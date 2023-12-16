Newsom: Cities, counties will face consequences for homeless inaction in 2024

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – In an exclusive interview with Nexstar, California Governor Gavin Newsom Friday revealed he may look to reallocate state funds for homelessness and mental health if local governments don’t show more results.

He says state residents are angry over the lack of results, and that the state investing billions of dollars in the homeless and mental health crisis, a lack of local funding is no longer an excuse.

“I’m frustrated by the lack of intentionality and urgency. People are dying on the streets and sidewalks. People have had it. They are fed up. They are frustrated and I don’t think anything’s more frustrating than hearing from people like me how much money we’re spending,” said Newsom.

With a $15.3 billion state homeless plan, Newsom says he wants to see more from city and county governments.

“I am not the mayor. I am not the supervisor. I am not the city administrator of each of these counties. That’s not an excuse. They have to deliver at the local level and my job is to partner with them and push them, and, if they’re not doing the job, find someone that can,” he said.

The governor Friday, said in 2024, there will be consequences for those cities and counties his administration deems are not doing an adequate job.

“We’ll do direct contracting. If you don’t want to get in this business, the state will do it for you. If you’re not producing results, we’ll redirect the money to the counties and cities that are.”

Newsom would also refer to how in 2022, his office withheld $1 billion in homeless funding due to what he says were inadequate homeless plans from cities and counties.

Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer, alongside other California mayors, would go to Sacramento to meet with Newsom.

Fresno would ultimately get $6 million in state homeless funding.

Dyer has vowed to tackle homelessness in the city, and late last month, said Fresno will apply for additional grant money from the state.

“We would utilize it to clear out encampments in the central part of our city, as well as to increase our bed capacity for transitional housing,” he said in November.

It would be the third round of funding the city would apply for to help tackle encampments.

The city received $22 million total in the first two rounds.

Fresno County Supervisor Nathan Magsig meanwhile, disagrees with Governor Newsom.

He says the county hasn’t gotten adequate funding and that Sacramento has played a direct role in worsening the homeless crisis.

“I almost feel like Sacramento is talking out of both sides of their mouth. They want to give more liberty and freedom, but at the end of the day they don’t want to give resources enough to local government to be able to provide the services that they demand should be provided,” said Magsig.

It’s unclear if local cities or counties will be affected but Newsom says that will be up to the state.

