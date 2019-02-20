Newsflash: Samsung Galaxy S10 Crypto Wallet ‘Highly Likely’ During Today’s Launch

Ahead of today’s anticipated launch, Samsung Galaxy S10 is expected to showcase the Exynos 9820 as the mobile application processor (AP) of the device and according to a local publication in South Korea operated by mainstream media outlet Hankyoreh, it could be a big hint for Samsung’s crypto wallet integration.

In November of last year, Samsung Electronics released the Exynos 9820, its newest AP featuring an octa-core CPU. The company implemented significant improvements from its previous 9810 model including 8K UHD, a Neutral Processing Unit (NPU), and Physical Unclonable Function (PUF).

The report stated that PUF is a technology used by chipmakers to store encryptions keys safely as it strengthens the security measures in hardware containing encryption keys.

In the case of Galaxy S10, the S10 is the hardware and encryption keys would be cryptocurrency private keys if the rumored crypto wallet is integrated.

