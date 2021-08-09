Newsom wants voters to ignore the recall ballot's second question. They don't have to

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
John Myers, Seema Mehta
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Bell Gardens, CA - July 14: Gov. Gavin Newsom presents the nation&#39;s largest rent relief program as Part of the $100 Billion California Comeback Plan. The California Comeback Plan&#39;s $5.2 billion investment helps low-income Californians cover 100 percent of their back rent and rent for several months into the future. Press conference was held at Ross Hall at Veterans Park on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 in Bell Gardens, CA. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
Gov. Gavin Newsom, seen here at an event in Bell Gardens last month, must convince more than half of the Californians who participate in the Sept. 14 recall election to vote "no" on the ballot's first question to remain in office. (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)

For Gov. Gavin Newsom, the only thing that matters in the recall election he faces is how California voters fill out the part of the ballot that can keep him in office. Whether they understand that they also have the right to select a potential replacement isn't part of his equation.

But the singular focus of Newsom and prominent Democrats could be a high-stakes gamble with the party's political and policy agenda. It might also leave millions of voters who soon will receive a ballot in the mail unaware they can cast a vote on both of the recall ballot's questions — even if their preference is to retain Newsom as governor.

"I think it’s unfortunate that the Democratic Party is not giving voters any guidance on what to do on the second question," said Kim Alexander, president of the nonpartisan California Voter Foundation. "It’s going to leave a lot of people confused."

And should a majority of voters cast ballots to expel Newsom, it could produce a new governor chosen by only a small fraction of the electorate.

"I know a lot of very smart people and people who are very engaged in political action who still don’t seem to understand there are two questions on this recall ballot," said Marcia Hanscom, a longtime environmental activist and state Democratic Party delegate. "And the answers to both of these questions are essential."

Confusion over the recall's rules is understandable. It's been almost 18 years since California's first statewide recall election, when a majority of voters ousted then-Gov. Gray Davis and a sizable plurality chose Republican Arnold Schwarzenegger as his successor from a list of 135 contenders.

The intervening years have seen a handful of local and legislative recall elections, but the Sept. 14 contest will be the first of its kind for voters who weren't around in 2003 and haven't had any experience with the two-question ballot. Many of those new participants may be perplexed, for example, as to why they would be allowed to choose a new governor if they voted to keep the incumbent.

"I can understand why people would wonder," Alexander said. "It’s a counterintuitive vote."

While some voters in Los Angeles County will begin receiving ballots this week, most counties will begin distribution a week from Monday. State and local elections officials say they have plans to communicate to voters that the two questions — whether Newsom should be removed and who should take his place in the event that happens — are distinct from one another and can both be answered. But Newsom's campaign is largely pretending the second question doesn't exist.

"Leave it blank," Nathan Click, an advisor to Newsom, said about the replacement election. "Voting no on the recall is the only way to block the Republican power grab and prevent a Republican takeover of California."

That message, while simple, is misleading. Twenty-two of the replacement ballot's 46 candidates aren't registered with the Republican Party: Nine are Democrats, three are affiliated with a minor party and 10 are "no party preference" candidates.

Hanscom, who said she is disappointed that Newsom hasn't done more so far to address climate change, nonetheless plans to vote against the recall. On the second question, though, she is leaning toward a vote for criminal defense attorney Dan Kapelovitz, one of the two Green Party candidates on the replacement ballot.

"I’m worried that if [Newsom] doesn’t get 50% plus one, then who might we end up with?" Hanscom asked.

Neither Democratic leaders nor the powerful interest groups aligned with the party have given any directives about how to address the ballot's second question.

The governor's powerful allies, however, have publicly and privately discouraged established Democrats from throwing their hat into the recall ring. In doing so, they said it was important to avoid a repeat of 2003, when then-Lt. Gov. Cruz Bustamante, a Democrat, urged the party's voters to reject the recall of Davis but also ran as a replacement candidate as an electoral insurance policy.

No Democrat listed on this year's recall ballot has the electoral gravitas that Bustamante brought to the 2003 race, in which he finished second to Schwarzenegger. The only Democrat with any measurable name identification is Kevin Paffrath, a Los Angeles real estate investor and host of a self-named YouTube channel who has not held office.

But he is also likely to have a limited reach. A recent poll by UC Berkeley's Institute of Governmental Studies and co-sponsored by The Times found Paffrath to be the choice of just 3% of likely voters, tied for fifth place with reality TV star Caitlyn Jenner.

