Newsom calls for "end to this carnage" after Sacramento shooting

A mass shooting early Sunday morning in Sacramento, California left six people dead and at least 12 injured, the city's police department confirmed in a news release Sunday afternoon.

What they're saying: "We once again mourn the lives lost and for those injured in yet another horrendous act of gun violence," California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) said in a statement.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

"The scourge of gun violence continues to be a crisis in our country, and we must resolve to bring an end to this carnage," he added.

“Californians and all Americans join the Sacramento community in horror and anguish over this morning’s mass shooting," U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said in a statement.

"Our hearts are with the victims of this brutal violence and with their families, and we are grateful for the heroism of our first responders."

Driving the news: The shooting was in downtown Sacramento at roughly 2 a.m., but no suspect has yet been taken into custody, per Police Chief Kathy Lester, the Sacramento Bee reports.

The six victims were pronounced dead at the scene, while 12 others were located with "varying degrees of injuries," police said in the news release.

The big picture: "We are aware of a social media video that appears to show an altercation that preceded the shooting. We are currently working to determine what, if any, relation these events have to the shooting," the press release states.

An investigation is currently underway, with "at least one firearm" recovered from the scene thus far, it adds.

The shooting was the third in 2022 in which at least six people were killed, per AP.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free