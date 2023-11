TechCrunch

Giskard is a French startup working on an open-source testing framework for large language models. While there’s a lot of hype around AI models, ML testing systems will also quickly become a hot topic as regulation is about to be enforced in the EU with the AI Act, and in other countries. Companies that develop AI models will have to prove that they comply with a set of rules and mitigate risks so that they don’t have to pay hefty fines.