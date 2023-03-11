NEWSMAKER-Li Qiang, Xi confidant, takes reins as China's premier

Yew Lun Tian and Laurie Chen and Joe Cash
·5 min read

(Adds hyperlink in first paragraph)

By Yew Lun Tian, Laurie Chen and Joe Cash

BEIJING, March 11 (Reuters) - Four years before Li Qiang gained notoriety as the force behind the two-month COVID-19 lockdown of Shanghai, the man who became China's premier on Saturday worked quietly behind the scenes to drive a bold revamp of the megacity's sclerotic stock market.

Li's back-channelling - sources said he bypassed the China Securities Regulatory Commission, which lost some of its power under the new set-up - demonstrated what became a reputation for pragmatism as well as close ties with President Xi Jinping.

In late 2018, Xi himself announced Shanghai's new tech-focused STAR Market as well as the pilot of a registration-based IPO system, reforms meant to entice China's hottest young firms to list locally rather than overseas.

"The CSRC was very unhappy," said a veteran banker close to regulators and Shanghai officials, declining to be named given the sensitivity of the matter.

"Li's relationship with Xi played a role here," enabling him to present the scheme directly to the central government, without going through the CSRC, the person added.

The CSRC did not respond to a request for comment.

Previously the Communist Party chief in Shanghai, Li was confirmed as premier during the National People's Congress, charged with managing the world's second largest economy. He replaced the retiring Li Keqiang, widely perceived to have been sidelined as Xi tightened his grip on management of the economy.

Leadership watchers say Li Qiang's closeness to Xi is both a strength and a vulnerability: while he has Xi's trust, he is beholden to his long-time patron.

Trey McArver, co-founder of consultancy Trivium China, said Li is likely to be much more powerful than his predecessor.

Xi expended significant political capital to get him into the role, given Li's lack of central government experience and the Shanghai lockdown, McArver said.

"Officials know that Li Qiang is Xi Jinping's guy," he said.

"He clearly thinks that Li Qiang is a very competent person and he has put him in this position because he trusts him and he expects a lot of him."

Li, 63, did not respond to questions sent to China's State Council Information Office.

PRACTICAL PRAGMATIST

A career bureaucrat, Li was revealed as the pick for China's number two role in October when Xi unveiled a leadership line-up stacked with loyalists.

At that time, Li had been known for overseeing the harrowing COVID lockdown earlier last year of Shanghai's 25 million people, which shut the city's economy and left psychological scars among its residents. That made him a target of anger but did nothing to derail his promotion.

Li was also instrumental in pushing for China's unexpectedly sudden end to its zero-COVID policy late last year, Reuters reported this month.

People who have interacted with Li say they found him practical-minded, an effective bureaucratic operator and supportive of the private sector - a stance that would be expected in someone whose career put him in charge of some of China's most economically dynamic regions.

As Communist Party chief between 2002 to 2004 in his home city of Wenzhou, a hotbed of entrepreneurialism, Li came across as open-minded and willing to listen, said Zhou Dewen, who represented small and midsize enterprises in the city.

"He took a liberal approach of granting private companies default access to enter the market, except when explicitly banned by law, rather then the traditional approach of keeping private companies out by default," said Zhou.

Craig Allen, president of the U.S.-China Business Council and a former U.S. official, said Li sought to level the playing field for foreign businesses, pointing to the speed with which U.S. carmaker Tesla was able to get its Shanghai factory there operational in 2019.

"Clearly nothing got in the way once a decision was made. There was a clarity of a kind in his decision making, an authority, and that really helps," said Allen, describing Li as comfortable in his own skin.

Still, several observers caution against putting too much weight on Li's experience in a business hub such as Shanghai, since Xi has steadily tightened Communist Party control and taken the economy in a more statist direction.

"Now Li is a national leader, working under a market-sceptic boss, and he has to balance growth with a range of social, technological, and geopolitical goals," said Neil Thomas, senior analyst at Eurasia.

NO WALLFLOWER

Even by the opaque standards of Chinese politics, there is little public information about Li's background or personal life.

