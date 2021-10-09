Newsom signs bills restricting sentencing enhancements for many crimes

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Patrick McGreevy
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
FILE - In this Aug. 16, 2016, file photo, a row of general population inmates walk in a line at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, Calif. California state prison officials say in a July 27, 2020, court filing that as many as 17,600 inmates are eligible for release due to the coronavirus, 70% more than previously estimated and a total that victims and police say includes dangerous criminals who should stay locked up. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)
General population inmates walk at San Quentin State Prison last year. (Eric Risberg / Associated Press)

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday signed laws aimed at reducing prison sentences for people convicted of drug- and gang-related crimes, despite concerns from prosecutors that the measures will hinder their effort to protect Californians.

Legislation signed by the governor includes Senate Bill 81, which seeks to reduce the number of sentence enhancements in criminal cases that can double prison terms.

More than 150 enhancements exist for aggravating factors that include prior criminal records, use of a gun in the commission of a crime and offenses involving minors.

The law by state Sen. Nancy Skinner (D-Berkeley) would have judges dismiss enhancements in certain cases, including when they would result in “discriminatory racial impact” or a sentence of more than 20 years, or when the offense is connected to mental illness, prior victimization or childhood trauma. Skinner said enhancements disproportionately affect people of color.

“If sentence enhancements were applied fairly, this wouldn’t be an issue,” she said. “However, data shows that in California, you are much more likely to receive a sentence enhancement if you are Black. SB 81 tells our courts: Let’s stop unfair sentences and use enhancements only when necessary to protect the public.”

The California State Sheriffs’ Assn. opposes SB 81 “because it will likely result in many otherwise appropriate sentence enhancements being dismissed,” said Cory Salzillo, the group’s legislative director.

A companion measure signed by Newsom, SB 483, allows the retroactive repeal of sentence enhancements for prior prison or county jail felony terms. The governor also signed Assembly Bill 333, which restricts the use of sentence enhancements for alleged gang crimes.

Sen. Sydney Kamlager (D-Los Angeles) said her measure aims to reduce the list of crimes allowing gang enhancements to be charged, prohibit the use of the current charge as proof of a pattern of criminal gang activity, and separate gang allegations from underlying charges at trial.

The senator said that current gang enhancements have weak definitions and that 92% of people with gang enhancements in the state are people of color.

Kamlager said the bill is “a step forward in prioritizing due process within our criminal legal system” that will result in taking “the first step in addressing the pain unfairly and egregiously inflicted by gang enhancements upon California’s communities.”

The measure was opposed by the California District Attorneys Assn., which said it shows a misunderstanding of the way street gangs operate by requiring prosecutors to show a crime was committed to advance a gang as an organization.

“Street gangs don’t operate that way,” said El Dorado County Dist. Atty. Vern Pierson, president of the association.

“We are seeing crimes throughout the state of California up dramatically directly related to gangs,” Pierson said. “Unquestionably [the new law] will hamper our ability to go after criminal street gangs."

Newsom signed a measure Tuesday that ends mandatory prison and jail sentences for nonviolent drug offenses. SB 73 was written by Sen. Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco).

The state adopted the mandatory sentences during the so-called war on drugs, and Wiener said they deny judges the discretion to order probation for nonviolent drug offenses rather than prison or jail sentences.

“If we are serious about ending the war on drugs, which has been a racist policy failure, then we must start by expanding alternatives to incarceration for those who commit nonviolent drug offenses,” Wiener said. “It’s simple: Judges should not be forced to send someone to jail if they think noncarceral options are more fitting.”

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Small crack in pipeline may have delayed oil spill detection

    Video of the ruptured pipeline that spilled tens of thousands of gallons of crude oil off Southern California shows a thin crack along the top of the pipe that could indicate a slow leak that initially was difficult to detect, experts said Thursday. The 13-inch-long (33-centimeter) narrow gash could explain why signs of an oil slick were seen Friday night but the spill eluded detection by the pipeline operator until Saturday morning, they said. “My experience suggests this would be a darned hard leak to remotely determine quickly,” said Richard Kuprewicz, a private pipeline accident investigator and consultant.

  • California students required to take ethnic studies course to graduate

    California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) signed a bill Friday to require all students to complete an ethnic studies course in order to graduate from high school.Why it matters: Ethnic studies programs encourage a more expansive recounting of history to include Native Americans, Latino and Black experiences. The legislation comes as more states are starting to offer such courses. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Schools that offer such programs have seen a declin

  • Snapchat cracks down on illegal drug sales amid fentanyl crisis

    The new policies come amid a 430% increase in the number of fake pills made with fentanyl since 2019.

  • Sunsetting carbon: Oil companies in Colorado get serious about cutting greenhouse gas

    Ambitious projects to capture CO2 or cut greenhouse gas emissions from fossil fuel energy are being eyed in Colorado to save an industry and planet from ruin. Can it work?

