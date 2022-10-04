Newsom signs Salas bill on domestic violence restraining orders

Oct. 3—Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill into law that's intended to encourage more domestic violence survivors to seek out restraining orders, according to a news release from Assemblyman Rudy Salas, D-Bakersfield, the law's author.

Assembly Bill 2369 is meant to help those seeking domestic violence restraining orders by requiring the court to order abusers to pay for a survivor's attorney's fees and costs, the release notes.

In many instances, courts require domestic violence survivors to meet higher standards than their abusers when awarding attorney's fees in these types of cases and, as a result of these higher standards, many attorneys are reluctant to take on survivors' cases and survivors are discouraged from even filing the requests. In fact, almost 90 percent of these litigants are self-represented.