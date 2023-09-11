Newsom speaks on presidential election
California Governor Gavin Newsom claimed that he views former President Donald Trump as more of a threat than GOP challenger Ron Desantis.
California Governor Gavin Newsom signed an executive order instructing agencies in the state to study potential risks and use cases for the technology.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis hits a new low in the Yahoo News/YouGov poll, as Vivek Ramaswamy gains ground in the fight to become the Republican alternative to Trump.
Ramaswamy has emerged as an intriguing choice for conservatives, as Donald Trump faces multiple indictments and Ron DeSantis's campaign struggles to find its footing.
When Republican candidates for president take the stage Wednesday night in Milwaukee for the first primary debate, they won't be speaking to all Americans, and they almost certainly won't be speaking to you.
Eight Republican presidential hopefuls have qualified for the first primary debate on Wednesday night in Milwaukee. Donald Trump, who faces a total of 91 felony charges across four cases, will be notably missing from the debate stage. Here's where the eight GOP hopefuls stand on pardoning the former president.
Apple’s iPhone 15 event is upon us. You can watch the stream right here and marvel at the spate of announcements beamed live from Cupertino. The keynote, subtitled “Wonderlust”, begins promptly at 1 PM ET, or 10 AM in the sunny environs of Apple’s California’s campus.
"NOT AGAIN." The post TikTok users are very concerned that crackle nail polish is back appeared first on In The Know.
Despite economic challenges, the beauty industry continues to thrive.
Ferrari 250 GTO engine blows its V12 in Goodwood race, small fireball ensues. Ex-F1 driver Karun Chandhok was at the wheel, no one was hurt.
The face off that starts Tuesday is the most significant antitrust challenge to a tech giant since the Justice Department went after Microsoft 25 years ago.
The Fed's fight against inflation is trickier if oil prices stay elevated, say economists.
X, formerly known as Twitter, has filed a lawsuit alleging that a new California law requiring social networks to declare certain moderation practices is a violation of the company's Constitutional right to free speech. At the time, California Governor Gavin Newsom wrote: "Californians deserve to know how these platforms are impacting our public discourse, and this action brings much-needed transparency and accountability to the policies that shape the social media content we consume every day." The law requires social media companies to publicly detail moderation practices around hate speech, racism, extremism, disinformation, harassment and foreign political interference.
In one of the biggest upsets in UFC history, Sean Strickland beat Israel Adesanya to become the new champion. The unpredictability of MMA is a major reason for its popularity.
California's EV sales are rising seriously quickly, and it suggests that the rest of the U.S. could follow suit.
The special grand jury report in Fulton County, Ga., reveals that many others narrowly avoided being indicted. Donald Trump held a fundraiser Thursday for one of his Georgia co-defendants, and New York’s AG says the former president inflated his net worth by billions of dollars every year.
The couple, who co-starred with Danny Masterson on "That 70's Show," have spoken highly of their friend.
The Thunder star has Canada in position to medal for the first time in 87 years, but the Americans stand in the way.
The former Disney Channel star opened up about her new album "Guts," including speculation on who her songs are really about.
The window for the GOP to find an alternative to Trump is rapidly closing.
Epic Games chief creative officer Donald Mustard is stepping down. The industry veteran, instrumental in guiding Fortnite to immense popularity, said he will retire at the end of September.