Newsflash: Keppel Corporation Limited (SGX:BN4) Analysts Have Been Trimming Their Revenue Forecasts

Market forces rained on the parade of Keppel Corporation Limited (SGX:BN4) shareholders today, when the analysts downgraded their forecasts for this year. There was a fairly draconian cut to their revenue estimates, perhaps an implicit admission that previous forecasts were much too optimistic.

Following the latest downgrade, the current consensus, from the nine analysts covering Keppel, is for revenues of S$6.7b in 2023, which would reflect a sizeable 27% reduction in Keppel's sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are supposed to dive 22% to S$0.50 in the same period. Prior to this update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of S$8.4b and earnings per share (EPS) of S$0.54 in 2023. It looks like analyst sentiment has fallen somewhat in this update, with a sizeable cut to revenue estimates and a minor downgrade to earnings per share numbers as well.

Analysts made no major changes to their price target of S$8.68, suggesting the downgrades are not expected to have a long-term impact on Keppel's valuation. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. The most optimistic Keppel analyst has a price target of S$10.04 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at S$5.80. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await Keppel shareholders.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 27% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2023. That is a notable change from historical growth of 6.8% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 4.2% per year. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Keppel is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts cut their earnings per share estimates, expecting a clear decline in business conditions. Unfortunately analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, and industry data suggests that Keppel's revenues are expected to grow slower than the wider market. Overall, given the drastic downgrade to this year's forecasts, we'd be feeling a little more wary of Keppel going forwards.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple Keppel analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

