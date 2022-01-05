Newsmakers: Nancy Insco helps people in the grip of drugs, harmful criminal system, succeed

STAUNTON — For more than three decades, Nancy Insco has been involved in the criminal justice system in one form or another.

Insco — who at the age of 24 was the youngest warden, and the only female warden, for a maximum-security state prison for men in Delaware — is now the CEO of The Institute for Reform & Solutions, a Staunton agency that addresses dysfunctions in the criminal justice system.

One of those dysfunctions is the revolving door that drug abusers often seem to be victimized by as they go from jail to society and back to jail again, self-medicating with illegal substances along the way.

“That’s their normal," Insco said. "They don’t realize that there’s another way to feel and live."

It’s a repetitive process that Insco is helping to break, and this year the institute started a Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion program with the help of a $600,000 federal grant obtained in 2020 by the Augusta County Commonwealth's Attorney's Office through the U.S. Justice Department's Bureau of Justice Assistance. Caleb Kramer, an assistant commonwealth's attorney, wrote most of the grant, Insco said.

"They are to receive all the credit in the world for getting that grant," she said. "These grants are not easy to write and they're not easy to secure."

The project includes partnerships between the Augusta County Sheriff's Office, Blue Ridge Court Services, Valley Community Services Board, and the Blue Ridge Criminal Justice Board, along with the Institute for Reform & Solutions.

"We're trying to get the trajectory of these lives turned around," Insco said. "It takes a whole team."

Insco said she hopes to get Waynesboro and Staunton into the LEAD program effort.

We have chosen Insco as one of our top 2021 News Leader Newsmakers for the difference she makes in the community — especially with a population affected by systemic racism, misogyny and the government's increasing criminalization of poverty.

Story continues

Debra Freeman-Belle, a Waynesboro school board member and director of the WARM shelter, has seen Insco at work in the community.

"Nancy’s experience and knowledge in serving justice-involved persons speaks volumes for the lifetime commitment she’s made to improving the criminal justice system," Freeman-Belle said. "Her true impact is that her work is from the heart. She has a relentless focus on the irreplaceable value and individuality of each of her clients beyond what’s in a file or on a report. She becomes their cheerleader, support system, advocate, partner, voice of reason, and beacon of hope when society has made them feel unseen and unheard."

Rebuild, not just punish

The goal of the new 12-month program, Insco said, is to divert offenders from formal proceedings in the criminal justice system and into a system of treatment, intensive case management, and monitoring without charges being place.

Insco said the process can begin as soon as a drug arrest takes place. Deputies are being trained to spot potential candidates for the program, and an arrestee can even request to enter the LEAD program during their apprehension, according to Insco.

“We’re trying any innovative way that we can to wrap our arms around the most people that we can locally," she said. "A lot of these folks are on supervision already. We're giving them a chance not to get another felony drug charge."

More: 100 voices: Police and justice for everyday Americans are needed in my town

More: Revolving Door: How inmates end up back in jail

Medical professionals and first responders will also be trained to guide drug abusers into the program. "These folks are being diverted from the street directly to us," Insco said.

If not diverted, arrestees run the risk of being jailed or getting a felony conviction and remaining behind bars, where Insco said they're apt to learn more maladaptive behaviors. “What they learn from that environment is extremely detrimental to their ability to function in society," she said.

If a client successfully enters the program and completes it, charges are never lodged. If unsuccessful, the commonwealth’s attorney's office will then proceed with criminal charges, Insco said.

Most clients are users of meth but people who abuse opioids are also showing up in the program. The program has about 12 clients at the moment but Insco said they are aiming to include 125 over three years.

Insco said a coordinated response is needed for those looking to re-enter society, which can often be a difficult process, especially if they are ill-equipped to do so.

Insco said an example of this difficulty was highlighted in May 2020 when officials at Middle River Regional Jail, reacting to the pandemic, quickly began reducing the inmate population. Within two to three weeks, Insco said many of those inmates who were freed were re-arrested because the criminal justice community failed to coordinate their “re-entry responses.”

The life of a drug abuser is often unstable. Some live from couch to couch, sleep in cars, or become homeless. Employment, because of their drug use and past convictions, is also tough to come by.

insco said when a person abuses drugs, "Nothing else in your life is going to be right because it's so unstable."

Mothers who are drug abusers are also at a high risk to re-offend, even when they have their mind set on doing right.

Insco gave the fictional but representative example of a mother walking out of jail just as a caregiver pulls up and four children tumble out of a vehicle because the temporary caregiver is so anxious to give the kids back to the struggling mother "who doesn't have five cents in her pocket and is lucky to have shoes," Insco said. "It's really, really tough."

Insco said court systems are overburdened and generally under resourced, and said government stakeholders are dealing with high caseloads. Programs like LEAD, she said, have the potential to ease such burdens, as well as reduce the inmate population at Middle River Regional Jail.

“We’re doing some really good things," Insco said, "and we’re keeping those people out of jail."

From 2016 to 2020, the Augusta County Sheriff's Office served 1,338 felony county warrants on drug charges. So far in 2021, the agency has served 222 through November.

Brad Zinn is the cops, courts and breaking news reporter at The News Leader. Have a news tip? Or something that needs investigating? You can email reporter Brad Zinn (he/him) at bzinn@newsleader.com. You can also follow him on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Nancy Insco: Staunton reformer helps former inmates fight for new life