Newsom promises $2 billion in hopes of reopening schools beginning in February

Kristen Taketa, Taryn Luna, John Myers, Phil Willon
Teacher Lisa Saulsbery gives air hugs to a student during recess at Weaverville Elementary School
Teacher Lisa Saulsbery gives air hugs to a student during recess at Weaverville Elementary School on Aug. 17 in Weaverville, Calif. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday announced a $2-billion package of financial incentives to encourage a return to in-person classroom instruction for California elementary students as early as mid-February, an effort that would fund frequent coronavirus testing for students, teachers and staff.

The proposal won't immediately open any additional school campuses, given the bleak public health conditions across most of the state, and it remains unclear just how quickly many districts will qualify, especially those in large urban areas in Southern California and the San Francisco Bay Area.

San Diego County's COVID-19 rate is currently too high to qualify. San Diego Unified, the state's second-largest school district, has kept its schools closed and provided virtual instruction for most students since March.

San Diego Unified Board President Richard Barrera said Wednesday that while he's pleased that Newsom's plan includes funding for COVID-19 school testing, the proposal, if passed, would not automatically mean the district can reopen soon, even if San Diego County lowers its COVID-19 rate enough to qualify.

First of all, San Diego Unified will want to know when teachers will be able to get vaccinated, Barrera said.

Newsom said teachers will be prioritized for vaccinations but, as of Wednesday morning, there was no specific timeline.

"We think if there's a possibility over the next six weeks we get all educators who would be on campus vaccinated, that will make a big difference in our ability to open up and stay open," Barrera said in an interview.

Barrera said he also doesn't know if the funding in Newsom's plan will be enough for schools to fund the level of COVID-19 testing Newsom is recommending, which is as frequent as once a week for all students and staff in areas with high case rates.

And finally, San Diego Unified will likely re-evaluate with experts at UC San Diego what it considers to be a safe COVID-19 community case rate to reopen, Barrera said.

Before Newsom's announcement Wednesday, the state was not allowing schools to reopen if their county has a daily new case rate of more than 7 per 100,000 residents —that's the standard San Diego Unified was adhering to for reopening. With Newsom's announcement, schools can now reopen if their county has a case rate of fewer than 28.

"These numbers can and, certainly have, felt to us for some time arbitrary," Barrera said.

In his announcement, Newsom said there is growing evidence that young students faced "decreased risks" associated with the coronavirus and benefited more from in-person instruction compared to at-home learning.

“As a father of four, I know firsthand what parents, educators and pediatricians continue to say: In-person is the best setting to meet not only the learning needs, but the mental health and social-emotional needs of our kids,” Newsom said in a statement. “In the midst of this pandemic, my administration is focused on getting students back into the classroom in a way that leads with student and teacher health."

Parents will still have the option to keep their children learning from home, even if their local schools reopen.

Newsom's plan, expected to be submitted to the Legislature as an adjustment of the state budget for the current fiscal year, prioritizes returning students in kindergarten through the second grade to the classroom as well as those with special instructional needs.

The remainder of elementary school students could return as early as sometime in March. It remained unclear when older students would return to campuses.

All school staff and students who return to school would be required to wear masks.

Although the Newsom administration will support COVID-19 testing of teachers, staff and students, the governor's plan does not appear to mandate testing.

Newsom said schools in counties with a seven-day average of fewer than 28 coronavirus cases per 100,000 residents would be eligible to open — a threshold that allows some schools in purple tier regions to resume in-person classes.

Los Angeles County and many other urban areas are experiencing far higher rates of transmission and would not be expected to reopen for some time.

In San Diego County, schools that are still closed will not qualify to reopen because the county's current case rate is 38.1 per 100,000 residents.

Most San Diego County school districts have already been open for in-person instruction. Schools that reopened before San Diego fell to the purple tier on Nov. 10 can remain open. Before Newsom's announcement, closed schools had to wait for the county to get and stay out of the purple tier for two weeks before reopening.

If San Diego's COVID-19 numbers improve, Newsom's incentives could end up accelerating reopening timelines for other school districts that remain closed, including San Diego Unified, all South County school districts, La Mesa-Spring Valley, Lemon Grove and San Dieguito Union High.

San Diego Unified had announced in early December that it will release a new reopening timeline on Jan. 13. Before the current COVID-19 surge, the district had planned to reopen for elementary students on Monday and for middle and high school students on Jan. 25.

In a joint statement Wednesday made by superintendents of seven large California school districts, including San Diego Superintendent Cindy Marten, the school leaders said they will analyze Newsom's proposal and provide feedback to Newsom and legislators "to make sure the guidelines address the needs of students and families served by large, urban districts across the state."

The superintendents said they will publish a response before the state legislature reconvenes on Jan. 11.

Education advocates may be particularly worried about the details of how the plan is funded. The proposal includes the $2 billion as part of the funding guaranteed to schools under the California Constitution — which means the money for coronavirus testing and other needs would otherwise be spent on a variety of existing school programs.

Under Newsom's plan, districts that offer in-person instruction would receive about $450 per student, a figure that could increase for those from low-income families, English learners and foster youth.

In November, superintendents from some of California's largest school districts — including Los Angeles Unified and San Diego Unified — sent a letter to Newsom urging him to establish common statewide standards for school reopenings, including testing requirements, social distancing criteria and employee protections.

The governor's most notable decision on when to resume in-person learning, unveiled in July, still left the final decision in the hands of individual school districts as virus transmissions decreased in a number of California communities in early fall.

Critics said the result was an ever-widening gap between schools with resources, largely in affluent communities, and those serving lower-income families and left to full-time remote learning. Those criticisms also noted that a number of private schools were the ones to open first and have been allowed to remain open even as local public health conditions have worsened.

Earlier this month, a group of prominent Democrats in the Legislature demanded a plan that would tightly link the return of in-person learning with reduced local virus transmissions. Legislation introduced earlier this month would require school districts to open campuses in California counties that had been removed from the most restrictive "purple" tier of COVID-19 protections. Current policy makes it optional for schools to reopen in the less restrictive tiers.

The funds for the new effort will be included in Newsom's budget proposal for the coming year, to be unveiled next week. Legislative analysts and the governor have estimated a large windfall of tax revenue — of $15.5 billion or more — resulting from a smaller than expected drop in personal income taxes paid by Californians. Some of the surprise revenue will, under longstanding rules, automatically be spent on public schools, but lawmakers could add more cash to that total in support of the governor's proposal and other efforts.

Updates:
2:07 PM, Dec. 30, 2020: This story has been updated to reflect information from San Diego Unified officials.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Latest Stories

  • Ivanka Trump’s tweet fuels speculation that she is considering a White House run in 2024

    Ivanka might be considering White House run or jumping into the 2022 Senate matchup with Marco Rubio

  • Police on report man was making bombs: 'Hindsight is 20/20'

    More than a year before Anthony Warner detonated a Christmas Day bomb in downtown Nashville, officers visited his home after his girlfriend told police he was building bombs in a recreational vehicle at his residence, according to documents. Officers were called to Pamela Perry’s Nashville home on Aug. 21, 2019, following a report from her attorney that she was making suicidal threats while sitting on her front porch with firearms, the police department said in a statement.

  • Mob attacks, sets ablaze Hindu temple in northwestern Pakistan

    A mob in northwestern Pakistan attacked and set ablaze a century-old Hindu temple on Wednesday, officials said, prompting condemnations from the Muslim-majority country's Hindu community. Hindus are the largest non-Muslim majority in the country, which gained independence from British rule in 1947, when the subcontinent was partitioned into Muslim-majority Pakistan and Hindu-majority India. Local Muslim clerics had organised what they told police would be a peaceful protest against the alleged expansion of the temple, located in a town in Karak district, in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Rahmatullah Wazir, a police officer in the town, told Reuters.

