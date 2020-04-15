Newsflash: APG|SGA SA (VTX:APGN) Analysts Have Been Trimming Their Revenue Forecasts

Market forces rained on the parade of APG|SGA SA (VTX:APGN) shareholders today, when the analysts downgraded their forecasts for this year. There was a fairly draconian cut to their revenue estimates, perhaps an implicit admission that previous forecasts were much too optimistic.

Following the latest downgrade, the current consensus, from the dual analysts covering APG|SGA, is for revenues of CHF270m in 2020, which would reflect a not inconsiderable 16% reduction in APG|SGA's sales over the past 12 months. Before the latest update, the analysts were foreseeing CHF312m of revenue in 2020. The consensus view seems to have become more pessimistic on APG|SGA, noting the substantial drop in revenue estimates in this update.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. One more thing stood out to us about these estimates, and it's the idea that APG|SGA'sdecline is expected to accelerate, with revenues forecast to fall 16% next year, topping off a historical decline of 0.5% a year over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for companies in the wider industry, which suggest that revenues (in aggregate) are expected to grow 1.8% next year. So it's pretty clear that, while it does have declining revenues, the analysts also expect APG|SGA to suffer worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts cut their revenue estimates for this year. They're also anticipating slower revenue growth than the wider market. Given the stark change in sentiment, we'd understand if investors became more cautious on APG|SGA after today.

