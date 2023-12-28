Newsmaker: Long Lake Twp. drone case before state Supreme Court

Dec. 28—TRAVERSE CITY — National privacy advocates concerned drone use has outpaced the law, are keeping an eye on a local court case, argued this year in front of Michigan's highest court.

Modern drones have such sophisticated tracking ability, that operators could use them to surveil a single person or a big crowd, write attorneys Nicholas Miller and Gene Schaerr.

Miller and Schaerr represent the Project for Privacy and Surveillance Accountability, a nonpartisan civil liberties group based in Washington D.C.

The Project for Privacy is one of 10 outside advocacy groups that filed amicus briefs in a Long Lake Township zoning enforcement lawsuit, argued in October in front of the Michigan Supreme Court.

Long Lake Township

The court case involves Todd and Heather Maxon, a couple whose property was surveilled by a drone, after township officials, in 2017, hired an outside drone contractor during a zoning dispute.

The Maxons say this violated their civil rights, and court action started in Grand Traverse County's 13th Circuit Court, bounced back and forth in the state's Court of Appeals, then was heard by state Supreme Court judges.

An amicus ("friend of the court" in Latin) brief is a court filing made by a person or group who is not a party to the case, but is permitted by the court to offer information, arguments or opinion, because they've shown they have an interest in the outcome.

Attorneys for Long Lake Township previously acknowledged in court filings that township officials hired a drone pilot to conduct three flyovers of the Maxons' property — two flights in 2017 and one flight in 2018.

Township zoning officials said they believed Todd Maxon, who spends his free time repairing and maintaining 4-wheel drive vehicles on his 5-acre property, had violated the township's zoning regulations.

A view of two legal arguments

The township's position is, that since these flights were in public airspace, complied with Federal Aviation Administration rules and took photos similar to those on free internet sites such as Google Earth, they were legal and didn't violate anyone's civil rights.

Municipalities have no plans to employ drones for dystopian uses to control people, Long Lake Township attorney William Henn told state Supreme Court justices during oral arguments.

The case was included in Michigan's Court Community Connections program, where official proceedings are held around the state, so high school students can easily attend, watch how the court works and ask questions of attorneys.

The drone case was argued in Flint, at Powers Catholic High School.

Students asked attorneys what the minimum effort a homeowner in Michigan would need to make, to keep their property from being surveilled with a drone — Chain link fence? Solid privacy barrier? Covering their yard with a giant tarp?

Henn, for Long Lake Township, said he didn't believe there was a "right line test" for when a homeowner has an expectation of privacy.

Michael Greenberg, an attorney representing the Maxons, disagreed.

"I don't think people should need to tarp off their backyard to maintain their expectation of privacy, at least against aerial surveillance," Greenberg said.

The Maxons

The Maxons, for years, have maintained the drone flights violated the Fourth Amendment's protection against unreasonable searches, that they were never informed of the flights and the township did not have a search warrant.

"The township went on a fishing expedition by flying a drone multiple times over my property," Maxon told the Record-Eagle in October, on the day before the case was argued before the state Supreme Court.

"Every family should feel secure and safe from any government agency spying on them, from above, with a drone," Maxon said.

Maxon said he believes all government officials, not just those with police power, need to adhere to the Fourth Amendment.

Maxon and others have expressed concern over the "slippery slope" of drone use, and several Supreme Court justices, during oral arguments Oct. 18, asked what the result might be of unfettered use of drones by municipal officials.

A ruling was expected by the end of the year, though if decided has yet to be announced.

In the meantime, not everyone is against this use of airborne technology.

Municipal authority

Two state associations, the Michigan Municipal League and the Michigan Townships Association, filed a joint brief in support of Long Lake Township's position.

Eight civil liberty groups filed briefs in support of the Maxons.

The MML and the MTA say a government's use of a drone for certain enforcement activities, even without a warrant, does not constitute an unreasonable search and is akin to use of airplanes and helicopters, video doorbells and cell phone cameras.

Even with Fourth Amendment protections, "it should not be unexpected or surprising to a property owner to know that a drone flew over their property and took a picture of junk piles out in the open," the joint MML/MTA brief, by attorney Robert Thall, states.

"We all live in this digital world with drones and cameras as a norm," Thall points out.

The case also has drawn the attention of people like Brent Skorup, a Virginia-based attorney and drone policy expert who serves on a Federal Communications Commission advisory committee.

Skorup said drone use by police and civil authorities is on the rise, and if warrantless searches are allowed by the courts, it would have far-reaching effects.

"This is a new area of law that a lot of privacy advocacy folks, drone lawyers and civil liberties people are watching," Skorup said. "Michigan Supreme Court will be the first Supreme Court to take this issue up."

Skorup said property owners own the airspace above their land, but this ownership isn't infinite and the issue has never been clarified.

"Has there been a trespass? That's an issue that came up in oral arguments and it's an important question," Skorup said.

Skorup's brother, Jarrett Skorup, works for the Mackinac Center for Public Policy, a Midland-based free market group, that submitted an amicus brief jointly with the American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan, in support of the Maxons.

Since the cost of drones has come down significantly in recent years, Skorup said, finances are no longer a barrier to this form of surveillance, which means the public is even more reliant on the Fourth Amendment.

Opposing attorneys do appear to agree on at least one point: The issue isn't going away anytime soon.

"The importance of this case to municipal and constitutional jurisprudence cannot be overstated," Thall writes in the MML/MTA brief. "The opinion of this Honorable Court will necessarily establish certain parameters to be followed by governmental entities to assist them in operating drones in a constitutionally compliant manner."