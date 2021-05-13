Newsmax takes host off the air after he called Israel the 'home country' of Jewish Americans

Newsmax takes host off the air after he called Israel the 'home country' of Jewish Americans
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jake Lahut
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
greg stinchfield newsmax
Newsmax host Greg Stinchfield. Newsmax

  • Newsmax host Greg Stinchfield has been pulled from his show for the remainder of the week.

  • Stinchfield described Israel as the "home country" of Jewish Americans.

  • Former Fox News host Eric Bolling announced he will fill in on Thursday and Friday nights.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

Newsmax host Greg Stinchfield has been taken off the air for the rest of the week after a segment in which he said Israel is the "home country" of Jewish Americans.

Stinchfield's comments came on Tuesday night when he criticized President Joe Biden for being unsupportive of Israel amid escalating violence between the nation's military and Hamas militants. Israel Defense Forces have also bombed residential buildings and attacked Palestinian protesters in Gaza.

"If you are Jewish and you are a Democrat and you are living in America today, how do you support an administration that turns its back on your home country?" Stinchfield said.

Former Fox News host Eric Bolling announced on Twitter that he will be filling in for Stinchfield.

Bolling was ousted from Fox News amid sexual harassment allegations before making his way over to the farther right-wing network.

The Stinchfield comments drew swift condemnation on social media from Jewish Americans such as CNN host Jake Tapper, with many noting that the Newsmax anchor fed into a longstanding antisemitism.

Stinchfield responded in a tweet where he misspelled Israel and said that Tapper's "insane liberal logic" would mean that "'African Americans' aren't Americans."

Newsmax responded to Insider's request for comment with a tweet from Stinchfield explaining that "American Jews are Americans." Subsequently, a Newsmax spokesman told Insider that Stinchfield was off the air because of an event he had planned to attend while on a mid-week vacation.

"It's part of a vacation that was planned a while ago," Brian Peterson, Newsmax SVP of communications and marketing, told Insider in an email.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • AOC calls Marjorie Taylor Greene a 'belligerent person that's not in control of themselves' after the GOP lawmaker chased her down a hallway in the Capitol

    "I used to work as a bartender. These are the kinds of people that I threw out of bars all the time," Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez told reporters.

  • At private Texas event, Republican presidential hopefuls tiptoe around Trump

    A private gathering at a hotel in Austin, Texas, last week was billed as a thank you for Republican donors for a state registration drive, but it gave a clutch of 2024 presidential candidates a chance to test drive their pitch - if former President Donald Trump does not run. Trump was not invited, nor was he the central focus of the event. Speakers did not dwell on his false claims that the election he lost to Democrat Joe Biden was stolen from him, attendees and people briefed on the event told Reuters.

  • McCarthy after ousting Cheney: 'I don’t think anybody is questioning the legitimacy of the presidential election'

    Rep. Liz Cheney lost her leadership spot Wednesday for openly criticizing former President Donald Trump's embrace of the "Big Lie."

  • Company: Ex-Trump lawyer raiding nonprofit for personal use

    Former Trump attorney and self-proclaimed “Kraken releaser” Sidney Powell has told prospective donors that her group, Defending the Republic, is a legal defense fund to protect the integrity of U.S. elections. Dominion Voting Systems claims Powell has raided Defending the Republic's coffers to pay for personal legal expenses, citing her own remarks from a radio interview. The Denver-based voting technology vendor sued Powell and others who spread false claims that the company helped steal the 2020 election from Donald Trump.

  • Arizona Senate Republicans sign lease to continue vote audit

    Republicans in the Arizona Senate have signed a lease to continue their slow-moving audit of the 2020 election results in Maricopa County through the end of June. The state Senate and its contractors had rented the Veterans Memorial Coliseum through Friday, when they must vacate the old basketball arena because it is booked for high school graduations next week. Republicans have hired Cyber Ninjas, a Florida-based cybersecurity firm, to oversee an unprecedented, partisan review of the 2020 election in Arizona’s largest county.

  • ‘Baghdad Central’ Actress Maisa Abd Elhadi Reportedly Shot By Israeli Soldiers During Protest

    Maisa Abd Elhadi, the Palestinian actress whose credits include the Channel 4 series Baghdad Central and Netflix original The Angel, reportedly is recovering after being shot by Israeli police during a protest in Haifa. The region is experiencing its worst violence since the 2014 Gaza war. This week, at least 35 Palestinians including 12 children […]

  • Hummer H2 burns to a crisp; now the owner won't need the hoarded gas

    Here's your daily Autoblog public service announcement: Don't hoard gasoline, but if you do, absolutely do not let 20 gallons of it catch fire inside your 2004 Hummer H2. You might end up, as a Florida owner learned the hard way, with a very crispy Hummer. According to CBS affiliate WABI, in Citrus County Fire Rescue was called out to the scene at a Homosassa, Florida, Texaco station yesterday morning.

