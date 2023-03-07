Newsom Says California to Boycott Walgreens after Abortion-Pill Decision

Democratic governor Gavin Newsom said on Monday that California will boycott Walgreens after the company decided not to distribute abortion pills in 20 GOP-dominated states, many of which have restricted the procedure.

“California won’t be doing business with @walgreens — or any company that cowers to the extremists and puts women’s lives at risk. We’re done,” Newsom tweeted.

The governor’s comments come amid the pharmacy chain’s move to refrain from dispensing mifepristone, one of two drugs required to chemically terminate a pregnancy, in various Republican states following demands from state officials. In a February letter, attorneys general from Missouri, Georgia, Florida, and other red states threatened litigation if the company started distributing the drug.

“We emphasize that it is our responsibility as State Attorneys General to uphold the law and protect the health, safety, and well-being of women and unborn children in our states,” they said in the letter, which was also addressed to CVS.

The letter noted the dangers of abortion pills, citing statistics suggesting that they are more likely to yield complications in the first trimester than surgical abortions are, therefore making them riskier. When the complications do arise, they often happen at home rather than with medical help nearby, the letter stated.

Federal law and several state laws prohibit using the mail to send or receive any drug that will be used for abortion, the officials said.

“These state laws reflect not only our commitment to protecting the lives and dignity of children, but also of women,” the letter reads.

“California is reviewing all relationships between Walgreens and the state. We will not pursue business with companies that cave to right wing bullies pushing their extremist agenda or companies that put politics above the health of women and girls,” a spokesperson for Newsom told the Hill Monday.

Following its move not to supply abortion pills in certain states, Walgreens said in a statement provided to CNN that it is keeping within the confines of the law.

“We intend to be a certified pharmacy and will distribute Mifepristone only in those jurisdictions where it is legal and operationally feasible,” the company said.

Ahead of the Supreme Court’s anticipated overturning of Roe v. Wade, Newsom proudly declared California a “sanctuary” state for abortion. Newsom assembled a coalition of prominent Democratic lawmakers in the California state government to draft a proposal to subsidize travel and lodging for out-of-state women seeking an abortion. Newsom told the Associated Press in December 2021 that California would strive to facilitate the abortions of women coming from other states.

