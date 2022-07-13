Newspaper editor defends decision to publish Uvalde shooting video

The editor of the Austin American-Statesman is defending the news organization’s decision to publish a video it obtained from police showing the moments surrounding the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde last month.

The harrowing video shows what transpired outside and inside the school in the moments before the shooter breached the building, opened fire on children inside and shows police arriving on the scene.

The American-Statesman in conjunction with a local television station, obtained the video through a public records request and published a heavily-edited version of it on Tuesday that was widely broadcast across national media.

The news organizations published two versions of the video, one more heavily edited than the other. In both, the outlets blurred the identity of a child who exits a bathroom as the shooter approaches the classroom. They also removed the sound of children screaming as the gunman enters the classroom.

But the sounds from the gunfire can be heard in the video. Some other news organizations broadcast parts of the video but edited out the gunfire.

“The video that we obtained is one hour and 22 minutes long. It is tragic to listen to and watch. Our decision to publish, along with our news partner, KVUE, comes after long and thoughtful discussions,” executive editor Manny Garcia wrote in a column explaining the decision on Tuesday.

Police in Uvalde have been criticized by local leaders and families of the young victims for what they say was a delayed response time and failure to engage the shooter as soon as they were inside the building.

Some have criticized the news organizations for publishing the video before family members of children killed in the attack had the chance to view it privately.

“I am angry that the victim’s families and the Uvalde community’s request to watch the video first before it was made public did not happen,” Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin said in a statement on Tuesday, CNN reported.

Garcia said the newspaper’s editorial process included “a thorough legal review,” noting its goal was “to continue to bring to light what happened at Robb Elementary, which the families and friends of the Uvalde victims have long been asking for.”

“This story is part of a much larger public records and legal battle from our journalists, aligned with reporters in Uvalde, around Texas and the United States, to obtain all videos of the tragedy, body-camera footage, communications, 911 calls and more,” Garcia wrote. “We are all aligned for the truth.”