  • Trump asked for troops to do 'whatever was necessary' to protect demonstrators who went on to storm the Capitol

    Trump told his acting defense secretary to do whatever was necessary to protect supporters "executing their constitutionally protected rights."

  • Emily Blunt Says Losing Black Widow Role to Scarlett Johansson Was 'a Bit of a Heartbreaker'

    Emily Blunt was forced to turn down the role of Black Widow in Iron Man 2 due to prior contractual agreements

  • A Georgia man drilled into the fuel tanks of parked U-Haul trucks in an attempt to get gas, police say

    As temporary gas shortages continue, one Georgia man decided to skip the lines and stop by a line of parked U-Hauls instead.

  • Goldie Hawn says she was 'very depressed' and 'couldn't even go outside in public' when she first became famous in her 20s

    "I didn't want to be a big deal. I wanted to go home. I wanted to marry a dentist," the Oscar winner told "Good Morning Britain."

  • Man leaves family ‘heartbroken’ with sentimental tattoo decision: ‘An evil thing to do’

    The tattoo was supposed to be a secret. Then his dad found out.

  • George P. Bush applauds Liz Cheney's ouster, claims she doesn't 'stand up for conservative Republican ideology'

    George P. Bush, the Texas land commissioner and son of former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush (R), applauded House Republicans on Wednesday for ousting Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) from her position as the No. 3 House GOP leader. Bush tweeted that "we need leaders in Congress that stand up for conservative Republican ideology, and Liz Cheney is not that leader," over a quote in which he says Cheney should be "reigning [sic] fire" down on Biden, not "the president," presumably referring to former President Donald Trump. This tweet doesn't even make any sense in that Cheney does stand up for conservative ideology, much more than Stefanik does. pic.twitter.com/NyHe7MPOdK — David Darmofal (@david_darmofal) May 13, 2021 Bush, 45, has broken with the rest of his family by supporting Trump, but the Bushes also have a long, amicable history with the Cheney family, which "has deep ties to Texas," The Texas Tribune notes. "Former Vice President Dick Cheney, Liz Cheney's father, lived in Dallas between his tenure as President George H.W. Bush's secretary of defense and as President George W. Bush's vice president. In that time, he was the CEO of Halliburton, an oilfield services company." House Republicans demoted Cheney in a voice vote, so there's no record of how Texas Republicans voted, but several GOP House members from the state tweeted that they were proud to kick her out of leadership. "Prior to the insurrection, Cheney was considered one of the fastest rising GOP stars and among the toughest of hard-line conservatives — particularly on foreign policy," the Tribune reports. "She spent much of her career working in the State Department and as a Fox News contributor," before easily winning her House seat in 2016. Cheney now says she's playing a long game to wrest her party from the grasp of Trump's "destructive lies." More stories from theweek.comThe Republican theory of unemployment is classic MarxThere's growing speculation that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will name their daughter 'Philippa'A short history of White House cats

  • Jared Goff has been in a Super Bowl and has a $134M deal. Yet, he has most to gain in face-off vs. Rams, Matthew Stafford

    For Goff, the game offers more than a chance to serve the Rams some how-do-you-like-me-now. It’s to show he’s a bonafide NFL starter at all. This whole season is.

  • Sunny Hostin shuts down Meghan McCain: US ‘should never forget’ insurrection

    Meghan McCain is known for sparking controversy on the daytime series but this week, Sunny Hostin was able to check her cohost’s rhetoric head-on. After McCain suggested America move on from discussing the deadly Capitol siege that took place in January, Hostin said the insurrection is something we should never forget. “The party of law and order, [Republicans] should be ashamed of themselves for what they did yesterday, what they continue to do, and that is an important story that we should never, ever, ever stop talking about or forget,” said Hostin.

  • HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge violated the Hatch Act, independent watchdog says

