Newsom’s Wife Reportedly Put an End to Fiery Fox News Debate

The behind-the-scenes atmosphere of Ron DeSantis and Gavin Newsom’s Fox News debate Thursday night was decidedly bitter, with both camps complaining the other had violated previously established rules, according to NBC News. Four sources from DeSantis’ team told the network that Newsom’s wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, entered the debate room at least two times to voice concerns, including after DeSantis said her dad moved from California to Florida because it was a better-governed state. Just after the two appeared to agree to extend the debate with moderator Sean Hannity, an insider confirmed that Siebel Newsom walked onto the stage and ended it, saying, “We’re done.” DeSantis spokesperson Andrew Romeo declared, “Newsom got beat so badly last night his wife literally had to throw in the towel for him. It was embarrassing.” But Newsom told journalists shortly after the event that the decision to stop was mutual, insisting “everyone started panicking on both sides” as each candidate “had some place to be.” A Newsom source claimed that DeSantis held an unfair advantage because he had access to a teleprompter that showed him the questions Hannity would ask, but a Fox News spokesperson vehemently denied the idea.

