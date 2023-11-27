Newsom taps California Highway Patrol to fight organized retail theft

The California Highway Patrol is increasing its operations to help curb organized retail crime under a new order from the state’s governor, Gavin Newsom.

“When criminals run out of stores with stolen goods, they need to be arrested and escorted directly into jail cells,” Newsom wrote in a statement announcing the effort.

“Leveraging hundreds of millions of dollars in law enforcement investments, the California Highway Patrol — working with allied agencies — is increasing enforcement efforts and conducting and supporting covert and confidential takedowns to stop these criminals in their tracks during the holiday season, and year-round.”

The governor’s office said the move comes as part of Newsom’s “Real Public Safety Plan,” aimed at fighting crime in The Golden State. The office said the additional law enforcement presence in California will help ensure the safety of shoppers and merchants while also catching retail criminals.

CHP and its Organized Retail Crime Task Force (ORCTF) in Southern California, the Bay Area, the San Joaquin Valley and Sacramento are expected to be working in collaboration with retailers, loss prevention and local law enforcement agencies.

Newsom in September announced the approval of the state’s largest-ever investment in combatting organized retail crime. This effort provided $267 million to 55 cities and counties in California.

Since ORCTF was created in 2019, CHP has assisted in nearly 2,200 investigations that have led to the arrests of over 1,500 suspects and recovery of over $33 million worth of stolen merchandise items, according to the governor’s office.

The Public Policy Institute of California reported a 28.7 percent jump in reported commercial shoplifting in 2022 when compared to the low rates of the pandemic years, though it still remains 8 percent below its pre-pandemic levels.