  • Klobuchar Rips Hawley over Plan to Object to Electoral College Results: ‘Coup Attempt’

    Senator Amy Klobuchar (D., Minn.) said Wednesday that Josh Hawley's (R., Mo.) plan to object to the certification of Electoral College votes amounted to a "coup attempt."Hawley said in a Wednesday statement that he could not "vote to certify the electoral college results on January 6 without raising the fact that some states…failed to follow their own state election laws," and called on Congress to investigate allegations of voter fraud."This is how you run for President on the Republican side in 2024. You join a coup attempt," Klobuchar wrote on Twitter in response to Hawley. "Democracy will prevail. As lead Dem on Rules [Committee] I will guarantee it."> This is how you run for President on the Republican side in 2024. You join a coup attempt. > > Democracy will prevail. As lead Dem on Rules Com. I will guarantee it. There’s a bipartisan group of electeds who will put our country first. See you on the 6th! https://t.co/jDkGVi4vDw> > -- Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) December 30, 2020President Trump has refused to publicly concede defeat to opponent Joe Biden, and has alleged that Democrats "stole" the election by means of widespread voter fraud. Lawyers allied with the president have sued to void the election results in several crucial states, but have not presented evidence of fraud compelling enough to overturn the results. The Senate Committee on Rules and Administration oversees contested elections as part of its responsibilities. Senator Roy Blunt, the other Republican from Missouri, chairs the committee, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) is also a member.Representative Mo Brooks (R., Ala.) claimed on Monday that "dozens" of House Republicans could object to the election certification. The representatives would need the support of at least one senator for their objections to be heard and debated. Now that Hawley has announced his own objection, Brooks and other House Republicans could succeed in having their objections heard, though there is no indication that vice president Mike Pence will refuse to certify the results.

  • Joe Biden refers to Kamala Harris as ‘president-elect’

    Incoming president slipped-up as he issued criticism of the Trump administration’s vaccine roll-out

  • US bomber mission over Persian Gulf aimed at cautioning Iran

    The United States flew strategic bombers over the Persian Gulf on Wednesday for the second time this month, a show of force meant to deter Iran from attacking American or allied targets in the Middle East. One senior U.S. military officer said the flight by two Air Force B-52 bombers was in response to signals that Iran may be planning attacks against U.S. allied targets in neighboring Iraq or elsewhere in the region in coming days, even as President-elect Joe Biden prepares to take office. The B-52 bomber mission, flown round trip from an Air Force base in North Dakota, reflects growing concern in Washington, in the final weeks of President Donald Trump's administration, that Iran will order further military retaliation for the U.S. killing last Jan. 3 of top Iranian military commander Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

  • Green Beret Colonel Threatened to Kill Wife in Front of Children Before Standoff with Police: Affidavit

    Colonel Owen G. Ray has been suspended from his job as I Corps chief of staff pending a law enforcement probe into the case.

  • Woolly rhino remains found in melting Siberian permafrost

    Russian scientists are poring over the well-preserved remains of a woolly rhinoceros that likely roamed the Siberian hinterland more than 12,000 years ago after it was found in the diamond-producing region of Yakutia. Similar finds in Russia's vast Siberian region have happened with increasing regularity as climate change, which is warming the Arctic at a faster pace than the rest of the world, has thawed the ground in some areas long locked in permafrost. The rhino was found at a river in August complete with all its limbs, some of its organs, its tusk - a rarity for such finds - and even its wool, Valery Plotnikov, a scientist, was quoted as saying by Yakutia 24, a local media outlet.

  • South Korea orders sale of Mitsubishi assets to compensate Japan's Second World War victims

    South Korea is to sell the assets of a Japanese firm to compensate a group of citizens who were forced to work as labourers during the years of Tokyo’s colonial rule of the peninsula. A court in the city of Daejon ruled on Tuesday that Mitsubishi Heavy Industries must forfeit assets worth £565,000. The verdict is the final step in a 2018 order by the Korean Supreme Court for Mitsubishi to pay between £68,000 and £102,000 to four plaintiffs who were forced to work for the firm between 1910 and 1945. Japan has yet to comment on the verdict but has in the past expressed anger over the case and suggested it may impose sanctions in retaliation. A number of other similar cases are pending in Korean courts, including compensation claims against Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp. The Japanese government insists that all claims linked to the years of Japan’s colonial rule were “settled completely and finally” with the signing of a treaty in June 1965 that normalised diplomatic relations between Seoun and Tokyo, and included grants amounting to US $300 million that were tacitly seen as compensation. While Japan says the treaty should be the end of the matter, Korean courts have sided with former labourers who claim they have not received redress directly from Japanese companies or the government for their suffering. The South Korean government has also refused requests from Japan to intervene in the cases on the grounds that they are a matter for the courts. Mitsubishi is understood to be preparing to file an appeal against the decision, although previous appeals have been summarily dismissed. In 2019, after an earlier development in the case, Japan imposed new restrictions on exports of chemicals critical to South Korea’s semiconductor industry. It is likely that Tokyo has drawn up a similar response should the Mitsubishi assets - six patent and two trademark rights - be sold off. It has been suggested that Tokyo may impose new tariffs on imports or raise existing duties, restrict the issuance of visas, impose new financial sanctions, restrict the operations of Korean companies in Japan and recall the ambassador to Seoul. The Japanese government is unwilling to let the cases go uncontested, however, as it fears that one victory over its companies will open the floodgates to countless similar cases from other Koreans or the descendants of forced labourers who have since died. And if Koreans are successful in compensation suits against Japanese corporations, then that could open the floodgates to similar claims from people in other parts of Asia who also feel they were victims of Imperial Japan’s actions in the early decades of the last century.

  • What my grandfather's life taught me about China and America

    Vincent Ni reflects on the long life of his grandfather and a crucial choice he made as a young man.

  • Trump lashes out at GOP after override vote on defense bill

    President Donald Trump lashed out at congressional Republicans on Tuesday after the House easily voted to override his veto of a defense policy bill. The Senate is expected to consider the measure later this week. The 322-87 vote in the House sends the override effort to the Senate, where the exact timing of a vote is uncertain.

  • The 7 Best Airbnbs in Los Angeles

    From an airy Venice loft to a romantic Topanga getaway, these vacation homes offer something for every traveler&nbsp;Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Nashville Bomber’s Girlfriend Warned Police Last Year He Was Building Explosives

    A woman claiming to be the girlfriend of the male suspect who set off the Christmas Day explosion in Nashville on Friday reported to police last year that he was building explosives in his recreational vehicle.At about 6:30a.m. on Christmas morning last week, an RV belonging to Anthony Warner, 63, exploded in downtown Nashville on Second Avenue in front of an AT&T transmission building. The blast damaged dozens of buildings spanning the entire city block and blew out telecommunications systems in the Southeast for several days.On August 21, 2019, Raymond Throckmorton, an attorney for Pamela Perry, the woman who said she was the girlfriend of bombing suspect Warner, called police and told them that Perry had made "suicidal threats to him via telephone."Police arrived at Perry's home and found her sitting on the porch with two unloaded pistols nearby. She said the firearms belonged to Warner, who was "building bombs in the RV trailer at his residence," according to documents from the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department obtained by CNN."She related that the guns belonged to a 'Tony Warner' and that she did not want them in the house any longer," MNPD spokesman Don Aaron told The Tennessean.Nashville police relayed Perry's statements to the FBI.The attorney, who had previously represented Warner in a civil case, also spoke with police and told them Warner "frequently talks about the military and bomb-making. (Throckmorton) stated that he believes that the suspect knows what he is doing and is capable of making a bomb," according to the police report.Police then went to Warner's home, but he did not answer when they knocked on his door. They could see the RV fenced off behind the house but could not see inside of the vehicle. Authorities also noted "several security cameras and wires attached to a alarm sign on the front door.""They saw no evidence of a crime and had no authority to enter his home or fenced property," the MNPD spokesman said.Shortly afterwards, the FBI reported back to Nashville police that they had "checked their holdings and found no records on Warner at all," and the Defense Department said that "checks on Warner were all negative."The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Monday that Warner had not been on their radar before the explosion.

  • The Marine Corps Has Started Fielding 30,000 Rifle Suppressors to Combat Units

    Infantry weapons create an incredible amount of noise, but adding suppressors helps muffle their audible signature.

  • Lawyer says Army sergeant arrested in Illinois bowling alley shooting may have PTSD

    An attorney for a U.S. Army special forces sergeant arrested in what authorities called an apparently random shooting at an Illinois bowling alley that left three people dead told an initial hearing Monday that her client may suffer from posttraumatic stress disorder.

