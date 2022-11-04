Newsflash: Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Analysts Have Been Trimming Their Revenue Forecasts

One thing we could say about the analysts on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) - they aren't optimistic, having just made a major negative revision to their near-term (statutory) forecasts for the organization. Revenue estimates were cut sharply as the analysts signalled a weaker outlook - perhaps a sign that investors should temper their expectations as well.

Following the downgrade, the current consensus from Aurinia Pharmaceuticals' eight analysts is for revenues of US$169m in 2023 which - if met - would reflect a huge 93% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 68% to US$0.35. However, before this estimates update, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$229m and US$0.33 per share in losses. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, with the analysts making a serious cut to their revenue forecasts while also expecting losses per share to increase.

The consensus price target fell 15% to US$18.19, with the analysts clearly concerned about the company following the weaker revenue and earnings outlook. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Aurinia Pharmaceuticals at US$30.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$13.00. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. We can infer from the latest estimates that forecasts expect a continuation of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals'historical trends, as the 69% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2023 is roughly in line with the 80% annual revenue growth over the past five years. Compare this with the broader industry, which analyst estimates (in aggregate) suggest will see revenues grow 15% annually. So it's pretty clear that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is forecast to grow substantially faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts increased their loss per share estimates for next year. Unfortunately, analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, although our data indicates revenues are expected to perform better than the wider market. The consensus price target fell measurably, with analysts seemingly not reassured by recent business developments, leading to a lower estimate of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals' future valuation. Overall, given the drastic downgrade to next year's forecasts, we'd be feeling a little more wary of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals going forwards.

