Newsmakers to Feature “The Michael P. Loughlin Center” and Epilepsy Foundation of Eastern PA, Sunday, February 11, 2024

(WBRE/WYOU) Newsmakers will air this Sunday and the topic of conversation will focus on a first-of-its-kind Epilepsy Center in the Commonwealth. The Michael P. Loughlin Epilepsy Community and Resource Center opened in Kingston in January.

Newsmakers Hosts Jayne Ann Bugda and Andy Mehalshick will be joined by Mary Loughlin, Epilepsy Foundation, Northeast Resource Coordinator, and Rena Loughlin, Epilepsy Foundation, Senior Director of Programs & Advocacy.

The new Michael P. Loughlin Center is a place for those with Epilepsy and the community to find information, training, support, and resources.

Rena and Mary will talk about the programs offered by the new center and the Epilepsy Foundation of Eastern PA. They will also explain how Michael Loughlin was the inspiration for this new center.

Information about Camp Achieve and the Walk to End Epilepsy will also be part of the discussion.

Newsmakers will air this Sunday, February 11 at 7:30 am on WYOU and 11:30 am on WBRE.

More Information

The Michael P. Loughlin Epilepsy Community & Resource Center is the first-of-its-kind space designated for epilepsy community members in Northeast, PA to gather, learn and connect.

Each month, members of the community meet at the MPL Center for discussions and mutual peer support.

Camp Achieve is a uniquely designed week-long sleepaway summer camp program tailored to the special needs of youth living with epilepsy.

Northeast, PA Office

Michael P. Loughlin Epilepsy Community & Resource Center

845 Wyoming Avenue

Kingston, PA 18704

epilepsywv@efepa.org

P: (570) 592-1150

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.