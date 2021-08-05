Newsom allowed to blame recall on ‘Republicans and Trump supporters,' judge rules

Gov. Gavin Newsom is permitted to blame his recall election on "Republicans and Trump supporters" in a formal appeal to voters, a California judge ruled Thursday.

Sacramento Superior Court Judge Laurie Earl declined to block Newsom from using that accusation and other characterizations in the state's voter guide that, along with recall ballots, will be sent to all registered voters this month ahead of his Sept. 14 recall election.

Orrin Heatlie, one of the recall's leaders, filed a lawsuit seeking to stop Newsom from using words such as "power grab” to describe the recall and from casting it as an abuse of the state’s recall laws in a 500-word statement for the voter guide.

The lawsuit argued Newsom's characterization of the recall — which, among other things, calls it “an attempt by national Republicans and Trump supporters to force an election and grab power in California” — lied and discounted the participation of non-Republican activists and candidates in the recall effort.

“The Court finds there is nothing false or misleading about describing the recall effort’s leaders as Trump supporters,” Earl wrote.

Earl also gave credence to the notion recall activists were engaging in "an abuse of a perfectly legal process."

“The recall is being held less than three years after a sizable majority of California voters elected Newsom Governor,” she said.

More than 40 candidates have qualified to appear on the ballot against Newsom, who has predicted "profound consequences" for Democrats nationally if he loses.