Born in Ruian county in what is now Wenzhou, the 17-year-old Li went to work in 1976 at an irrigation station in his hometown, a desirable job in what turned out to be the final year of Mao Zedong's Cultural Revolution.

Li entered Zhejiang Agricultural University in 1978, the year that campuses were reopened in China and competition for places was fierce. He received master's degrees from the central party school in Beijing and Hong Kong Polytechnic University.

It was in Zhejiang, home to some of China's biggest private companies - where Xi was provincial party secretary and Li was his chief of staff between 2004 and 2007 - that the two men would have built their personal bond.

American author Robert Lawrence Kuhn, who met Li and Xi together in 2005 and 2006, said the two shared an easy rapport.

"Unlike most other staffers of top leaders, Li was no wallflower," Kuhn told Reuters.

"In the presence of Xi, he felt comfortable and confident enough to put himself forward to engage me, which tells me he is not worried his boss might think he is trying to steal his limelight," Kuhn said.

However, leadership watchers said there are limits to what Li will be able to do.

"Li can make some repairs here and there, but he won't tear down the wall and build something new," said Chen Daoyin, former associate professor at Shanghai University of Political Science and Law, and now a commentator based in Chile. (Reporting by Yew Lun Tian, Laurie and Chen Joe Cash; Additional reporting by the Shanghai newsroom and Julie Zhu in Hong Kong; Editing by Tony Munroe and Lincoln Feast)

Recommended Stories

  • Meta, Alphabet appear safe from regulatory action in 2023 as TikTok ban gains steam: Analyst

    Though politicians' calls to ban TikTok appear to be gaining steam, Meta (META) and Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) appear to be safe from regulatory pressure this year, Needham analyst Laura Martin wrote this week.

  • Li Qiang becomes China's premier, tasked with reviving economy

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Li Qiang, the former Communist Party chief of Shanghai, took office on Saturday as China's premier, the country's No.2 post, putting the close ally of President Xi Jinping in charge of reviving an economy battered by three years of COVID-19 curbs. Widely perceived to be pragmatic and business-friendly, the 63-year-old Li faces the daunting task of shoring up China's uneven recovery in the faces of global headwinds and weak confidence among consumers and the private sector. Li takes office as tensions rise with the West over a host of issues including U.S. moves to block China's access to key technologies and as many global companies diversify supply chains to hedge their China exposure due to political risks and the disruptions of the COVID era.

  • Loyal and experienced, China's other top leaders take posts

    With Chinese leader Xi Jinping receiving a norms-breaking third five-year term as president on Friday, the other six men who serve with him on the ruling Communist Party’s all-powerful Politburo Standing Committee are beginning to take up their new portfolios. Chief among them, the party’s second-in-command Li Qiang is widely expected to take over as premier, nominally in charge of the Cabinet and caretaker of the economy. Li is best known for ruthlessly enforcing a brutal “zero-COVID” lockdown on Shanghai last spring.

  • 2 arrested after protesting anti-abortion displays on University of Florida campus

    Graphic images of aborted fetuses lined UF's Turlington Plaza this week as part of an anti-abortion demonstration held by the traveling Created Equal.

  • 4 NCAA tournament opponents your team should hope to avoid on Selection Sunday

    There are always NCAA teams who are glaringly more dangerous than their middling seeds suggest.

  • Li Qiang appointed as Chinese premier

    Li Qiang, one of Chinese President Xi Jinping's most trusted allies, was confirmed as premier on Saturday, as Xi asserts his influence on the country's top leadership.Xi's motion nominating Li Qiang as premier was read out to the chamber on Saturday morning.

  • NL East preview: Mets or Braves on top? Can the Phillies do it again? What to make of Marlins, Nationals?

    Our countdown to MLB Opening Day continues with a deep dive on the National League East.

  • Records in Fox defamation case show pressures on reporters

    It wasn't critics, political foes or their bosses that united Fox News stars Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham when they gathered via text message for a gripe session shortly after the 2020 election. “They're pathetic,” Carlson wrote. “THEY AREN'T SMART,” Ingraham emphasized.

  • Five dead in Lviv region missile strike: governor

    STORY: Reuters could not verify the location of the video, nor the date it was filmed.Ukraine's military said Russia fired 81 missiles and eight drones in attacks mainly targeting energy infrastructure, and that the weapons used included six hypersonic Kinzhal missiles which Ukraine cannot intercept.

