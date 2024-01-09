Newsom’s property crime package sidesteps Prop 47

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is seeking legislation to crack down on property crimes while stopping short of asking voters to reconsider Proposition 47, a politically volatile ballot initiative that downgraded sentencing nearly a decade ago.

Newsom is laying out his priorities at a politically fraught moment for Democrats navigating rising concerns about public safety, exacerbated by highly visible incidents of people making off with merchandise. Elected officials who have backed lighter sentencing in an effort to reduce mass incarceration are looking for ways to address crime without abandoning a yearslong movement away from lengthy prison terms.

Those dynamics have amplified calls to roll back Prop 47, a 2014 ballot measure that reduced drug and property crimes to misdemeanors and drew support from a cross-section of California Democrats, including Newsom. But the Democratic governor is resisting calls to revisit the initiative, instead embracing a mix of new penalties and bills that solidify existing law.

Newsom is asking lawmakers to create new categories of crimes targeting "professional" offenders who have stolen property or burglarized vehicles with the intent to resell them and to enhance penalties for people who resell large amounts of stolen goods. He also wants to clarify existing powers to arrest retail thieves and aggregate separate offenses while indefinitely extending a state retail task force.

The governor has reached out to lawmakers who will need to carry his proposals along with law enforcement officials and Democratic Attorney General Rob Bonta’s office. Despite a shared desire to address retail crimes, Newsom’s firmness on not touching Prop 47 could open fissures with lawmakers who are feeling pressure to act.

Property crime has become an early focus for legislative Democrats this year, with Speaker Robert Rivas (D-Hollister) launching a dedicated retail theft committee and multiple lawmakers floating proposals to amend Prop 47 — an outcome a key Rivas ally has left on the table.

Assemblymember Rick Zbur (D-Los Angeles), who is leading the committee, said in an interview that the Legislature and Newsom could find common ground on issues like repeat offenders and aggregating offenses. But Zbur stressed the Assembly was still formulating its own package of bills.

“There are some pretty strong views that there may need to be some modifications to Prop 47, and we’re still looking at that," Zbur said. "The extent to which we feel like we need to move forward with something related to Prop 47 depends on the strength of some of the details in (Newsom's) package."

Prosecutors and retailers are also advancing a ballot initiative that would enhance drug and property crime penalties. Voters would need to sign off on any changes, but the prospect of a ballot fight creates pressure for the Legislature to act first.

Newsom has consistently stood behind Prop 47. He fought law enforcement’s unsuccessful 2020 ballot initiative to roll back the measure — his current chief of staff helped lead the opposition campaign — has argued law enforcement has ample tools to address crime, and cited studies that did not find the initiative was driving a significant uptick in crime.

Data show property crimes have risen in recent years while remaining well below historic highs.

But the governor has also shown he is frustrated about crime, an issue that has left Democrats on the defensive, lambasting organized theft as “unacceptable.” Last year he distributed hundreds of millions of dollars in grants to help local law enforcement prosecute retail crime.

Sacramento Sheriff Jim Cooper, a Democratic former lawmaker who has been a vocal advocate for revisiting Prop 47, praised Newsom’s approach despite the governor’s decision to stay away from the voter-passed law.

“We have to change the narrative in California. I think the public’s fed up with what’s going on,” Cooper said in an interview. “I still think ideally we would touch Prop 47, but to me [Newsom] is doing more than we’ve done.”

One of the architects of Prop 47, Lenore Anderson, lauded Newsom in a text message for tackling “crime trends through smart policy and investments while also growing solutions that can prevent crime from happening in the first place.”