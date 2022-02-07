Newsmax counter-sues Smartmatic, widening fight over U.S. election fraud claims

FILE PHOTO: The corporate logo of Smartmatic is seen at its offices in Caracas
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jan Wolfe
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Donald Trump
    Donald Trump
    45th President of the United States

By Jan Wolfe

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Right-wing U.S. television network Newsmax Media Inc on Monday countersued Smartmatic Corp, an election security firm that says it was defamed by Newsmax's coverage of the 2020 presidential election.

Smartmatic sued Newsmax in November for amplifying false claims that Smartmatic voting machines rigged the election against then-President Donald Trump, who persists in falsely claiming his defeat was the result of fraud.

In a response filed in Delaware state court, San Diego-based Newsmax denied it defamed Smartmatic and claimed that the election software firm was trying to censor free speech and intimidate a critic.

"The action brought by Smartmatic against Newsmax arises from and is because of Newsmax's exercise of its right to free speech in connection with issues of public interest," Newsmax's lawyers said in the filing.

A Smartmatic spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Newsmax's counter-claim has little merit, said Jessica Levinson, a law professor at Loyola Law School in Los Angeles who is not involved in the case.

Smartmatic has a strong defamation case that should proceed toward trial, Levinson added.

"The potential irony here is that if anyone is attempting to chill free speech, one could argue it's Newsmax," Levinson said.

Smartmatic, whose U.S. headquarters is in Boca Raton, Florida, in February has also sued https://www.reuters.com/business/media-telecom/murdoch-emails-loom-large-billion-dollar-election-lawsuits-against-fox-news-2021-12-14 Fox News, a subsidiary of Fox Corp, and One America News Network over their election coverage.

Another voting machine firm, Dominion Voting Systems Corp, has brought similar lawsuits. Like Smartmatic, Dominion is seeking billions of dollars in damages.

The networks have said they reported on matters of public concern and their reporting is protected by the free speech protections in the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment.

(Reporting by Jan Wolfe; Editing by Scott Malone and Bill Berkrot)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • WSJ Gives Republicans A Blunt Reality Check Over '3-Time Loser' Trump

    The newspaper also praised former Vice President Mike Pence as "a rare Republican these days willing to stand up to Mr. Trump’s disgraceful behavior."

  • Opinion: Donald Trump, rattled by investigations, turns to 'stuff of dictators'

    Retired University of Iowa law professor: The former president called for supporters to intimidate criminal justice processes.

  • Chris Christie rips Trump's Jan. 6 claims: 'He actually told the truth by accident'

    Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie did not hold back in his criticism of how former President Donald Trump has sought to depict the deadly Jan. 6 attack against the Capitol.

  • White House record boxes recovered at Trump's Mar-a-Lago: report

    The National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) retrieved multiple White House record boxes last month that were improperly kept at former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago property, The Washington Post reported.The boxes reportedly contained important records of communication, gifts and letters from world leaders, which, according to the Post, is a violation of the Presidential Records Act.The newspaper added that the boxes retrieved from...

  • A ‘defining moment’: Kinzinger says Republican National Committee censure of him and Cheney shows McCarthy’s weakness as House leader

    Vote is unanimous to punish the conservative lawmakers for their service on the committee investigating the Jan. 6 siege on the U.S. Capitol and their frequent criticism of former president Donald Trump .

  • Trump’s incendiary Texas speech may have deepened his legal troubles, experts say

    Promising pardons for insurrectionists and calling for protests if indicted could help make a case for obstruction of justice Donald Trump’s speech in Conroe, Texas, may have deepened his legal troubles. Photograph: Brian Cahn/Zuma/Rex/Shutterstock Donald Trump’s incendiary call at a Texas rally for his backers to ready massive protests against “radical, vicious, racist prosecutors” could constitute obstruction of justice or other crimes and backfire legally on Trump, say former federal prosecut

  • McMaster pushes back on RNC, calls events of Jan. 6 'illegitimate political discourse'

    Former national security adviser H.R. McMaster in an interview on Sunday pushed back on the Republican National Committee (RNC), saying the events of Jan. 6 amounted to "illegitimate political discourse.""It was it was illegitimate political discourse because it was an assault on the first branch of government," McMaster said during an appearance on CBS's "Face the Nation.""And so I think it's really important for us to come together now,...

  • Rubio says 'vice presidents can't simply decide not to certify an election'

    Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) on Sunday said "vice presidents can't simply decide not to certify an election," breaking with former President Trump after he suggested that then-Vice President Mike Pence had the ability to overturn the results of the 2020 election.Asked by moderator Margaret Brennan on CBS's "Face the Nation" if he agreed with Pence - who on Friday said he had "no right to overturn the election" - Rubio said that after examining the...

