Newsmax mocks AOC for getting therapy after Capitol riot

Graig Graziosi
2 min read
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Greg Kelly, a host on Newsmax, mocked Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for seeking therapy in the wake of the Capitol riot earlier this year.

Mr Kelly made the comments on Monday over a segment of b-roll that showed Ms Ocasio-Cortez giving a speech on the House floor, claiming she was "having a meltdown”.

Newsmax is a conservative broadcaster that reports overtly pro-Donald Trump information.

Mr Kelly said she was "silly" and that "she's getting therapy and obviously she could use some”.

Mr Kelly is an unabashed supporter of Mr Trump, and was recently lambasted for tweeting out a photo of himself with Mr Trump in which he's wearing $1,400 cargo pants.

In a recent interview for Latino USA, Ms Ocasio-Cortez said "I'm doing therapy, but also I've just slowed down”.

"I think the Trump administration had a lot of us, especially Latino communities, in a very reactive mode," she said.

The congresswoman described the insurrection as "extraordinarily traumatizing”.

"After the 6th, I took some time and it was really [Rep.] Ayanna Pressley when I explained to her what happened to me, like the day of, because I ran to her office and she was like, 'you need to recognize trauma'," she said in the interview.

She previously said she thought she "was going to die” on the day of the riot, and said she hid in a bathroom with a staffer while rioters chanted her name.

Ms Ocasio-Cortez is a frequent focus of derision on the right, and has received death threats from conservatives.

The congresswoman has even become a target for other members of the House; Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has frequently harassed Ms Ocasio-Cortez since joining the legislature.

Ms Greene recorded herself yelling into the mail slot of Ms Ocasio-Cortez's office before entering politics, harassing her and her staffers.

More recently, the congresswoman yelled at Ms Ocasio-Cortez outside the House chamber, claiming she supported antifa and Black Lives Matter, which she called "terrorist" organisations. She also claimed she was a "chicken" for refusing to debate her about the Green New Deal.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi suggested that Ms Greene's actions could warrant review by the House Ethics Committee.