  • Coal prices are soaring, but US industry too battered to capitalize

    The price of coal has exploded this year as worldwide demand has surged, but mining operations in the United States are struggling to keep up.

  • Taiwan's TSMC, after U.S. request, says it won't leak sensitive info

    Taiwan chipmaker TSMC will not leak any sensitive company information as part of a White House request for details on the ongoing semiconductor crisis that has forced cuts to U.S. auto production, the company's general counsel said. The White House made the request to automakers, chip companies and others last month. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said a voluntary request for information within 45 days on the chips crisis would boost supply chain transparency and that if companies did not answer the voluntary request "then we have other tools in our tool box that require them to give us data".

  • Dad who fled Afghanistan sues US to reunite with young sons

    The Afghan man was attending a conference in California as part of his job for a U.S.-government funded project in Afghanistan when the Taliban sent a written death threat to his home, forcing him to make a heart-wrenching decision: He would not return to his wife and two young sons and instead would seek asylum and try to bring them to the United States. Two years later, Mohammad said he regrets leaving them, and wished he had never worked for the U.S. government given the price he has paid. As Mohammad tried to get visas for his family, his wife collapsed in 2020 and died of a heart attack while the Taliban threatened them.

  • The Russian government tweeted an illustrated picture of Putin walking through a meadow with a bear on his birthday

    Russia celebrated Putin's 69th birthday with an edited image of the strongman, adding: "He inspires films, books, poems, news, even myths & legends!"

  • ‘Cold Blooded’ Dad Sent to Prison for Killing Son Over Lewd Diaper Pics

    La Plata County Sheriff/HandoutA Colorado dad convicted of murdering his son after the 13-year-old discovered photos of him in women’s underwear eating feces from a diaper has been sentenced to 48 years in prison.Mark Redwine, 59, was found guilty of second-degree murder and child abuse in July after he killed his son, Dylan, inside his Durango, Colorado, home on Nov. 18, 2012. The teen was on a court-ordered visit for Thanksgiving when Redwine snapped after him and his older brother—after the p

  • Missouri Mystery Over Missing Woman in a Cage Takes a New Bizarre Twist

    Dallas County Sheriff's OfficeA bizarre saga in Missouri involving a missing woman who was seen being held captive in a cage has taken a baffling turn as the house where she was apparently kept burned to the ground—immediately after authorities discovered it had been boobytrapped.The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office said the fire at the home in Windyville, an unincorporated Ozarks community about 160 miles from Kansas City, occurred Monday night, according to the Springfield News-Leader. That’s mo

  • Black people formed one of the largest militias in the US. Now its leader is in prosecutors' crosshairs.

    Armed Black Americans of the militant group NFAC marched against police brutality in 2020. Now the group's leader is in prosecutors' crosshairs.

  • DA: Mom of teen killed by Fresno PD used settlement to fund gang

    Fresno County investigators say they've unraveled a series of conspiracies and murders tied to a single death in Malaga earlier this year.

  • Watch: Thieves steal $66K in Louis Vuitton from Northbrook Court Mall, police say

    The alleged offenders can be seen on cellphone video running out of the store.

  • Doral teacher charged with having inappropriate relationship, sex with student, cops say

    A John I. Smith K-8 Center teacher was charged with having an inappropriate relationship and sex with a 15-year-old former student of hers, police say — becoming the third teacher in Miami-Dade County arrested for similar charges this month.

  • Police said CNN made a mistake reporting that officers found a campsite while looking for Brian Laundrie

    Brian Laundrie, the fiancée of Gabby Petito, has been missing for nearly two weeks. Police have been looking in the Carlton Reserve.

  • Brian Laundrie likely fled Florida with help, missing persons experts say

    Authorities have been unable to find Gabby Petito's fiancé after searching a Florida nature reserve, a strong indication he left state, they said.

  • Family says Timberview High School student was shot 4 times, faces more surgeries

    “This innocent 15-year-old did not bully Tim (Simpkins), 18-year-old senior - or deserve to be in the hospital fighting for his life,” a GoFundMe page for the wounded student’s family says.

  • A Man Vandalized a Rainbow Crosswalk—Now He's Facing Jail Time

    The accused turned down a plea deal.

  • Nazi haul discovered by Brazil police at home of suspected child abuser

    Uniforms, flags and documents are found in a police search in the Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro.

  • Postal worker fatally shot on route; former neighbor charged

    A former neighbor of a U.S. Postal Service worker in Pennsylvania confessed to authorities that he fatally shot him because he believed the mail carrier previously poisoned him and his family with cyanide, a federal official said. Eric Kortz, 53, turned himself in Thursday for the shooting death of Louis Vignone while Vignone was on his route in Collier Township, acting U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania Stephen Kaufman said in a statement. Vignone was shot around 10 a.m. Thursday while he was delivering mail, news outlets reported.