Newsom Activates National Guard Amid COVID-19 Testing Shortages

CALIFORNIA — Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday announced the activation of the California National Guard to support local communities with additional testing facilities and capacity amid the national surge in COVID-19 cases driven by the Omicron variant.

More than 200 Cal Guard members will be deployed across 50 Optum Serve sites around the state, serving as interim clinical staff while permanent staff is hired, the governor announced.



The difficulty finding coronavirus test kits in many parts of California and delays in getting results are causing increasing frustration and contributing to the surge of infections that in just two weeks more than doubled the number of people in hospitals with COVID-19.

The omicron variant has spread rapidly around the nation and accounted for at least 80 percent of COVID-19 cases in California, according to Newsom.

Negative test results can be a necessity for any number of activities, from going to work to boarding an airplane or attending a sporting event. Delays in getting results — or inability to find a test kit — can mean people with very mild or no symptoms may presume they are not infected and go about their usual routines.

"California has led the country's fight against COVID-19, implementing first-in-the-nation public health measures that have helped save tens of thousands of lives," Newsom said. "We continue to support communities in their response to COVID by bolstering testing capacity."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on the Los Angeles Patch