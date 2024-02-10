Newsom limits appeals of controversial desert solar project, citing clean energy goals

Gov. Gavin Newsom has limited the timeframe for opponents to appeal a controversial solar energy project off Interstate 10 in Riverside County.

He granted a request by Intersect Power to limit appeals of its Easley Renewable Energy Project under the California Environmental Quality Act to 270 days, or less than a year, if the project is approved by county officials. Newsom has made tightening up permitting processes a high priority for housing and infrastructure projects.

If built as planned, the Easley project is expected to deliver power to up to 400,000 homes, and store enough power for up to 650,000 homes. It is also expected to invest $300 million in California and employ hundreds of construction workers, state officials said.

Solar panels produce energy at the Desert Sunlight Energy Center near Desert Center, Calif., on Dec. 19, 2019.

Key to state climate and clean energy goals

"California is building more, faster to make our communities cleaner and greener." Newsom said in a statement. "With this project, we can deliver clean power to hundreds of thousands of homes and create good paying jobs."

Sam Assefa, director of the state's office of planning and research, which oversees the certification program and decides whether to recommend streamlined appeals, stressed in an interview with The Desert Sun that the certification in no way shortcuts required environmental reviews and approvals by local planning agencies, in this case Riverside County. In fact, he said, it deepens those reviews by adding another layer of scrutiny, and can lead to more upfront concessions by developers to affected communities, in exchange for the cap on legal appeals to under a year.

The Easley project, which would sit on federal and private land, is currently being weighed by both the U.S. Bureau of Land Management and Riverside County planners. A public comment period on the state-required environmental impact report is open until March 11, and local residents continue to raise a host of concerns. Two said they had heard nothing about the streamlining application or the governor's approval.

Assefa said the state is committed to being transparent, is aware of rural concerns across the state, and had just hired a public outreach staff person. But he said it is largely up to permitting agencies to keep local groups informed. He said bringing clean energy online as swiftly as possible to replace polluting fossil fuel energy and slow climate change is a major California priority.

Nationwide concerns are delaying or scuttling projects

But renewable energy projects are increasingly being contested across the nation by both oil and gas companies, and by rural residents and counties fed up with large-scale projects. A USA Today investigation recently found 15% of counties have partially or completely banned renewable projects. Like affordable housing developments and other controversial infrastructure projects, including highways, reservoirs and dams, they can be delayed for years by court appeals.

Assefa said in California, "on average, a similar energy or major infrastructure project can take an additional three to five years because of litigation. Almost every major project is challenged, and a significant amount of cost is added. And often these projects are critical for meeting our climate goals."

A representative for Intersect Power did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Shannon Eddy, director of California's Large-Scale Solar Association, praised Newsom's decision, saying the project is located in an identified renewable energy development zone, and that 70,000 megawatts more of commercial solar is needed o meet state clean energy and electrification goals

"I love that the governor did this," she said. "This is a good thing, it shows the program is working."

Pushback in Desert Center: Enough is enough

But residents of the closest local community, tiny Desert Center, which has 18 current or proposed large solar projects totaling about 25,000 megawatts nearby, said they had no opportunity to offer input, and disagreed with the decision.

Lights from a solar transfer station taken at night from Lake Tamarisk retirement community in Desert Center, CA. December 2022

They said they are not opposed to the Easley project overall, but as proposed, it would sit 25 feet from the nearest home, and they are concerned about hazardous construction dust, piercing night lights that could blot out desert skies, potentially deplete water wells and permanently mar the scenic desert landscapes that were a primary reason they'd moved there, and a potential reduction in property values.

Already surrounded on three sides by large solar and battery storage projects that add up to miles of solar panels, they say enough is enough. They're seeking a mile buffer between their homes and any future development, including the Easley project.

Mark Carrington, a resident of Lake Tamarisk retirement community in Desert Center, and head of a local group that has hired a law firm, is raising funds for possible legal appeals of the Easley project. He said moving the project or a portion of it to mile away would only reduce area solar production by 100 megawatts, and a private landowner has offered to sell land to Intersect Power to build 100 megawatts there instead, "out of sight."

"So the governor needs perspective," Carrington said. "One hundred megawatts out of 25,000 is not worth it to destroy an entire community."

The group's lawyers, Angel Law of Santa Monica, were critical of the proposed project and the governors' decision.

"We are not against sensitively planned solar development that preserves the desert’s environmental resources and doesn’t further sacrifice Riverside County’s already overburdened human communities," he said by email. "This project does not fit that bill. The human communities in the Desert Center and Chuckwalla Valley area are surrounded by utility-scale, industrial solar farms, with dozens more desert-shredding projects lining up. If anything qualifies as a ‘leadership’ project in this region, it will be decentralized solar.”

Teresa and Skip Pierce, retiree residents of Lake Tamarisk Resort retirement community in Desert Center, CA

Kevin Emmerich, a retired National Park Service biologist and co-founder of Basin and Range Watch, monitors renewables projects in sensitive desert habitats. He had harsh words for Newsom.

"The governor has really pandered to large-scale renewables over rooftop solar and distributed generation. And I believe it's cold hearted of him to throw local people under the bus," Emmerich said. "I am very sorry that governor Newsom is using this tactic."

He said important wildlife corridors for several species could be impacted, and desert dry wash woodland destroyed. In this case he said he is also concerned about the humans living there.

"The company does not want to even give them a small buffer," he said. "They're going to be completely surrounded by the solar installations. They're essentially taking away their quality of life, their future and their local environment."

A company has said in the past that it would not be technically feasible to move the project. It has offered to mask fencing and limit construction hours, will implement dust control and has set aside mitigation land off-sit for rare species. But the project EIR says scenic views will be lost, and there's no way to avoid it.

Solar projects have in some cases received permissions for streamlined approvals for more than a decade, but an earlier law allowing it was going to sunset out of existence, and did not include transportation or water projects. The new law continued and expanded the old measure. Laws passed and signed in 2021 and 2023 extended and expanded the ability to cap appeals. In November, Newsom also streamlined appeals of the proposed Sites Reservoir – the first project certified by him under the new law. But Thursday's action is the first under last year's law for a renewables project, a state spokesman said.

Janet Wilson is senior environment reporter for The Desert Sun and co-authors USA Today Climate Point. She can be reached at jwilson@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Newsom limits appeals of controversial desert solar project