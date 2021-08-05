Newsom allowed to blame recall on ‘Republicans and Trump supporters,' judge rules

Newsom allowed to blame recall on ‘Republicans and Trump supporters,' judge rules
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jeremy Beaman
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Gov. Gavin Newsom is permitted to blame his recall election on "Republicans and Trump supporters" in a formal appeal to voters, a California judge ruled Thursday.

Sacramento Superior Court Judge Laurie Earl declined to block Newsom from using that accusation and other characterizations in the state's voter guide that, along with recall ballots, will be sent to all registered voters this month ahead of his Sept. 14 recall election.

Orrin Heatlie, one of the recall's leaders, filed a lawsuit seeking to stop Newsom from using words such as "power grab” to describe the recall and from casting it as an abuse of the state’s recall laws in a 500-word statement for the voter guide.

RECALL CANDIDATE LARRY ELDER SAYS CALIFORNIA'S MINIMUM WAGE SHOULD BE '$0'

The lawsuit argued Newsom's characterization of the recall — which, among other things, calls it “an attempt by national Republicans and Trump supporters to force an election and grab power in California” — lied and discounted the participation of non-Republican activists and candidates in the recall effort.

“The Court finds there is nothing false or misleading about describing the recall effort’s leaders as Trump supporters,” Earl wrote.

Earl also gave credence to the notion recall activists were engaging in "an abuse of a perfectly legal process."

“The recall is being held less than three years after a sizable majority of California voters elected Newsom Governor,” she said.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

More than 40 candidates have qualified to appear on the ballot against Newsom, who has predicted "profound consequences" for Democrats nationally if he loses.

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Gavin Newsom, California, Republicans, Donald Trump, Democrats, State Courts, California recall

Original Author: Jeremy Beaman

Original Location: Newsom allowed to blame recall on ‘Republicans and Trump supporters,' judge rules

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Letters to the Editor: Will far-left, anti-Newsom Democrats give California a Republican governor?

    A letter from a 'socialist' Democrat voting in protest to recall Newsom has readers warning that the alternative could be much worse.

  • Republicans aim at GOP base in 1st California recall debate

    Four Republicans hoping to claim Gov. Gavin Newsom's job in a September recall election skirmished in their first debate Wednesday, labeling the incumbent Democrat a failure whose pandemic policies sent the state into a tailspin while hewing closely to familiar conservative themes. There were a few sharp exchanges as candidates sought to distinguish themselves from their rivals, but much of the evening event amounted to a litany of complaints about Newsom and the Democratic-controlled Legislature and the progressive drift of the nation's most populous state.

  • Another vaccinated member of Congress gets Covid

    Rep. Ralph Norman contracted Covid just days after fellow South Carolina Republican Lindsey Graham, who was also vaccinated, tested positive.

  • Senate cuts off infrastructure debate, readies for final vote

    Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) cut off debate on the Senate's $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill Thursday night, setting it up for a final vote in his chamber as early as Saturday.Why it matters: The bill's expected passage will be a major victory for Congress and the Biden administration, especially given the current level of polarization in Congress.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBetween the lines: Se

  • California drought forces shutdown of historic Hyatt hydropower plant

    A largescale California hydropower plant was shut down on Thursday after ongoing drought conditions reduced water levels in Lake Oroville to historic lows, according to the Sacramento Bee.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Why it matters: It is the first time the Edward Hyatt hydroelectric power plant has ceased operations since it was constructed in 1967, at a time when California is warning about the potential for rolling blackouts.The plant feeds from a

  • 3 US Senators are proposing amendments the infrastructure bill that would put some of the cryptocurrency market out of its reach

    Sens. Ron Wyden, Patrick J. Toomey, and Cynthia Lummis filed an amendment to exclude crypto miners and software developers from tax reporting requirements in the bill.

  • Rep. Liz Cheney says dad Dick Cheney is ‘deeply troubled’ by state of Republican Party

    Cheney is a critic of Republican colleagues who have bought into the former president's "Big Lie," referring to Trump's false election fraud claims.

