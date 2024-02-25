Newspaper headlines: 'Bodyguards for MPs' and Starmer turns on Tories

"Boot out this bigot" reads the headline on the front of the Sunday Mirror, next to a picture of Lee Anderson. It reports on the Tory MP being suspended by his party following his comments about Mayor of London Sadiq Khan.
The Mail on Sunday reports Angela Rayner "has been accused of hypocrisy" after it was discovered she "made a £48,500 profit on her ex-council house thanks to the right-to-buy policy she now wants to reform".
The front of the Sunday Express reports £5bn will be put into "improving transport links" in "Britain's forgotten regions". It reports transportation upgrades will take place in "red wall areas", using the money saved from the scrapping of HS2.
"£61m lottery winner's feud with brother," reads the front of the Sunday People. The paper has an interview with the brother of Debbie Nuttall, who won £61m EuroMillions jackpot last week.
"Ecclesiastical chaos" reads the banner above Daily Star on Sunday's lead story about "sick fraudsters have conned nuns out of a small fortune by using AI to pose as bishops begging for cash to fund operations".

