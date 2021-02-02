A Newsmax segment went off the rails when the MyPillow guy started ranting about voting machines, prompting the anchor to walk off the set

Sonam Sheth
Updated
my pillow mike lindell
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

  • MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell repeatedly ranted about voting machines during a Newsmax interview.

  • The host cut Lindell off to note that there is no evidence of vote tampering or election fraud.

  • Lindell continued airing his conspiracy theories, prompting the anchor to walk off the set.

The pro-Trump network Newsmax on Tuesday cut off the microphone of Mike Lindell, the CEO of MyPillow, after he started amplifying bogus conspiracy theories about the 2020 election while on the air.

On Monday, Twitter permanently banned the account belonging to MyPillow after Lindell used it to try to get around his own earlier ban from the platform.

During the Newsmax interview, Lindell began saying he was being "canceled" because he had evidence of election malfeasance.

"Well, first mine was taken down because we have all the election fraud with these Dominion machines. We have 100% proof, and then when they took it down - " Lindell began before the anchor, Bob Sellers, cut him off.

"Mike, you're talking about machines, that we at Newsmax have not been able to verify any of those kinds of allegations. We just want to let people know that there's nothing substantive that we've seen. And let me read you something," Sellers said as he looked down to read from a statement.

"While there were some clear evidence of some cases of vote fraud and election irregularities, the election results in every state were certified, and Newsmax accepts the results as legal and final," the anchor said. "The courts have also supported that view."

While Sellers was reading from the statement, Lindell interjected to accuse the network of having "suppressed" the story. Sellers then tried to divert the conversation to a discussion about "canceling culture" and asked Lindell about whether he hoped his Twitter ban would be temporary rather than permanent.

But Lindell pivoted back to airing baseless conspiracy theories alleging that Dominion Voting Systems colluded with Democrats to illegally switch votes from Donald Trump to Joe Biden in the November election.

The claim has been widely debunked and led both Dominion and its rival election-technology company Smartmatic to sue or threaten to sue right-wing media networks and prominent Trump-aligned conspiracists over allegations of defamation. Amid the legal threats, Newsmax aired a lengthy clarification in December acknowledging that it had "no evidence" of the outlandish claims.

When Lindell resurfaced the allegations during Tuesday's segment, Sellers cut him off midrant and asked his producers to end the segment.

"OK, Mike, can I ask our producers, can we get out of here please?" Sellers said. "I don't want to keep going over this."

He then got up from his seat and appeared to walk off the set.

Watch a clip of the exchange below:

