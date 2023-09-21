Newsom orders action on wildfire insurance ahead of deal announcement

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom issued an executive order Thursday afternoon calling on the state’s Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara to take swift regulatory action to stabilize California’s insurance market.

The order urges the commissioner “to address issues with the insurance market and expand coverage options for consumers, while maintaining strong consumer protections and keeping plans affordable.”

It requests Lara act on the following:

— Expand coverage choices

— Improve the efficiency and speed of the rate approval process

— Maintain the solvency of the state’s FAIR Plan (the insurer of last resort) by reducing its share in underserved areas

— Direct the Department of Finance to accelerate implementation of new rules

The announcement comes as wildfire insurance companies have been pulling out of the state at a rapid pace. This summer State Farm and Allstate stopped issuing new policies in California and five other of the twelve top insurers in the state put restrictions and limitations on new policies. The companies have said wildfire risk and rising costs due to inflation make it uneconomical to write new policies.

A legislative deal to get wildfire insurers to remain in the state failed to materialize as the California legislative session came to a close last week. Consumer advocates objected to rate hikes and lawmakers shied away from the politically unpopular move of allowing companies to raise prices through the use of forward-looking catastrophe models for which they’ve been advocating. The ball was left in Commissioner Lara’s court, who has broad authority to pass new rules.

The insurance commissioner will be announcing a new agreement that has been reached with the insurance industry later Thursday afternoon.