The presence of Bustamante and others on the ballot may help explain why so many voters answered both recall questions in 2003. Of the 9.4 million Californians who cast recall ballots that year, only about 755,000 left the second part blank. Far more may do so this time: 40% of all Democrats surveyed in the Berkeley/Times poll said they don't intend to fill out the second part of the ballot, possibly leaving Republicans to dominate in the race between replacement candidates.

With the deadline for candidates having passed, the only option for those who want another option is a write-in candidacy. The deadline for that process comes at the end of August, though millions of ballots might already have been cast by that point.

An election with disinterested or dispirited Democrats would be a doomsday scenario for the party. It would also be a particularly bitter pill to swallow given that every registered and active voter — more than 22 million Californians — will receive a ballot in the mail, an extension of rules set up for the November 2020 election due to public health concerns over in-person voting during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Voters can choose to instead surrender the mailed ballot and participate in person at a voting location in their county Sept. 14 or a few days before. The month-long voting process is one of the most notable changes from the 2003 recall of Davis, when more than 70% of all ballots were cast in person on election day.

The California Constitution is clear that voters have the right to remove Newsom during his term in office, an amendment added by voters in 1911. Less clear, perhaps, is whether the recall ballot should have two questions. The Constitution states that an election to choose a successor must be held "if appropriate," perhaps acknowledging that the recall of a member of the Legislature, for example, leaves a vacancy that can be filled only by the voters.

"But it’s not 'appropriate' in the case of a governor’s recall, because the Constitution already provides a clear mandate of how a vacancy should be handled," said Mark Paul, a former deputy state treasurer and author of a book on California government reform.

"The lieutenant governor shall become governor when a vacancy occurs in the office of governor,” Paul said, quoting Article 5 of the California Constitution.

The phrase "if appropriate" was adopted by voters in 1974, drafted by a bipartisan reform commission and removing the 1911 language that explicitly required the list of replacement candidates to appear alongside the question of whether to recall the incumbent. Paul said he believes the current language is ripe to be challenged in court should Newsom lose.

For now, Democrats are focused on changing their odds at the ballot.

Both Democrats and Republicans have been saying for some time that the energy in this election is with Republicans, so members of Newsom's party have their work cut out for them.

"I’ve always known this was going to be close because of the energy on the Republican side," said former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, who ran unsuccessfully against Newsom in 2018. "And we’ve got a lot of work ahead of us.”

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • California GOP won't endorse a candidate against Newsom in recall

    The California Republican Party on Saturday chose not to endorse any candidate in the upcoming recall election that could remove Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) from office, Politico reports.Why it matters: Republicans are hoping the decision will unite their base toward defeating Newsom, who is fairing well in polls. There are 24 Republicans on the recall ballot.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What they're saying: "We cannot afford to discourage voters who are p

  • Letters to the Editor: The recall isn't about Trump. It's about ending one-party rule in California

    Donald Trump isn't responsible for California's homelessness crisis, its underperforming schools or its high gas prices, says a reader.

  • What's on TV Monday: 'The Republic of Sarah' on the CW; 'The Bachelorette' season finale

    What to watch Monday, August 9: 'The Republic of Sarah' onthe CW; 'The Bachelorette' season finale on ABC; Joe Buck hosts 'Jeopardy' on ABC

  • Winners and losers of the Summer Games

    The Tokyo Games were a wake-up call for the mental health of Olympic athletes and a groundbreaking event for the LGBTQ community — but a big loss for NBC and anyone who wanted Russia to actually get punished for the doping scandal.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWinnersMental health awareness: Simone Biles' withdrawal from gymnastics events generated significant public interest in mental health, and other Olympians also spoke op

  • Ballot box access under threat 56 years after passage of Voting Rights Act

    As the Voting Rights Act turns 56, activists warn that the sanctity of the ballot box is corroding under relentless Republican efforts on the state level. In an op-ed in The Washington Post, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland urged Congress to act to pass new legislation to protect voting rights. CBS News political contributors and analysts Antjuan Seawright and Leslie Sanchez join with their perspectives on the anniversary and the road ahead.

  • Shutting down school vaccine clinics doesn't protect minors – it hurts people who are already disadvantaged

    A high school student gets his COVID-19 shot at a pop-up vaccine clinic at a public charter school in Los Angeles. Al Seib / Los Angeles Times via Getty ImagesA 1918 newspaper article captures public attitudes toward a typhoid vaccine clinic at the Oakdale schoolhouse in Louisville, Kentucky. “Everybody comes – railroad men, children, young girls, old people, housewives,” it reads, “all with sleeves that roll up and arms ready for the brief stick with the fine needle.” Until recently, school-loc

  • Naomi Osaka Shares Behind-the-Scenes Snaps from Her Time at Tokyo Summer Games: An 'Olympic Collage'

    The 23-year-old tennis star was eliminated in the third round of competition in late July by Markéta Vondroušová, who went on to win the silver medal

  • Editorial: If bacon costs more next year, blame the pork producers, not the law treating pigs better

    Instead of complaining about a coming law giving gestating sows more space, pork producers should have been working on complying with it.

  • The Latest IPCC Report Says We're Probably Going to Pass the 1.5°C Climate Threshold. What's Next?

    Three years ago the United Nations climate science body issued a landmark report warning that the planet was on track to blow past efforts to limit global warming to 1.5°C above preindustrial levels, a threshold that it warned would bring catastrophic and irreversible effects of climate change. In it, the group says that the pathway to limit warming to the 1.5°C mark has narrowed and lays out only one plausible scenario to meet that goal—one that would require an extraordinary level of action, and even then, would offer no guarantee. “It is still possible to forestall many of the most dire impacts,” says Ko Barrett, a vice chair of the IPCC, and deputy assistant administrator for research at the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

  • Crime historian conducts dig for D.B. Cooper case evidence

    Nearly 50 years after skyjacker D.B. Cooper vanished out the back of a Boeing 727 into freezing Northwest rain — wearing a business suit, a parachute and a pack with $200,000 in cash — a crime historian is conducting a dig on the banks of the Columbia River in Vancouver, Washington, in search of evidence. KOIN reports that Eric Ulis, a self-described expert on the infamous D.B. Cooper case, began a two-day dig on Friday. Ulis and four volunteers are searching for evidence about 10 to 15 yards away from where a boy found $6,000 of Cooper's ransom money in 1980.

  • Malik McDowell leaves scrimmage early, walks off with trainers

    Orange and Brown Scrimmage gave some things for fans to be excited about but lost McDowell to an oblique injury during the practice.

  • Texans QB’s sex assault cases highlight concerns amid #MeToo

    Lawyers fighting sexual assault and harassment allegations against Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson face a predicament: Defending their client means working to discredit the claims of 22 women who are more likely to be believed in the #MeToo era. Watson's lawyers have sought to balance their defense of the NFL star while simultaneously condemning sexual violence against women. The attorneys called the lawsuits against Watson a "money grab" and fired back that all 22 women who have filed suit are lying, a strategy some experts and advocates say relies on long-used tropes designed to minimize such accusations.

  • Carrie Johnson urged to help stop slaughter of Geronimo the alpaca

    Carrie Johnson is facing calls to intervene on behalf of Geronimo the alpaca as protestors vowed to create a “human shield” around the condemned animal to stop it from being killed.

  • Olympics-Volleyball-Serbia overpower S.Korea to win bronze in women's final

    Rio silver medallists Serbia overpowered South Korea in straight sets in the women's volleyball tournament on Sunday to take the bronze medal at the Tokyo Games. World champions Serbia, who had defeated their Asian rivals in a straight-sets preliminary match, crushed South Korea again to win 25-18 25-15 25-15 in the bronze match in 74 minutes at the Ariake Arena. Serbia's Tijana Boskovic, the top scorer for the tournament so far, led the way with a game-high 33 points, including six service points, outperforming South Korean captain Kim Yeon-koung's 11 points.

  • Florida parents sue governor Ron DeSantis saying 'children could die' because of mask mandate ban

    A group of parents in Florida are suing the state’s governor Ron DeSantis for preventing schools from introducing mask mandates when children return to the classroom in September.

  • ‘¡Vacúnate!’: Kansas City-area officials rush to vaccinate Hispanics against COVID-19

    “We’re still very concerned that our people aren’t getting vaccinated and they’re the ones affected the most,” said a local community organizer during a vaccine clinic for the Hispanic community in Kansas City, Kansas.

  • The all new 2022 Mercedes-EQ EQS luxury electric sedan bursts with high tech

    One of the company's first steps toward its electric goal is the EQS, a dazzling, futuristic luxury sedan that goes on sale later this year.

  • Column: Huntington Beach's first Black councilwoman faces jeers with calm. No wonder the MAGA crowd hates her

    Speaker after speaker lobbed wild-eyed accusations at Rhonda Bolton — that a 'globalist ideology' facilitated her selection, that she was an 'extremist' who indulged in 'racial pandering.'

  • Rams are 3.5-point underdogs vs. Chargers in preseason Week 1

    Only one team is a bigger underdog in the first week of the preseason than the Rams.

  • Report: Tottenham agrees $83.2 million Lautaro Martinez deal

    It appears that Tottenham are pulling out all of the stops to try and keep Harry Kane, as they are reportedly closing in on a move for Lautaro Martinez.