtors has strongly encouraged Santa Fe city and county leaders to use short-term rental gross receipts taxes for affordable housing. The city, though, cannot track short-term rental gross receipts taxes. However, if one analyzes short-term rental lodgers tax collections, which is a percentage of each rental, it is possible to estimate that the city is receiving between $1.75M and $2M annually from short-term rental gross receipts taxes. It is the association's perspective that these short-term rental gross receipts taxes have been used by the city to help the city meet its earmark of $3M annually for the Affordable Housing Trust Fund.

As part of the association's advocacy with Mayor Webber and the city council regarding the 3% home-excise tax proposal, our members urged city leaders to continue to earmark these monies for the Affordable Housing Trust Fund. If the home tax becomes law, the association believes any funds collected and tracked from the 3% home tax should be in addition to this existing funding. As part of due diligence, the association reviewed existing dedicated funding sources for the city's Affordable Housing Trust Fund. Unfortunately, in researching these revenues over the last few years, the association discovered that the city is not tracking or depositing two relatively new dedicated funding sources for the trust fund that became law in April 2021.

The current revenue stream for the city's Affordable Housing Trust Fund does not account for occupancy taxes collected based on the 31st and subsequent days on lodging rentals (Ordinance #2021-10), nor one-half of the percentage of net proceeds on the sale of certain city-owned land and buildings from January 1, 2021 (Ordinance # 2021-11). As the city of Santa Fe has now advanced yet another dedicated source of funding for the trust fund, the association believes it is imperative that existing sources be accounted for and reported to the governing body, along with the public, as voters weigh the benefits of adding another funding source.

The association alerted city leaders to these revenue reporting concerns in September 2023 seeking engagement to better understand the existing dedicated funding stream for the Affordable Housing Trust Fund. Unfortunately, there has been no outreach to the association. The Santa Fe Association of Realtors remains committed to ensuring that all dedicated sources of funding for the city of Santa Fe's Affordable Housing Trust Fund be accounted for and transparently reported to the governing body and the public moving forward.

News from SFAR: Aiding Affordable Housing With Short-Term Rental Taxes