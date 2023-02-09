NewsNation reporter arrested during Ohio train derailment news event

6
Associated Press
·3 min read

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio − A broadcast reporter was pushed to the ground, handcuffed and arrested for trespassing Wednesday while covering a news conference about the derailment of a train carrying toxic chemicals in Ohio.

NewsNation posted video of correspondent Evan Lambert being arrested in the gymnasium of an elementary school in East Palestine where Gov. Mike DeWine was giving an update about the accident.

Lambert was held for about five hours before being released from jail, NewsNation reported.

Reporter arrested during East Palestine update

“I’m doing fine right now. It’s been an extremely long day,” Lambert said after his release. “No journalist expects to be arrested when you’re doing your job, and I think that’s really important that that doesn’t happen in our country.”

FILE - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine points to a map of East Palestine, Ohio that indicates the area that has been evacuated as a result of Norfolk Southern train derailment, after touring the site, Feb. 6, 2023, in East Palestine, Ohio. After toxic chemicals were released into the air from a wrecked train in Ohio, evacuated residents remain in the dark about what toxic substances are lingering in their vacated neighborhoods while they await approval to return home. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
FILE - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine points to a map of East Palestine, Ohio that indicates the area that has been evacuated as a result of Norfolk Southern train derailment, after touring the site, Feb. 6, 2023, in East Palestine, Ohio. After toxic chemicals were released into the air from a wrecked train in Ohio, evacuated residents remain in the dark about what toxic substances are lingering in their vacated neighborhoods while they await approval to return home. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

At the end of his news conference, DeWine said he didn't authorize the arrest and that reporters have “every right" to report during briefings.

“If someone was stopped from doing that, or told they could not do that, that was wrong,” DeWine said.

A following statement from the governor's office said DeWine didn't see the incident because a bank of cameras blocked his view but he did hear a “disagreement toward the back of the gymnasium."

DeWine “has always respected the media’s right to report live before, during, and after his press briefings," the statement said.

NewsNation reacts to arrest

Mike Viqueira, NewsNation’s Washington Bureau chief, called the arrest an infuriating violation of the First Amendment.

The Washington, D.C.-based Lambert could still face charges of disorderly conduct and criminal trespassing, NewsNation said.

The Columbiana County Sheriff's Office administration said the arrest was made by officers from the East Palestine Police Department. A message seeking comment from the department was not immediately returned.

East Palestine residents can return

About 50 train cars, including 10 carrying hazardous materials, derailed in a fiery crash Friday night on the edge of East Palestine. Federal investigators say a mechanical issue with a rail car axle caused the derailment.

Nearby residents in Ohio and neighboring Pennsylvania were ordered to evacuate when authorities decided on Monday to release and burn chemicals from five tankers filled with vinyl chloride, sending hydrogen chloride and the toxic gas phosgene into the air.

At the news conference, authorities said sampling had shown air quality in the area was safe and residents could return home, although DeWine said some residents may want to wait until the air inside their homes is checked.

Arrest captured on video

The news conference started more than two hours late and DeWine started speaking at the same instant Lambert had to do a live broadcast from the back of the gym, Preston Swigart, a photographer who was with Lambert, told NewsNation.

Swigart said police officers approached Lambert and asked him to stop talking. Lambert finished the live report but was then asked to leave by authorities, who tried to forcibly remove him from the event, NewsNation reported.

“From their standpoint, he didn’t obey orders,” Swigart said. “Gymnasiums are echoey and loud and sound kind of carries, so I’m guessing that they just didn’t like the fact that there was sound competing with the governor speaking, even though it was all the way at the other end of the room.”

The anchor handling the report said she heard the reporter saying, “The governor has just started speaking. I'm being told that I have to quit my report" before it was cut short.

Video captured by NewsNation affiliate WKBN-TV showed Lambert on his face on the ground being handcuffed. He was then taken outside and placed in the back of a sheriff's patrol car.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Reporter arrested during DeWine update East Palestine Ohio train

Recommended Stories

  • Air near Ohio derailment safe for residents to return home

    Evacuated residents can return to the Ohio village where crews burned toxic chemicals after a train derailed five days ago near the Pennsylvania state line now that monitors show no dangerous levels in the air, authorities said Wednesday. Around-the-clock testing inside and outside the evacuation zone around the village of East Palestine and a sliver of Pennsylvania showed the air had returned to normal levels that would have been seen before the derailment, said James Justice of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. “Hundreds and hundreds of data points we’ve collected over the time show the air quality is safe," he said.

  • Reporter arrested during news event on Ohio train derailment

    A broadcast reporter was pushed to the ground, handcuffed and arrested for trespassing Wednesday while covering a news conference about the derailment of a train carrying toxic chemicals in Ohio. NewsNation posted video of correspondent Evan Lambert being arrested in the gymnasium of an elementary school in East Palestine where Gov. Mike DeWine was giving an update about the accident. Lambert was held for about five hours before being released from jail, NewsNation reported.

