Newsom offers $50K reward for information in murder of Jessica Martinez

Oct. 21—The murder of 4-year-old Jessica Martinez in 1990 after she went missing while playing in front of her Bakersfield apartment complex deeply impacted the community.

Eleven days after Jessica went missing, her body was found 10 miles away in a field.

To this day, whoever is responsible for her death has not been found. Gov. Gavin Newsom is now offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in her murder, according to a statement from Newsom's office.

"The Bakersfield Police Department has exhausted all investigative leads and requested that a reward be offered to encourage anyone with information about this murder to contact the Department at 661-327-7111. The Kern County Secret Witness Program has also offered a $10,000 reward," the governor's statement said.

Law enforcement agencies can ask the governor to initiate rewards for unsolved cases where all leads have been exhausted. The idea is to encourage people with information about crimes to come forward.

The governor also offered a $50,000 reward for a case each in Alameda County, Fresno and Santa Paula.

