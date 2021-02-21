Newsom recall effort closer to making ballot
California Gov. Gavin Newsom recall effort moves closer to making the ballot as 1.1 million signatures are submitted; Recall Gavin Newsom senior adviser Randy Economy joins ‘Fox and Friends Weekend.’
California Gov. Gavin Newsom recall effort moves closer to making the ballot as 1.1 million signatures are submitted; Recall Gavin Newsom senior adviser Randy Economy joins ‘Fox and Friends Weekend.’
“Let’s not use perfect as an excuse to safely, thoughtfully, judiciously, strategically get our youngest kids back in first," Newsom said. Newsom said California’s current 3.1% coronavirus positivity rate was currently a quarter of Texas’ and half of Florida’s. The governor has been caught between two groups, teachers unions pushing back on opening classrooms without specific safety protocols and vaccinations and those seeking to recall him over the state's COVID response.
Even though California's governor is making some amends, don’t forget the damage he has already done, says Kurt M. Kleier
Governor Gavin Newsom confirms that cases are falling across California. He points to a month ago when there were 20,000 new COVID cases reported. On Sunday, there were 6,760.
Brussels' cavernous basilica is one of the largest churches in the world but COVID-19 rules allow only 15 people at a time to attend mass there, the same limit applied to much smaller religious venues in Belgium. "Here, more than in any other building in Belgium, this law is an incredible absurdity," said the Catholic basilica's priest Marc Leroy who joined the protests on Sunday. Together with members of other faith groups he has launched an online petition for the restrictions to be made proportional to the size of buildings.
Psychedelic drugs such as LSD, ketamine and magic mushrooms could be decriminalised in California amid a wave of drug liberalisation that is sweeping across the US. A proposed law put forth in the California senate last week would make it legal for anyone over 21 to carry small amounts of eight substances including DMT and MDMA, as well as expunging many criminal convictions. The bill, introduced by San Francisco Democrat Scott Wiener, says America's war on drugs has inflicted "overwhelming financial and social costs" while ignoring the potential therapeutic benefits of psychedelics. It is only the latest example of US states turning against decades of harsh drug enforcement, chiming with momentum to federally decriminalise cannabis in Washington DC. Four red states voted to legalise pot in November, while both Oregon and the city of DC backed psilocybin (or "magic") mushrooms for therapeutic use. Oregon also decriminalised "personal" amounts of all drugs starting on Feb 1.
A new post-election report found that not canvassing in person because of pandemic restrictions was "really devastating," the state Democratic Party chair said.
Here's what we'll be wearing.
Houston mayor Sylvester Turner, Texas Rep. Michael McCaul, and Sen. Ted Cruz said Texans shouldn't have to pay extortionate electricity bills.
The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday paved the way for a New York City prosecutor to obtain former President Donald Trump's tax returns and other financial records as part of a criminal investigation, dealing a blow to Trump who has fiercely fought to keep his financial papers out of the hands of investigators.The justices without comment rebuffed Trump's request to put on hold a lower court ruling directing his longtime accounting firm, Mazars, to comply with a subpoena.Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr., who has been seeking Trump’s tax records as part of an investigation that began more than two years ago, had subpoenaed the records from the accounting firm.But Trump's lawyers sued to block the subpoena, arguing that as a sitting president, Trump had absolute immunity from state criminal investigations. The court’s order is a win for Vance, a Democrat, who issued a statement after the court's action, saying quote "The work continues."Vance's investigation involves hush money payments that Trump's former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen made before the 2016 election to two women - adult-film actress Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal - who said they had sexual encounters with Trump.The Supreme Court, which has a 6-3 conservative majority included three Trump appointees, had already ruled once in the dispute.Last July it rejected Trump's broad argument that he was immune from criminal probes as a sitting president.Unlike all other recent U.S. presidents, Trump refused during his campaign and four years in office to make his tax returns public. The data could provide details on his wealth and the activities of his family real-estate company, the Trump Organization.
Almost a year after the pandemic began, Newsom is staring at a possible recall and Cuomo may be rebuked by his own state party.
Dominion Voting Systems filed a $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit Monday against the founder and CEO of Minnesota-based MyPillow, saying that Mike Lindell falsely accused the company of rigging the 2020 presidential election. The lawsuit filed in federal court in the District of Columbia alleges that Lindell ignored repeated warnings from Dominion, a voting technology company that has filed similar lawsuits against Donald Trump lawyers Rudolph Giuliani and Sidney Powell. Dominion accuses Lindell of repeatedly telling what the lawsuit labels the “Big Lie” that the company used its technology to steal the election from Trump.
Christopher Bell scored his first Cup win Sunday on the Daytona road course, but he wasn't the only competitor to leave the track happy.
Celebrity dermatologist Dr. Pimple Popper used her fingers to squeeze and loosen the "cute" and slimy lipoma on a woman's shoulder.
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg called on Friday for Europe, Canada and the United States to uphold the international rules-based order that Russia and China are challenging, and described Beijing's rising power as a defining issue. The growing power of China is reshaping the priorities of the Atlantic alliance, which traditionally focused on the threat from Russia but now is seeking a consensus among Western nations that Beijing is no longer a benign trading partner.
Durham police responded to a report of a shooting on Friday off of N.C. 55. A man later died.
The two officers, who are in a stable condition in hospital, were dispatched to the residence in Old Dallas East about 11 a.m. after receiving information that a man had threatened to hurt his wife and reports of shots fired. "Once the officers were on the scene, they were met with gunfire," police chief Eddie Garcia said at a press conference, adding that both officers were wounded in the lower legs and their injuries were not life-threatening. Garcia, who did not take questions at the short press conference, did not give any details on the sequence of events and no arrests were announced.
It’s unclear how long the dogs had been left there.
Mzikayise Malephane told a South African court he was paid by Ms Pule's ex-boyfriend to kill her.
A woman who says she was raped by a colleague in Australia's parliament two years ago said in a statement given to Australian media on Friday that she would lodge a formal complaint with police to open an investigation into the incident. "Firstly, I want a comprehensive police investigation into what happened to me … and for my perpetrator to face the full force of the law," Brittany Higgins said in the statement, reported by the Australian Broadcasting Corp. Police in the capital Canberra confirmed they had spoken to a woman in April 2019 over the alleged incident though she chose not to make a formal complaint at that time.
U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday drew a sharp contrast with the foreign policy of his much-derided predecessor, Donald Trump, and urged democracies to work together to challenge abuses by autocratic states such as China and Russia. In his first big appearance as president on the global stage, an online "virtual visit" to Europe, Biden sought to re-establish the United States as a multilateral team player after four years of divisive "America First" policies under Trump. Speaking to the Munich Security Conference, the Democratic president distanced himself from the more transactional foreign policy of Republican Trump, who angered allies by breaking off global accords and threatening to end defense assistance unless they toed his line.