Newsmaker: Cherry Capital Foods shuts down

Dec. 29—TRAVERSE CITY — Northern Michigan's burgeoning local food system suffered a body blow in 2023 with the shutdown of Cherry Capital Foods.

The Traverse City-based food distributor closed its doors in mid-November after 15 years of connecting local farmers and other food and beverage producers to dozens of retailers, restaurants, schools and other destination points throughout the region and state.

Despite its demise, CEO Michael Lahti of Tamarack Holdings, which owned and operated the business, said CCF achieved its mission of helping grow and solidify the local food system and assisting in the launch of dozens of local food companies in the region.

"Cherry Capital Foods was never designed or had a goal of being a broadline distributor — it wasn't about making a return," Lahti said. "It's always been about the food systems."

Cherry Capital Foods was founded in 2007 by Leelanau County resident John "Chip" Hoagland to help local growers and producers get their products on the menus and shelves accessed by area consumers.

Revenues eventually surged to more than $10 million annually, and the distributor actually strengthened its market position during the COVID pandemic as other big distributors struggled with dwindling supply chains created by widespread business shutdowns.

But Cherry Capital Foods' challenges grew dramatically post-COVID. Soaring food prices pushed consumers away from specialty food products toward cheaper brands, Lahti said. Rising gasoline prices, insurance costs and wage inflation also impacted operations, as did more large distributors cutting into the local food market share. Lahti said the company's logistics costs increased 100 percent in the past two years and its business model that had been successful for more than a decade became unsustainable.

"We couldn't mark up our products anymore," Lahti said. "(The business model) wasn't really able to survive going forward."

Cherry Capital Foods' partners are finding ways to fill the void. Steve Nance, recently retired general manager of Oryana Community Co-op in Traverse City, said several local food producers have gone back to direct deliveries, which the cooperative had with dozens of growers and producers before Cherry Capital Foods was available.

Lahti said many of CCF's clients have resumed direct deliveries to stores and restaurants, shifting to a "hyper-local" delivery model covering five or six-area counties compared to the regional and state-wide deliveries that were offered by Cherry Capital.

"They've had to go more direct than they've ever had to go," he said. "We aren't helping farmers grow anymore, but they're pretty resilient at finding ways of staying sustainable."

Lahti worries about the future of Michigan agriculture, especially for the smaller farmers and growers that CCF helped nurture. Private equity operations are snatching up agricultural properties around the state, in part because of the state's abundance of fresh water. Lahti says state agriculture officials and some legislators are taking notice of those trends and are stepping up efforts to help Michigan-based farms and the families that operate them.

"There is an awareness to do it now, but there's a lot of work that needs to done," he said.

Cherry Capital Foods won't be part of those solutions. But Lahti said the business can take pride in its role in building the regional food network, and credited Hoagland for investing "tens of millions of dollars" into the effort over the years.

"We helped with business plan development, we helped with marketing ... we helped grow and launch well over 100 businesses around the region," Lahti said. "I think (Hoagland's) deserved much more credit than he's received."