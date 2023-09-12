Newsom’s next stage

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Get ready, POLITICOs. We're sitting down with Gov. Gavin Newsom and you can join us.

POLITICO will mark its expanded coverage of California politics, policy and power with a live event Tuesday night featuring an onstage interview with the governor.

The “Golden State of Politics” event at the California Museum in Sacramento will convene elected officials, members of the executive branch, industry leaders and policy experts to highlight issues driving the conversation in the capital.

Newsom will join POLITICO’s California Bureau Chief Chris Cadelago for a fireside chat about his role boosting the tech industry, trying to reduce homelessness and negotiating climate deals. They’ll also delve into his efforts to reelect President Joe Biden while making himself a chief antagonist to Florida’s Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Newsom is in a far different place than he was two years ago when he faced a costly recall election fueled by outrage over Covid protocols and prolonged school closures. He fended off that challenge and sailed to reelection in November without even having to mount a serious campaign.

Over the past year, Newsom has become one of the biggest voices in the Democratic party, taking the fight over abortion, guns and LGBTQ issues to red states and hitting the campaign trail as a loyal Biden foot soldier.

He insists he’s not running for president — yet. And if he does set his sights on the White House, he’d have to consider the position of Vice President Kamala Harris, a fellow San Franciscan whom he has expressed doubt about challenging.

Here’s the full schedule: 6:45 PM: Welcome remarks from POLITICO’s Executive Vice President and General Manager for Professional Business Rachel Loeffler

6:50 PM: Introductions of POLITICO’s California Bureau Chief Chris Cadelago and Gov. Gavin Newsom by POLITICO’s Global Editor John Harris

7:00 PM: Fireside chat with Gov. Newsom, moderated by Chris Cadelago

7:30 PM: Program concludes