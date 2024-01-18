News5 viewer says prepaid card was drained by someone right after buying it

If you plan to buy someone a gift card, or prepaid card from a store, consumers need to ask themselves if they know for sure that the gift card hasn't been tampered with. The hard part is that it’s often difficult to tell and if you put money on a card that’s been compromised the crooks can drain that money instantly. This leaves the consumer empty handed. We recently did a story warning you about a crime trend that’s allowing people to drain money from gift cards the moment they’re purchased. Now, these crimes are hitting close to home.