  • Biden to act quickly to roll back harmful 'midnight regulations' -transition

    WILMINGTON, Del. (Reuters) -The Biden administration will take swift action when it assumes office on Jan. 20 to roll back harmful Trump administration policies that have not taken effect by Inauguration day, a spokeswoman for President-elect Joe Biden's transition team said on Wednesday. "The Biden-Harris White House will issue a memo to take effect afternoon Eastern Time on January 20 that will halt, or delay, midnight regulations," Jen Psaki told a news conference. Psaki gave as an example an expected Department of Labor rule that would make it easier for companies to call their workers independent contractors to avoid minimum wage and overtime protections.

  • Trump to host $1,000 per ticket New Year’s Eve bash at Mar-a-Lago

    The party is a New Year’s Eve tradition for the president

  • Sheriff: 4 dead in Houston domestic violence shooting

    Four people were killed at a Houston home Wednesday in what authorities said was likely a domestic violence shooting that included a man firing at police before turning a gun on himself. Officers went to a home in the city’s northeast around 3:15 a.m. after receiving a call saying a woman had been shot, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said at a news conference. The officers were met with gunfire and a SWAT team from the sheriff's office was then dispatched to the home.

  • Hawley Says He Will Object to Electoral College Certification

    Senator Josh Hawley (R., Mo.) said Wednesday he plans to object during the Electoral College certification process when a joint session of Congress meets on January 6.“I cannot vote to certify the electoral college results on January 6 without raising the fact that some states, particularly Pennsylvania, failed to follow their own state election laws," Hawley said in a statement. "And I cannot vote to certify without pointing out the unprecedented effort of mega corporations, including Facebook and Twitter, to interfere in this election, in support of Joe Biden. At the very least, Congress should investigate allegations of voter fraud and adopt measures to secure the integrity of our elections. But Congress has so far failed to act."He noted that in the 2004 and 2016 elections, Congressional Democrats objected to the certification of electoral votes over election integrity concerns and were "praised by Democratic leadership and the media.""And they were entitled to do so," he said. "But now those of us concerned about the integrity of this election are entitled to do the same." “For these reasons, I will follow the same practice Democrat members of Congress have in years past and object during the certification process on January 6 to raise these critical issues," he concluded.Hawley's statement comes days after Representative Mo Brooks (R., Ala.) said Monday that “dozens” of House Republicans may object to the Electoral College results.Brooks claimed there is “overwhelming” and “compelling” evidence of “serious voter fraud and election theft." President-elect Joe Biden won the election with 306 electoral votes to President Trump’s 232 votes.“There are dozens in the House of Representatives who have reached that conclusion, as I have,” Brooks said in an appearance on Fox & Friends. “We’re going to sponsor and co-sponsor objections to the Electoral College vote returns of Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona, Nevada and maybe more depending on where we collectively want to go.”Senate Republican leaders had cautioned their members against joining the effort. Hawley's support will allow the objection to be heard and debated, as House members needed backing from at least one senator for the objection to be acknowledged.