  • Yellen warns U.S. House members of 'economic collapse' from default

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen urged members of the U.S. House of Representatives on Friday to raise the federal debt ceiling without conditions, warning that a default on U.S. debt would cause "economic and financial collapse." Yellen, in budget testimony before the Republican-controlled House Ways and Means Committee, said that failure to increase the $31.4 trillion borrowing cap would threaten the economic progress that the U.S. has made since the COVID-19 pandemic. "In my assessment - and that of economists across the board - a default on our debt would trigger an economic and financial catastrophe," Yellen said.

  • Rep. Eric Swalwell Expertly Calls Out Rep. Jim Jordan’s Jan. 6 Hypocrisy

    During a discussion about subpoena compliance, the Democratic congressman pointed out that Jordan previously ignored the ones issued to him.

  • Ex-Fox Colleague Tears Into Tucker for Saying He Hates Trump ‘Passionately’

    NewsmaxNewsmax host Eric Bolling took a pointed swipe at his former Fox News colleague Tucker Carlson on Wednesday night over recent revelations that Carlson privately admitted to hating former President Donald Trump “passionately.”After the Trump-boosting Newsmax star said he “just can’t get past this,” MAGA superfan Kari Lake agreed that Carlson’s secret Trump hate “sounds awful” before she expressed hope that the Fox host has since “had a change of heart.”Despite portraying himself publicly a

  • Jim Jordan, Stacey Plaskett Get Into A Fiery War Of Words At 'Twitter Files' Hearing

    The Virgin Islands delegate blasted Republicans for bringing in Elon Musk’s “public scribes” to testify on the supposed muffling of conservative views.

  • Chinese security vessel orders Philippine plane carrying media to 'leave'

    As a Philippine Coast Guard plane carrying journalists flew over the Spratly Islands in the hotly disputed South China Sea, a Chinese voice issued a stern command over the radio: "Leave immediately."To avoid misunderstanding, leave immediately," the Chinese radio operator said, in one of seven messages issued in Chinese and English as the coastguard plane flew over a Philippine-occupied island and shoal.

  • The billionaire cofounder of Home Depot compares the Fed to ‘the gang that can’t shoot straight’ and says the coming crash is ‘not going to be pretty’

    “My problem with the Fed, overall, is there’s too many academics in the mix,” Ken Langone said Wednesday.

  • Trump ‘Access Hollywood’ Tape Can Be Played at Carroll Trial

    (Bloomberg) -- A federal judge rejected former President Donald Trump’s effort to block the so-called Access Hollywood tape from being played at the upcoming trial in a defamation case brought by E. Jean Carroll, a New York author who claims he raped her in the 1990s.Most Read from BloombergSilicon Valley Bank Swiftly Collapses After Tech Startups FleeWhy Is Everyone Talking About SVB? Everything We Know About the Bank’s Collapse Right NowOne Bank Folds, Another Wobbles and Wall Street Asks If I

  • Swalwell hits Jordan at hearing over subpoena compliance: ‘Quite rich’

    Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) slammed Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) at a Judiciary subcommittee hearing on Thursday about “compliance with committee oversight,” pointing out that the chairman of the Judiciary Committee previously failed to comply with a congressional subpoena. “I think it’s quite rich that we are talking about subpoena compliance under a chairman of a…

  • The new Kansas City International Airport is embarrassing. Reopen the old terminals | Opinion

    The brilliance of the 1972 design was a boon to the area​ and ​a testimony to the practical ingenuity of Kansas Citians, says this letter writer.

  • Donald Trump: I’d have let Putin annex Ukraine to end the war

    Donald Trump indicated that he may have “made a deal” allowing Russia to take over parts of Ukraine to end the war if he were president at the time of the invasion.

  • After Mitt Romney criticizes Tucker Carlson’s Jan. 6 coverage, the Fox News host calls him ‘weak’ and ‘vicious’

    Fox News faces a defamation lawsuit over its coverage of the 2020 election. Tucker Carlson said he ‘hates’ Donald Trump.