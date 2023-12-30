NEWSMAKER: Vote tabulator tampering hearing set for Wednesday

Dec. 29—TRAVERSE CITY — An Oakland County judge set a March trial date for two attorneys and a former state representative accused of tampering with voting equipment following an investigation by the Michigan State Police.

Attorneys Matthew DePerno and Stefanie Lambert, and former state Rep. Daire Rendon, R-Lake City, were indicted in August by a grand jury.

Each are charged with multiple felonies, court records show, punishable by between four and five years in prison.

The three have publicly stated their support of former President Donald Trump and are accused in court documents filed by special prosecutor DJ Hilson of unlawfully accessing ballot tabulators.

Oakland County Circuit Court Judge Jeffery S. Matis set a March 4 trial date, and is scheduled to preside over motion hearings Jan. 3 and pre-trial hearings Feb. 21.

The defendants rose to prominence after the 2020 election and were among those pushing the baseless claim that the 2020 presidential election was stolen, also known as "The Big Lie."

DePerno launched an unsuccessful campaign for state attorney general, was endorsed by Trump, but lost by 9 percentage points to Attorney General Dana Nessel.

DePerno's name is well-known in northern Michigan after he filed suit in Antrim County's 13th Circuit Court over initial vote tally reporting errors that local and state officials later determined were the result of human error by the clerk's office.

An Antrim judge, Kevin Elsenheimer, signed a court order allowing DePerno to examine Dominion Voting Systems machines in Bellaire, where members of Rudy Giuliani's legal team, along with contracted cybersecurity operatives, accessed the equipment.

Elsenheimer later dismissed the case and the state appeals court upheld the lower court's decision, but not before DePerno released a cybersecurity report that continues to fuel conspiracy theories about the 2020 election.

Special Prosecutor Hilson said DePerno and others did not have legal authority to access tabulators from Barry, Roscommon and Missaukee counties, which court filings state were taken to hotel rooms in Oakland County for "testing."

Hilson in September was appointed special prosecutor by the Prosecuting Attorneys Coordinating Council after Nessel recused, citing a conflict of interest since DePerno had been a political rival.

Lambert is a Detroit area attorney who worked on attorney Sidney Powell's lawsuit seeking to block certification of Michigan's 2020 presidential election — the so-called Kraken case.

Lambert also represented Barry County Sheriff Dar Leaf in a failed lawsuit that argued there had been widespread fraud in the 2020 election and she offered to examine election results in Cheboygan County, an offer commissioners there declined.

Former Rep. Rendon previously chaired the state House Insurance Committee and can be seen in photos and video of a group that tried to enter the Michigan Capitol during the Electoral College certification vote. She is not one of the so-called "fake electors" who now face charges after being accused of signing documents falsely claiming Trump had won the election.

Rendon did not support a 2021 report by her Republican colleagues on the state Senate Oversight Committee who said in a report DePerno's claims about the 2020 presidential contest were unsubstantiated. Instead, Rendon said she had evidence of systemic election fraud, although she has not publicly produced it.

DePerno, Lambert and Rendon have repeatedly stated they did nothing wrong and that the case against them is politically motivated.

The case has repeatedly been delayed by disputes over documents and by clarification, sought by Hilson, over who has the legal authority in Michigan to allow access to voting equipment.

Judge Matis said this month he was setting hearing and trial dates in an effort to move the case forward.

Motion hearings are scheduled at 8:30 a.m. Jan. 3, pretrial hearings are scheduled at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 21 and the trial is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. March 4, according to Oakland County Circuit Court filings.