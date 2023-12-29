NEWSMAKER: Struggles and successes at Northern Lakes

Dec. 29—TRAVERSE CITY — Two executives were placed on leave, a financial review is taking longer than expected and federal agents investigated an email hack during a year of challenges — and notable successes — for the region's largest mental health organization.

"We now have a board that is committed to working together," said Mary Marois, who serves on Northern Lakes Community Mental Health Authority's board of directors.

On Dec. 21, the 16-member board voted unanimously to rescind using something called The Carver Model, a comparatively hands-off leadership style, and reclaim more oversight of the $83 million organization.

Oversight that some board members privately say may have prevented costly human resources and financial management expenditures.

In September, Joanie Blamer, chief operations officer, and Lauri Fischer, chief financial officer, were placed on paid administrative leave pending an unspecified investigation.

Fischer is no longer with the organization, according to an email sent this month to board members and others, while another member of the leadership team, Matt Leiter, who served as human resources director, was previously fired.

Also in September, the FBI was contacted about an unrelated $283,000 phishing scheme.

Local police in October confirmed a hacker sent an email to Northern Lakes, falsely posing as a representative of Grand Traverse Industries and requesting payment for services.

"CMH had sent the amount of money for services that GTI were providing," TCPD Capt. Keith Gillis said in October.

The theft involved Medicaid funding, GTI was paid back from an insurance claim and other funds, and the case has since been referred to the U.S. Dept. of Homeland Security.

The Northern Lakes Board then contracted with Brian Martinus to lead the organization temporarily, and he pledged to prioritize the needs of "consumers" — people who come to Northern Lakes seeking services.

"As Interim CEO, I will continue to utilize any means available to best serve our communities and family members within the six counties," Martinus said, in a November report.

The tone of monthly board meetings has improved, attendees say, as has the organization's relationship with law enforcement, particularly in Grand Traverse County.

"The level of cooperation that I see between law enforcement and our CMH is a beautiful thing," said Penny Morris, who serves on Northern Lakes board but said she was speaking as a Grand Traverse County Commissioner.

Northern Lakes provides services in a number of area county jails, and in 2022, the relationship between the organization and the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office, had deteriorated.

That's no longer the case, Morris said, crediting the hard work of Northern Lakes staff, leaders with the sheriff's office and the Traverse City Police Department, who meet regularly to problem-solve.

Grand Traverse County Sheriff Mike Shea agreed.

"Everything is clicking," Shea said. "We have people at the table who collaborate, who work together to identify problems and then who say, 'How can we fix them?'"

There have been other notable accomplishments, too.

A possible exodus by Leelanau and Grand Traverse counties from the six-county enabling agreement that helped found Northern Lakes, was averted by a committee that addressed years-old issues.

Grand Traverse County commissioners sought to sever the enabling agreement after what they called decades of poor service to some of the area's most vulnerable residents.

Today, Northern Lakes continues to offer services in six counties — Crawford, Leelanau and Grand Traverse, Missaukee, Roscommon and Wexford.

A recent partnership with Munson Healthcare, leaders of which agreed to serve as fiduciary for $5 million in ARPA funding for a mental wellness center, was also forged this year.

Northern Lakes has since issued a request for proposals, to hire a center director who would be an employee of Northern Lakes.

Two remaining challenges the organization has yet to fully overcome, however are big ones — leadership and money.

A new CEO search has yet to really get going, and the board has no standing finance committee. Since November 2022, the Northern Michigan Regional Entity, which disperses Medicaid and other funding to 21 counties, is overseeing Northern Lakes, even while Martinus is interim CEO.

The NMRE this fall approved an audit by professional advisory firm, Rehmann, of Northern Lakes finances. The results of this audit, planned for release Oct. 31, were delayed and are not expected until the end of January. Board members, at a Dec. 21 meeting, expressed displeasure at the delay.

Northern Lakes since Oct. 1 has also contracted with Rehmann to provide CFO-type services for $45,000 a month, an agreement previously provided to the Record-Eagle shows.

Martinus previously declined to say whether the audits are connected to Blamer's or Fischer's administrative leave status. Privately, officials, board members and community leaders say they are encouraged by a new focus at Northern Lakes on solutions and cooperation.

A number of those interviewed credited Northern Lakes frontline and management staff, who stuck with the organization and continued to help people who need it, during what they acknowledged has been a rough few years.