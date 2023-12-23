Newspaper headlines: 'Christmas getaway hell' and UN backs more Gaza aid

With millions of people across the country due to make their Christmas trips, several papers are leading on further possible disruption to travel - with the Mirror warning of a "getaway from hell". It carries a photo of lanes of vehicles stuck in queues at the Port of Dover on Friday.

The Daily Star is also looking ahead to one of the year's busiest travel days. It warns disruption road, rail, sea and air "could get worse today".

Following the news that rail fares are due to increase by 4.9% in March, leading the i weekend is a report that some UK rail firms are cancelling 200 trains a day. The paper claims Avanti, Northern and CrossCountry are cancelling more trains than before the pandemic.

Leading the Sun is a write-up of an interview with Alex Batty - a 17-year-old British boy who returned to the UK from France after being missing for six years. He tells the newspaper he read each book in the Harry Potter series twenty times during the period.

Top billed in the Times is a story on a push for live facial recognition cameras to be used routinely in town centres after a successful round of trials. The newspaper quotes Chris Philp, the policing minister, as saying he hoped the results would support their introduction across England and Wales.

The Guardian's front page is dominated by claims the Labour party is considering trimming down an "ambitious" green policy in order to avert attacks from the Conservative party ahead of the general election. In the second spot is a story on the UN security council's vote for a resolution calling for a large-scale delivery of aid to Gaza.

The FT Weekend leads on the fall in the rate of inflation in the US in November. The paper's front carries comments from US President Joe Biden, who called the fall a "significant milestone" in restoring inflation to pre-pandemic levels.

The Telegraph leads on an interview with businessman Sir James Dyson, who tells the paper the UK needs to focus on growth rather than cutting inflation. He also praises the policies of Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng, adding that wealth generation and growth had become "dirty words".

The Daily Mail runs an exclusive report that King Charles III is to knight the Archbishop of Canterbury for his services to the Crown. According to the newspaper, Justin Welby will be named in the monarch's New Year Honour's list, which is due to be published later this month.

The Daily Express leads on an exclusive message of thanks to their readers from broadcaster Dame Esther Rantzen, who recently shared that she has joined the Dignitas assisted dying clinic in Switzerland. The 83-year-old is currently undergoing treatment for stage four lung cancer.

The Times reports that ministers are pushing for the routine use of live facial recognition cameras in town centres after testing found the technology could help to catch criminals in a "fraction of the time it would otherwise take". The paper said both the Metropolitan Police and South Wales Police have used the kit in recent weeks to find people wanted for offences such as rape, violent crime and robbery. The National Police Chiefs' Council said live facial recognition would free up officers to investigate other crimes, but that forces must use it in a proportionate and accountable way. The paper added that civil liberty groups have likened the technology to "Orweillian surveillance".

The Daily Telegraph leads with an interview from British businessman James Dyson calling for the UK to focus on growth, rather than cutting inflation, as official figures show the country is on the brink of a technical recession. Dyson told the paper he feels wealth generation and growth have become "dirty words". He also praises the economic policies of Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng, saying he thought they were doing the right thing by going for growth.

The Sun carries more of its exclusive interview with Alex Batty, the British teenager who was missing for six years before being found in France last week. Speaking about his time abroad, the 17-year-old has said he missed out on what he called "a proper education". He said he wasn't going to school but tried to read as much as possible, and was "obsessed" with the Harry Potter series. His grandmother, Susan Caruana, who he is living with now he's back in the UK, has told the paper she feared she'd never see Alex again.

Labour is considering whether to scale back on its pledge to spend £28 billion a year on green investments, the Guardian has reported. The paper added there are concerns within the party that the policy could be attacked by the Conservatives in a general election campaign. Sir Keir Starmer and the shadow Chancellor, Rachel Reeves, are due to discuss options next month.

Some of the papers have picked up on an international study which says British people are now the second biggest users of cocaine in the world. A league table has been published by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development using the latest data from 36 countries. Experts are quoted in both the Times and the Telegraph as saying getting hold of cocaine is as easy as ordering a pizza.

According to the Daily Mail, the King is to knight the Archbishop of Canterbury in the upcoming New Year Honours list. The paper said Justin Welby would be admitted to the Royal Victorian Order for his "personal service" to the Crown - marking only the second time in recent history that a serving leader of the Church of England has received the honour.

And Wham! securing the Christmas number one single for the first time, with their festive classic "Last Christmas", gets a mention in most of the papers. Both the Mail and the Sun reflect on the fact that the song has missed out on the title for decades, having first been released 39 years ago, with the headline "At Last Christmas".

