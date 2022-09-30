Newsom Calls for Profit Tax on Oil as California Gasoline Surges
(Bloomberg) -- California Governor Gavin Newsom called for a windfall tax on oil companies and allowed for production of a cheaper blend of gasoline as the state faces a surge in fuel prices.
Most Read from Bloomberg
MacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher Husband
Top Apple Executive Is Leaving After Making Crude Remarks in TikTok Video
Meta to Cut Headcount for First Time, Slash Budgets Across Teams
Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Husband Files for Divorce After 27 Years
The Democrat said in a video that refiners have failed to provide an explanation on why rising pump prices in California have diverged from the rest of the country, where prices have fallen or are holding steady, and he accused companies of extortion. California gasoline prices surged to $6.29 a gallon as of Friday, up from $5.58 a gallon a week earlier, according to data from auto club AAA.
“The fact is, they’re ripping you off,” Newsom said. “Their record profits are coming at your expense.”
Revenues stemming from the proposed windfall tax would go directly back to California taxpayers as a way to alleviate the burden of higher costs, the governor said, without providing more details.
California will also allow refineries to make an early transition to the so-called winter-blend gasoline, which is cheaper to produce. In 2012, prices fell by 47 cents per gallon about 20 days after a similar measure was taken, according to a statement from the governor’s office.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
The Unstoppable Dollar Is Wreaking Havoc Everywhere But America
Twitter Is in This Mess Because Jack Dorsey Was Too Busy Being a Bitcoin Influencer
Would You Invest $10,000 in a Friend’s Startup? Are You Friends If You Don’t?
The World Sees Brazil’s Election as a Climate Flashpoint. Brazilians Have Other Concerns
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.