  • GOP cracks emerge, voter fraud suspected, awaiting court rulings

    It’s Monday, Feb. 7, and mark this as the week the distance between the Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and the GOP-led Legislature widened.

  • Indian Hindu hardliner seeking re-election touts record on jobs, crime

    Hindu hardliner Yogi Adityanath, who is seeking re-election as chief minister of India's most populous state, touted his record on fighting crime and putting law and order above religion and caste in a rare interview with Western media. The 49-year-old monk from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been criticised in the past by opposition figures and the Muslim minority for a Hindu-first agenda that has inflamed communal tensions https://www.reuters.com/world/ahead-key-polls-indias-ruling-party-revives-hindu-muslim-dispute-2022-01-31. His state of Uttar Pradesh (UP) is home to 200 million people including a sizeable Muslim population, and elections starting on Feb. 10 are expected to return him to office for another five years.

  • The Republican Knives Are Out for South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem

    Brandon Bell/Getty ImagesSouth Dakota Republicans haven’t lost a statewide election since 2008. They have slapped Democrats around in just about every campaign, even running unopposed for a U.S. Senate seat in 2010 and U.S. House seat in 2020.Now it seems like they’re so desperate for a good fight that they’ve picked several among themselves.Gov. Kristi Noem, who has been riding high in polls in her state, has never lost an election. She served four terms in Congress before being elected governo

  • Trump White House staffers frequently put important documents into 'burn bags' and sent them to the Pentagon for incineration, report says

    A senior Trump White House official told The Washington Post that it was up to them which White House presidential papers were destroyed.

  • Why the RNC's Embrace of Trump and the January Sixers Will Backfire

    It was entirely natural for Washingtonians to have spent a good bit of their weekend gaslighting themselves, questioning whether the Republican National Committee had actually passed a resolution on Friday to censure two House members for participating in the congressional investigation of a failed insurrection plot on Jan. 6 of last year. The RNC voted on Friday to censure Cheney and Kinzinger for accepting House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s invitation to join a House panel looking into the events that led to and took place during the siege of the Capitol for the first time since the Brits set fire to it in 1814.

  • Penceworld and Trumpworld Are About to Go to War

    It's the worst people vs. the people who enabled the worst people for years

  • Mike Pence's Ex-Chief Of Staff Says Trump Aides Were Like 'Snake Oil Salesmen'

    Trump believed the vice president could overturn the election after getting guidance from "many bad advisers," Marc Short said.

  • The West has finally begun to think like Ukrainians: Russia must be stopped here.

    KYIV, Ukraine (Project Syndicate)—For international observers, Russian President Vladimir Putin either will start a new war in Ukraine or he will not. Thousands of Ukrainians already have experienced armed struggle against Russian forces. Although Ukrainians must prepare for war, they have peace on their minds, because that is what they have been fighting for these past eight years.

  • Conservative National Review Calls GOP 'Morally Repellent' For Latest Jan. 6 Response

    Calling the action of the Jan. 6 rioters "legitimate political discourse" is “political malpractice of the highest order coming from people whose entire job is politics."

  • Hugh Hewitt: I Don’t Talk About Jan. 6 Because My Listeners Would ‘Turn Me Off’

    Kirk IrwinLongtime conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt on Monday said the quiet part out loud, admitting he isn’t too eager to talk about the Jan. 6 Capitol riots on-air because he fears losing his own listeners.The admission came Monday morning during Hewitt’s Salem Radio Network program while interviewing former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, a one-time Trump pal who in recent months has turned into something of a MAGA critic.“I never talk about January 6th because I like my audience,” the ra

  • You Might Not Like It, but Hunter Biden’s Shenanigans Are Real News

    Kris Connor/WireImage/GettyThe 1980s TV crime drama Hunter featured an eponymous main character who popularized the catchphrase, “Works for me.” Today’s crime drama surrounding Hunter Biden evokes a different repeated utterance: “Who did Hunter work for?”The troubled presidential scion is in the news again and raising questions about his father, President Joe Biden. This unwanted attention has also renewed questions about the media’s relative lack of interest in the younger Biden’s highly questi

  • The Tragic Story of Mike Lindell’s Quack COVID ‘Cure’

    Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily BeastIt’s an all-too-familiar story at this point: A person pushing an unproven COVID-19 cure—and pushing back against the vaccines—pays the ultimate price for their skepticism.But this time, there’s a new wrinkle. It’s not just one person dabbling in COVID quackery with tragic results; it’s actually a mysterious dark money organization, with ties to influential MAGA figures like Steve Bannon and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell.This story, which unfolded ne