  • Gov. Sanders slams Biden for 'woke fantasies'

    Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders painted a dystopian portrait of the country in her rebuttal to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address Tuesday night, leaning heavily into Republican culture war issues and accusing Biden of pursuing “woke fantasies.” (Feb. 8)

  • NewsNation reporter released from jail after arrest

    Correspondent Evan Lambert was giving a live report during NewsNation's "Rush Hour" when he was taken into custody.

  • Fiery Ohio derailment raises railroad safety questions

    The fiery derailment of a train carrying toxic chemicals — sending a huge plume of smoke in the air and forcing residents of a small Ohio town to evacuate — has highlighted the potentially disastrous consequences of train accidents and raised questions about railroad safety. The railroad industry is generally regarded as the safest option for most goods and federal data show accidents involving hazardous materials are exceedingly rare. “It raises all kinds of questions,” Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine told “Fox & Friends” this week when he was asked whether hazardous materials are too dangerous to transport by rail.

  • Super Bowl 2023: As great as Patrick Mahomes is, Eagles' defense isn't losing sight of Chiefs' sneak attack

    Mahomes gets much of the attention, but he's hardly the only efficient cog in Kansas City's offense.

  • UK to look into sending combat planes to Ukraine

    British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak asked Defense Secretary Ben Wallace to look into which warplanes the U.K.

  • 7 memorable responses and reactions to the State of the Union

    The State of the Union address is an opportunity for a president to lay out their policy agenda, laud their own accomplishments and create a sense of national unity. But there’s often another person or scene that dominates headlines and drags attention away from the speech itself. Here’s eight of the most memorable reactions and…

  • Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes not at 100%, according to HC Andy Reid

    Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes not at 100%, according to HC Andy Reid

  • Sanders gets the limelight with GOP's State of the Union response

    Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the new governor of Arkansas and former President Donald Trump’s onetime press secretary, will give the Republican response to President Biden’s State of the Union address on Tuesday night.

  • Irvin pulled from NFL Network's Super Bowl coverage

    Michael Irvin has been pulled from the remainder of NFL Network's Super Bowl week coverage after a complaint about Irvin's behavior in a hotel Sunday night. The Hall of Fame wide receiver went on a Dallas radio station Wednesday and said he was asked by network officials to move to another hotel on Monday after what he described as a brief encounter with a woman.

  • Suspect in MSU student's death accused of fleeing to Thailand

    A federal warrant was signed on Monday, charging Tubtim Howson with interstate flight to avoid prosecution, a five-year felony.

  • Teachers share haunting stories following classroom shooting by a 6-year-old

    When news broke that a Virginia 6-year-old shot teacher Abigail Zwerner in her classroom on Jan. 6, 2023, the nation was shocked — but many teachers felt angry.

  • Sunak: 'Nothing is off the table' concerning weapons for Ukraine

    U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Feb. 8 that "nothing is off the table" in terms of military aid to Ukraine, including fighter jets.

  • Biden, Republicans engage in fiery debt ceiling back-and-forth during State of the Union address

    Biden, Republicans engage in fiery back and forth over deb ceiling during State of the Union address

  • What Republicans have actually said about cuts to Social Security and Medicare

    President Biden drew a raucous response from Republicans during his State of the Union address on Tuesday night when he said some GOP lawmakers want to cut Social Security and Medicare. “Anybody who doubts it, contact my office. I’ll give you a copy of the proposal,” he said as Republican lawmakers jeered. Biden and Democratic…

  • NASCAR Driver Kyle Busch Admits He ‘Made a Mistake’ After Being Detained by Mexican Officials Over Gun

    NASCAR driver Kyle Busch shared a statement detailing the incident, which Mexican authorities said took place late last month at the Cancun airport.

  • 21 Former Reality TV Contestants Who Called Out Fake Storylines And Producer Manipulation

    The Hills star Spencer Pratt alleged that producers asked his costar and now-wife Heidi Montag to pretend she thought she was pregnant. He said, "We got these 40-year-old plus men asking a 20-year-old woman to go pretend like she thinks she's pregnant with a guy that's already making her look bad."

  • House Republicans Offer Cuts They’d Back in Deal for Debt Limit

    (Bloomberg) -- Republicans on the House Budget Committee on Wednesday floated a list of sample budget cuts they could back in exchange for raising the nation’s debt ceiling. Most Read from BloombergMeta Asks Many Managers to Get Back to Making Things or LeaveGeorge Santos Gets Into Fight With Mitt Romney at State of the Union DebutChinese Balloon Was Part of Years-Long Spying Program, US SaysDeSantis Chides Trump as Republicans’ 2024 Presidential Race Heats UpDisney to Cut 7,000 Jobs as Bob Iger

  • Iowa temperatures have been warmer. Is winter behind us? These charts say not so fast

    The National Weather Service's three-month outlook doesn't suggest things will deviate far from normal, meaning there's still cold left to come.