  • Five types of gun laws the Founding Fathers loved

    The Second Amendment is one of the most frequently cited provisions in the American Constitution, but also one of the most poorly understood. The 27 words that constitute the Second Amendment seem to baffle modern Americans on both the left and right. Ironically, those on both ends of our contemporary political spectrum cast the Second Amendment as a barrier to robust gun regulation. Gun rights supporters – mostly, but not exclusively, on the right – seem to believe that the Second Amendment prohibits many forms of gun regulation. On the left, frustration with the lack of progress on modern gun control leads to periodic calls for the amendment’s repeal.Both of these beliefs ignore an irrefutable historical truth. The framers and adopters of the Second Amendment were generally ardent supporters of the idea of well-regulated liberty. Without strong governments and effective laws, they believed, liberty inevitably degenerated into licentiousness and eventually anarchy. Diligent students of history, particularly Roman history, the Federalists who wrote the Constitution realized that tyranny more often resulted from anarchy, not strong government. I have been researching and writing about the history of gun regulation and the Second Amendment for the past two decades. When I began this research, most people assumed that regulation was a relatively recent phenomenon, something associated with the rise of big government in the modern era. Actually, while the founding generation certainly esteemed the idea of an armed population, they were also ardent supporters of gun regulations. Consider these five categories of gun laws that the Founders endorsed. 1: RegistrationToday American gun rights advocates typically oppose any form of registration – even though such schemes are common in every other industrial democracy – and typically argue that registration violates the Second Amendment. This claim is also hard to square with the history of the nation’s founding. All of the colonies – apart from Quaker-dominated Pennsylvania, the one colony in which religious pacifists blocked the creation of a militia – enrolled local citizens, white men between the ages of 16-60 in state-regulated militias. The colonies and then the newly independent states kept track of these privately owned weapons required for militia service. Men could be fined if they reported to a muster without a well-maintained weapon in working condition. 2: Public carryThe modern gun rights movement has aggressively pursued the goal of expanding the right to carry firearms in public. The American colonies inherited a variety of restrictions that evolved under English Common Law. In 18th-century England, armed travel was limited to a few well-defined occasions such as assisting justices of the peace and constables. Members of the upper classes also had a limited exception to travel with arms. Concealable weapons such as handguns were subject to even more stringent restrictions. The city of London banned public carry of these weapons entirely.The American Revolution did not sweep away English common law. In fact, most colonies adopted common law as it had been interpreted in the colonies prior to independence, including the ban on traveling armed in populated areas. Thus, there was no general right of armed travel when the Second Amendment was adopted, and certainly no right to travel with concealed weapons. Such a right first emerged in the United States in the slave South decades after the Second Amendment was adopted. The market revolution of the early 19th century made cheap and reliable hand guns readily available. Southern murder rates soared as a result. In other parts of the nation, the traditional English restrictions on traveling armed persisted with one important change. American law recognized an exception to this prohibition for individuals who had a good cause to fear an imminent threat. Nonetheless, by the end of the century, prohibiting public carry was the legal norm, not the exception. 3: Stand-your-ground lawsUnder traditional English common law, one had a duty to retreat, not stand your ground. Deadly force was justified only if no other alternative was possible. One had to retreat, until retreat was no longer possible, before killing an aggressor. The use of deadly force was justified only in the home, where retreat was not required under the so-called castle doctrine, or the idea that “a man’s home is his castle.” The emergence of a more aggressive view of the right of self-defense in public, standing your ground, emerged slowly in the decades after the Civil War. 4: Safe storage lawsAlthough some gun rights advocates attempt to demonize government power, it is important to recognize that one of the most important rights citizens enjoy is the freedom to elect representatives who can enact laws to promote health and public safety. This is the foundation for the idea of ordered liberty. The regulation of gun powder and firearms arises from an exercise of this basic liberty. In 1786, Boston acted on this legal principle, prohibiting the storage of a loaded firearm in any domestic dwelling in the city. Guns had to be kept unloaded, a practice that made sense since the black powder used in firearms in this period was corrosive. Loaded guns also posed a particular hazard in cases of fire because they might discharge and injure innocent bystanders and those fighting fires. 5: Loyalty oathsOne of the most common claims one hears in the modern Second Amendment debate is the assertion that the Founders included this provision in the Constitution to make possible a right of revolution. But this claim, too, rests on a serious misunderstanding of the role the right to bear arms played in American constitutional theory. In fact, the Founders engaged in large-scale disarmament of the civilian population during the American Revolution. The right to bear arms was conditional on swearing a loyalty oath to the government. Individuals who refused to swear such an oath were disarmed. The notion that the Second Amendment was understood to protect a right to take up arms against the government is absurd. Indeed, the Constitution itself defines such an act as treason. Gun regulation and gun ownership have always existed side by side in American history. The Second Amendment poses no obstacle to enacting sensible gun laws. The failure to do so is not the Constitution’s fault; it is ours.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. Read more: * Why Trump’s idea to arm teachers may miss the mark * How US gun control compares to the rest of the world * How dangerous people get their weapons in AmericaAs a researcher at the John Glenn School of Public Policy at Ohio State, Cornell was the lead investigator on a project that was funded by a grant from the Joyce Foundation to research the history of gun regulation. Part of the research cited in this essay was done under that grant.