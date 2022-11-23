Newsflash: Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Analysts Have Been Trimming Their Revenue Forecasts

Today is shaping up negative for Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a substantial negative revision to this year's forecasts. Revenue estimates were cut sharply as analysts signalled a weaker outlook - perhaps a sign that investors should temper their expectations as well.

After this downgrade, Enanta Pharmaceuticals' eight analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$114m in 2023. This would be a sizeable 32% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. The loss per share is expected to ameliorate slightly, reducing to US$5.57. However, before this estimates update, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$150m and US$3.86 per share in losses. Ergo, there's been a clear change in sentiment, with the analysts administering a notable cut to this year's revenue estimates, while at the same time increasing their loss per share forecasts.

The consensus price target was broadly unchanged at US$71.78, perhaps implicitly signalling that the weaker earnings outlook is not expected to have a long-term impact on the valuation. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on Enanta Pharmaceuticals, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$97.00 and the most bearish at US$50.00 per share. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that Enanta Pharmaceuticals is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to display 32% annualised growth until the end of 2023. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 16% annual decline over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the broader industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 14% annually. Not only are Enanta Pharmaceuticals' revenues expected to improve, it seems that the analysts are also expecting it to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note from this downgrade is that the consensus increased its forecast losses this year, suggesting all may not be well at Enanta Pharmaceuticals. Unfortunately, analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, although our data indicates revenues are expected to perform better than the wider market. Given the stark change in sentiment, we'd understand if investors became more cautious on Enanta Pharmaceuticals after today.

