Newspaper headlines: 'Britain's recession slide' and caution on staff rights

While all of the papers went to print before the confirmation of Labour's by-election wins in Kingswood and Wellingborough, Friday's papers are still tough reading for the Conservatives. Most front pages carry the news that Britain is now in a recession. The FT's lead story notes that while it may be described as "technical" and "shallow", the name of "Rishi's recession" is likely to stick in the run-up to the next general election. The paper's lead story notes that the prime minister started the year with the promise to boost the economy.

The same story is on the front of the Daily Mail, but with a different slant. Its headline reads: "Now be bold and go for big tax cuts, Mr Hunt." It reports the chancellor was last night being urged not to drop his plans for tax cuts, despite the bad economic news.

"Rishession" reads the front page of the Daily Mirror, with it reporting the prime minister's promise to "kickstart" the economy has been left in "tatters". It also carries the news that former England boss and current Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson is in hospital. His club have confirmed he is stable and was taken in during a training session.

The Telegraph reports Jeremy Hunt "has shelved plans for a 2p cut to income tax" in next month's Budget after the dip into a recession. The front of the paper also carries a large image of film star Zendaya, who wore a striking armour-style outfit to the premiere of Dune: Part Two.

"Rishi Sunak has been warned against launching a fresh austerity drive," the Guardian writes in response to Thursday's economic news, adding that Treasury sources have said Jeremy Hunt is considering "a fresh squeeze on public spending" to finance pre-election tax cuts. The paper also carries a large image of Carmen Smith, the 27-year-old who recently became the Lords' youngest peer.

The Times takes a different focus, reporting calls from businesses for Labour not to "rush to rewrite staff rights" if they win the next election. It reports the party's deputy leader Angela Rayner is "driving proposals for the biggest overhaul of workers' rights in a generation". It also has a story that table tennis could soon be prescribed on the NHS for people dealing with multiple sclerosis.

A consumer-friendly story about British Gas leads the front of the Daily Express. After the energy suppliers reported record profits this week, the paper quotes a "senior government official" as saying the money could be used to cut customer bills "immediately".

"Baby Boom!" reads the headline in the Metro, with the paper reporting that "blasting sluggish sperm with sound waves" could help them move and may be a breakthrough for male fertility.

And finally, the Daily Star has a story about a talking Jack Russell which calls its owner by her own name and tells her "I love you."