  • Andrew Cuomo's looming exit is bad news for GOP gubernatorial prospects

    Impeaching and expelling Gov. Andrew Cuomo is shaping up to be a political imperative for New York Democrats as they move to maintain their total grip on power in Albany.

  • With Trump tax records due to Congress, lawyers try new challenge

    Former President Donald Trump Wednesday sought to block the Treasury Department from providing his tax returns to Congress with a new legal filing.

  • Psaki: GOP's stalling of ATF nominee 'speaks volumes to their complete refusal' to tackle crime spike

    White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters Wednesday she is "disappointed" that Republican senators are "moving in lockstep" to block the confirmation of former Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosive agent David Chipman, President Joe Biden's nominee to serve as the ATF's next director.

  • Trial for ex-cop in Daunte Wright death won't be broadcast

    The judge overseeing the trial of a former suburban Minneapolis police officer who is charged in the death of Daunte Wright has denied a request to broadcast the proceedings, saying in a ruling Thursday that the public and media will have ample space to view the trial in the courtroom or in designated overflow rooms. Former Brooklyn Center officer Kim Potter, who is white, fatally shot Wright, a 20-year-old Black motorist, on April 11. On Thursday, Judge Regina Chu ruled that there will be no recording or livestreaming of the trial.

  • ‘I was petrified’: In lawsuit, Kansas City attorney says KCPD held him at gunpoint

    Henry Service, who is African American, said he was driving his newly purchased Maserati when two officers “became fixated” on him.

  • David Zurawik: Rep. Jim Jordan’s new media image: from Mr. Snarly to Mr. Squirmy

    During the first impeachment hearings of then President Donald Trump, I wrote about Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan as the snarling face of the Republican Party. In media terms, he radiated anger, aggression and outrage against anyone who would dare attack the president. He has used that media image of shirt-sleeved defender of Trump and hater of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi to raise millions of ...

  • Top Republicans move to protect Trump from Capitol attack fallout

    Some party leaders blamed the former president in the charged moments after the insurrection – but are now embarking on a campaign of revisionism Kevin McCarthy, the House minority leader, speaks on the steps of the US Capitol on 29 July. He pulled all five of his picks from the House select committee. Photograph: Andrew Harnik/AP Top Republicans in Congress are embarking on a new campaign of revisionism seven months after the attack on the Capitol, absolving Donald Trump of responsibility and b

  • Angels' Anthony Rendon to undergo season-ending hip surgery

    Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon will miss the rest of the season after the team announced that he needs surgery for a right hip impingement.

  • Landlords mount legal challenge to Biden administration's new eviction moratorium

    A group of landlords and real-estate companies issued a legal challenge on Wednesday night in a D.C. district court to the Biden administration's new national eviction moratorium.Driving the news: The Alabama and Georgia Associations of Realtors' emergency motion argues that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's order Tuesday barring evictions for most of the U.S. through Oct. 3 exceeds the CDC's powers, according to a statement from the National Association of Realtors.Stay on top of

  • ‘Stillwater’ Examines Lives in Wreckage, With Matt Damon at the Center

    The sly power of director Tom McCarthy’s style is to reveal how we often project our beliefs and biases based on assumptions

  • NBA Top Shot to Debut NFTs Live During Summer League Games

    After conquering the NBA, Dapper Labs’ non-fungible token (NFT) trading card platform is heading to the Summer League in Vegas.

  • Ashli Babbitt family lawyer says officer killed her in 'ambush' without warning

    Ashli Babbitt was the victim of an "ambush," says the Babbitt family attorney preparing a wrongful death lawsuit seeking more than $10 million in damages against the Capitol Police and the officer who fatally shot the woman during the Capitol riot on Jan. 6.

  • Leaders across the country in disagreement over whether to require COVID-19 vaccine passports

    As New York City turns to vaccine passports to help limit the spread of COVID-19, other cities have pushed back against similar measures, with leaders citing a wide range of concerns, from equity to security. This week, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the nation's largest city would soon require proof of at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine for indoor dining, indoor fitness facilities and indoor entertainment facilities. "This is crucial because we know that this will encourage a lot more vaccination," de Blasio said Tuesday at a press briefing announcing the policy.