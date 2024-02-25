Newspaper headlines: 'Bodyguards for MPs' and Starmer turns on Tories
Duke's loss to Wake Forest became a side story after Filipowski was swarmed while leaving the court on Saturday. But it's far from the first court-storming incident, and it likely won't be the last.
Visual presentation of the 2024 primary election schedule, results in each state and the latest delegate counts for each candidate.
"When are we going to ban court stormings?" Duke head coach Jon Scheyer asked after the loss.
Bieniemy has been an NFL offensive coordinator for the past six seasons.
The Atlanta Hawks announced that Onyeka Okongwu will be re-evaluated after the two weeks.
The pitch clock with runners on base will decrease from 20 to 18 seconds.
Mike McCarthy told ESPN that he and DC Mike Zimmer will stay behind at The Star to set staff and continue planning.
A 1994 Rover 620 Si saloon, mechanical twin to the fifth-generation Honda Accord, found in an English wrecking yard.
It is also a very topical one: "The greatest source of liquidity now is going to be continuation funds," VC Roger Ehrenberg predicted in a recent episode of the 20VC podcast. Continuation funds, which are common in private equity [PE] but rare in venture capital, are a secondary investment vehicle that allows them to “reset the clock” for several years on some assets in old funds by selling them to a new vehicle that they also control. This helps a VC fund’s backers, known as “limited partners,” to roll over their investment or exit.
Hybrid and remote workers who commuted to another state to work in 2023 may face an ugly surprise for tax season: double state taxation.
Viral TikTok posts are telling Americans to stop paying taxes by illegally exempting themselves from tax withholdings.
Stellantis, the automaker that owns 14 brands including Chrysler, Jeep and Ram, and autonomous vehicle technology company Waymo are not only still working together, the companies are deepening the partnership, CEO Carlos Tavares told TechCrunch in a recent interview. "When you reach the destination, how do you take the parcel out of the van?" Tavares said in a wide-ranging interview. Tavares played coy on the important what, where and when details.
Most Americans aged 50 to 75 flunked a retirement income literacy quiz that tested their knowledge about inflation, investments, long-term care, Medicare, and Social Security.
This week in AI, Google paused its AI chatbot Gemini's ability to generate images of people after a segment of users complained about historical inaccuracies. It appears that Google -- like some other AI vendors, including OpenAI -- had implemented clumsy hardcoding under the hood to attempt to "correct" for biases in its model.
Shell closes all of its retail hydrogen filling stations in California, reducing the number of H2 filling points to about 55 -- roughly 35 of them open.
It's difficult to put Nvidia's massive Thursday into context — the stock gained "only" around 20%. But when you're in the top five, a gain like that makes some big waves.