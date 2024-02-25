Newspaper headlines: 'Bodyguards for MPs' and Starmer turns on Tories

Some of the papers, including the Sunday Telegraph lead on private security being used by MPs due to heightened tensions over the Israel-Hamas conflict. Speaking to the paper, Security Minister Tom Tugendhat says he has been "reviewing existing security measures for MPs in the wake of the murder of my colleague and friend Sir David Amess". The paper also reports on comments by Tim Davie, the director-general of the BBC, in which he says "being progressive" is something staff should be proud of, and that the corporation walks a "joyous tightrope of the culture wars".

MPs' safety also makes the front of the Sunday Times, with it reporting "three female politicians have been given taxpayer-funded bodyguards and cars" due to growing concerns about safety. The paper carries a preview to its own investigation into drink spiking, and in a theme seen across the Sundays, there is a large picture of six-year-old Ukrainian Sofia Struk, who is wrapped in her nation's flag. Saturday marked the two-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of the country.

Two women, dressed elaborately in Ukrainian national dress, are on the front of the Observer carrying a heart-shaped placard in the colours of the Ukraine flag, with a Union flag on top of it. The paper's lead story says Labour's Sir Keir Starmer "turns on Tories over 'toxic rhetoric'". It reports on an accusation from the Labour leader that Rishi Sunak is harbouring "extremists in his party". It notes comments and actions by Lee Anderson, Suella Braverman and Liz Truss this week.

"Boot out this bigot" reads the headline on the front of the Sunday Mirror, next to a picture of Lee Anderson. It reports on the Tory MP being suspended by his party following his comments about Mayor of London Sadiq Khan.

The Mail on Sunday reports Angela Rayner "has been accused of hypocrisy" after it was discovered she "made a £48,500 profit on her ex-council house thanks to the right-to-buy policy she now wants to reform".

The front of the Sunday Express reports £5bn will be put into "improving transport links" in "Britain's forgotten regions". It reports transportation upgrades will take place in "red wall areas", using the money saved from the scrapping of HS2.

"£61m lottery winner's feud with brother," reads the front of the Sunday People. The paper has an interview with the brother of Debbie Nuttall, who won £61m EuroMillions jackpot last week.

"Ecclesiastical chaos" reads the banner above Daily Star on Sunday's lead story about "sick fraudsters have conned nuns out of a small fortune by using AI to pose as bishops begging for cash to fund operations".

