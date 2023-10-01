Newsom vetoes striking worker unemployment bill
California Governor Gavin Newsom has vetoed a bill that would allow employees who have been picketing for at least two weeks to receive as much as $400 a week in unemployment benefits.
California Governor Gavin Newsom has vetoed a bill that would allow employees who have been picketing for at least two weeks to receive as much as $400 a week in unemployment benefits.
Biden has formally sided with striking auto workers against their corporate bosses. Here's what could go wrong.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoes a bill that would have required autonomous trucks on public roads to have human safety drivers on board. The governor said existing laws are sufficient.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed a bill Friday that would have required a human safety operator to be present any time a self-driving truck operated on public roads in the state. The win for the autonomous trucking industry comes after the California Senate passed the bill in mid-September. The bill would have effectively banned driverless autonomous heavy-duty trucks from operating in the way they were designed.
In a blow to the autonomous trucking industry, the California Senate passed a bill Monday that requires a trained human safety operator to be present any time a self-driving, heavy-duty vehicle operates on public roads in the state. AB 316, which passed the Senate floor with 36 votes in favor and two against, still needs to be signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom before it becomes law. Newsom has a reputation for being friendly to the tech industry, and is expected to veto AB 316.
California Governor Gavin Newsom signed an executive order instructing agencies in the state to study potential risks and use cases for the technology.
Follow the action all day Saturday as we keep you updated on Week 5 action.
Through five weeks of the college football season, the national championship picture feels wide open.
Ole Miss trailed for much of the second half.
Draymond Green suffered an ankle injury during a pickup game at Chase Center earlier this week.
Kyler Murray has not played or practiced for the Cardinals since tearing his ACL in a game last December.
The NFL is headed across the pond. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Jaguars vs. Falcons in London.
Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 4.
As tech companies begin to monetize generative AI, the creators on whose work it is trained are asking for their fair share. A recent open letter from the Authors Guild signed by more than 8,500 writers, including Margaret Atwood, Dan Brown and Jodi Picoult, urges generative AI companies to cease using their works without proper authorization or compensation. Artists, meanwhile, have brought numerous lawsuits against generative AI vendors like Stability AI, MidJourney, and Microsoft regarding copyright and misuse.
With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12.
It's nearly tee time for the 2023 Ryder Cup. Here's what you need to know.
The death of senior U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, a California Democrat, at the age of 90 leaves open one of the most high-profile seats in the upper congressional chamber.
Hot Wheels turned a 1987 Porsche 944 into an off-road-ready shooting brake, and it's offering it as a built-to-order diecast car.
Saturday, Sept. 30, is when $24 billion in pandemic-era stimulus funding for child care runs out. This would incite a so-called child care cliff that would bring a ripple of consequences to the American people.
The Utes desperately miss QB Cameron Rising and TE Brant Kuithe.
Anya Taylor-Joy has sparked discussion after footage showed her speaking Spanish to Jenna Ortega and Rosalía. The post ‘Don’t let other people tell you what you are and what you’re not’: Anya Taylor-Joy speaking Spanish stirs discussion on TikTok appeared first on In The Know.