Newsmax Host Loses His Mind When Guest Criticizes Trump: 'Cut Him Off Now!'

Ed Mazza
·1 min read

A Newsmax host flipped out when a guest committed a cardinal sin on the right-wing network: He criticized Donald Trump

Iraq War veteran Joe Saboe, who has been working to rescue Americans in Afghanistan, wasn’t especially blunt in his appraisal but simply disagreed with host Grant Stinchfield’s assessment of the situation in Afghanistan. 

“This didn’t happen under President Trump,” Stinchfield declared. “He wanted out of Afghanistan real bad... but he didn’t pull out because he knew this would happen.” 

In reality, Trump had planned a much earlier withdrawal from the country.

Saboe noted that Trump wasn’t particularly aggressive about getting Americans out of the country. 

“With due respect, Grant... we followed this closely for multiple administrations and we know that Trump’s administration’s efforts here were fairly weak, that they were trying to limit the number of people that would get out, and so there were coordination problems.”

Stinchfield couldn’t take it.

“Cut him off, please,” he said, then raised his voice. “Cut him off now! Cut him off now! You’re not going to blame this on President Trump on my show!” 

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

