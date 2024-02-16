Newspaper headlines: 'Britain's recession slide' and caution on staff rights

BBC News - Staff
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Financial Times
Daily Mail
The same story is on the front of the Daily Mail, but with a different slant. Its headline reads: "Now be bold and go for big tax cuts, Mr Hunt." It reports the chancellor was last night being urged not to drop his plans for tax cuts, despite the bad economic news.
Daily Mirror
"Rishession" reads the front page of the Daily Mirror, with it reporting the prime minister's promise to "kickstart" the economy has been left in "tatters". It also carries the news that former England boss and current Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson is in hospital. His club have confirmed he is stable and was taken in during a training session.
Daily Telegraph
The Telegraph reports Jeremy Hunt "has shelved plans for a 2p cut to income tax" in next month's Budget after the dip into a recession. The front of the paper also carries a large image of film star Zendaya, who wore a striking armour-style outfit to the premiere of Dune: Part Two.
The Guardian
The Times
Daily Express
A consumer-friendly story about British Gas leads the front of the Daily Express. After the energy suppliers reported record profits this week, the paper quotes a "senior government official" as saying the money could be used to cut customer bills "immediately".

Sign up for our morning newsletter and get BBC News in your inbox.

Metro
"Baby Boom!" reads the headline in the Metro, with the paper reporting that "blasting sluggish sperm with sound waves" could help them move and may be a breakthrough for male fertility.
Daily Star
And finally, the Daily Star has a story about a talking Jack Russell which calls its owner by her own name and tells her "I love you."

A range of headlines on the front of Friday's newspapers, with many mentioning the news that the UK fell into a recession during the second half of last year. The Daily Mail leads with calls for tax cuts by the Chancellor - urging him to deliver "a shot in the arm" for the economy.

GDP figures showing two consecutive quarters of economic contraction have "plunged" the UK into what the Daily Mirror has dubbed a "RISHession".

A Treasury insider has told the i newspaper the recession is the result of high interest rates that were needed to bring down inflation.

The Financial Times says the data creates a "challenging backdrop" for Jeremy Hunt ahead of next month's Budget.

Mr Hunt has been left with about £13bn worth of fiscal headroom, £8bn less than previously thought, according to the Guardian. The general secretary of the Unite union tells the paper it would be "an outrage" that this could mean more austerity for public services.

Despite reports in the Daily Telegraph that the chancellor has shelved plans for a two pence 2p cut in income tax, the message from the paper's editorial is clear as it calls for "major tax cuts" to reduce disincentives for people to work.

Meanwhile, the Daily Express strikes a cautionary tone, warning tax cuts "can undermine the battle against inflation if they go too far".

Watch on iPlayer banner
Watch on iPlayer banner
Watch on iPlayer footer
Watch on iPlayer footer