    An independent federal investigative agency said Thursday that Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Marcia Fudge violated the Hatch Act in March when the former Ohio congresswoman weighed in on the state's 2022 Senate election.Why it matters: It appears to be the first Hatch Act violation under the Biden administration, per Politico. The Hatch Act prohibits federal employees from engaging in partisan political activity. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.How we got here: In a White House press briefing on March 18, Fudge initially declined to comment on who should take over her district's open congressional seat. A reporter then asked about the Senate race in Ohio. Fudge, a Democrat, named two friends: Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio) and Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, who were both considering a run at the time. Ryan has since launched a Senate bid, while Whaley is campaigning for Ohio governor. "I mean, I think we’re going to put a good person in that race, no matter who we choose," she said. "I think we have a good shot at it. I know people have written off Ohio. I haven’t written off Ohio. I believe we can win the Senate race."Americans for Public Trust, a conservative watchdog, promptly filed a complaint about her comments.The day after the briefing, Fudge said in a statement she should not have answered the question.What they're saying: "By stating, for example, that 'we have a good shot at it' and 'I believe we can win the Senate race,' Secretary Fudge showed support for the Democratic Party with respect to the Ohio Senate race while speaking in her official capacity," Ana Galindo-Marrone, chief of OSC's Hatch Act Unit, said in a letter to Americans for Public Trust.The chief said HUD ethics officials had "counseled" Fudge on adhering to the Hatch Act and that the case is now closed since Fudge expressed remorse. "Please note that Secretary Fudge has been advised that if in the future she engages in prohibited political activity we will consider such activity to be a willful and knowing violation of the law that could result in further action."Editor's note: This story has been corrected to clarify that Nan Whaley is running for governor, not the Senate seat. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Deadlocked FEC reportedly declines to investigate Donald Trump Jr.'s Trump Tower meeting with Russians

    The Federal Election Commission deadlocked 3-3 against opening an investigation into whether Donald Trump Jr., Jared Kushner, and Paul Manafort illegally solicited foreign assistance during a Trump Tower meeting with Russian envoys in June 2016, Axios reports. The vote split along party lines, with the three Democratic commissioners voting to approve an investigation of campaign finance violations and the three Republican commissioners voting against it, reportedly on the technical grounds that the five-year statute of limitations expires in a few months. The tie means the FEC will drop the matter. The Trump campaign's motive for taking the meeting was to get proffered dirt on 2016 Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton. The FEC is working through a backlog of 2016 complaints, though little enforcement action is expected from any of the cases. All but one of the outstanding complaints have to do with former President Donald Trump's campaign. The deadlocked FEC also recently rejected an investigation into Trump's hush-money payment to porn actress Stormy Daniels right before the 2016 election. The FEC declined to comment on the Trump Tower case, but Democracy 21, one of the groups that filed the complaint, told Axios it had been notified of the case's closure. "There was nothing surprising about the notification," said Democracy 21's Fred Wertheimer. "Everyone in the system knows that the FEC will not enforce the law because the Republican commissioners do not want to enforce the law." More stories from theweek.comThe Republican theory of unemployment is classic MarxThere's growing speculation that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will name their daughter 'Philippa'A short history of White House cats

  • Biden, GOP House and Senate leaders draw 'red lines' on infrastructure in Oval Office meeting

    President Biden's team sees his meetings this week with key members of Congress on infrastructure as "crucial to determining the path forward, and whether there is enough of an appetite among Republicans for a deal on his spending priorities," The Washington Post reports. Wednesday's Oval Office summit with the "Big Four" lawmakers — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif), Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) — was described as cordial but not obviously productive. Washington's top leaders sparred over a provision of Biden's bill that would incentivize electric vehicle production, taxes, and the very definition of infrastructure, according to several accounts of the meeting. They agreed on the general need to upgrade U.S. physical infrastructure like road, bridges, airports, and broadband. But McConnell and McCarthy also laid out their "red line" for a package: No new taxes. "We're not interested in reopening the 2017 tax bill," McConnell said after the meeting. "We both made that clear to the president. That's our red line." McCarthy added, "Raising taxes would be the biggest mistake you could make." Biden's red lines, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki says, are doing nothing and tax increases on families making less than $400,000 a year. Pelosi said McConnell considers the 2017 GOP tax cuts for the wealthy "sacrosanct," and "we have a different set of values." The group did discuss other funding mechanisms for an infrastructure package, including stepped up IRS enforcement of tax dodgers, she added. "I would not take anything off the table and I'm not drawing any red lines." "I want to know what we agree on and let's see if we can get an agreement to kick start this," Biden told MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell after the meeting, "then fight over what's left, and see if I can get it done without Republicans if need be." Biden's Wednesday's meeting with the Big Four followed one-on-one meetings this week with swing-vote moderates Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.). On Thursday, Biden hosts a group of Senate Republicans, led by Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.). That will give Biden a better sense of the odds of a bipartisan deal, Politico reports, but "the most likely scenario remains weeks more of bipartisan theater, followed by a massive reconciliation bill that the White House sells to moderate Democrats as being simply too big to fail." More stories from theweek.comThe Republican theory of unemployment is classic MarxThere's growing speculation that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will name their daughter 'Philippa'A short history of White House cats

  • With Deshaun Watson settlement talks off table, the NFL will be forced to render judgement in its investigation

    Even if the league is still in an early phase of its work, the first-person interviews with accusers and litigation can serve as enough to decide whether Watson should be on the commissioner’s exempt list.

  • Carrie Ann Inaba Reveals She Is Single After Fabien Viteri Romance: 'I'm Grateful It Happened'

    "Sometimes the things you thought were forever end up only being temporary," the Dancing with the Stars judge said