Newspaper headlines: 'All is Fergiven' and 'Tories face new Farage threat'

BBC News - Staff
·4 min read
Sun front page reflects on the return of Sarah Ferguson to the Royal Family's Sandringham event
Daily Mail's front page looks at the King's Speech and carry more images of the Royal Family members
The i reports on Nigel Farage's Reform UK vowing to fight the Tories in every seat at next year's general election
The times lead story focuses on Labour plotting a 'watertight' alternative to the government's Rwanda migrant plan
The Guardian's lead story features a report on officially commissioned research laying out effects of shelving anti-obesity pledges
King of Peace is the Daily Mirror's front page as it looks back at the monarch's Christmas Day message urging peace in conflicts in the Middle East and between Ukraine and Russia.
Daily Telegraph leads with a story claiming a HRT lottery has been exposed as middle-class women three times more likely to be offered treatment
Daily Express urges the Bank of England to act now in order to give the UK hope of New Year cheer in the form of tax cuts
Daily Star says rats are on the rampage as hundreds of cars and vans destroyed by rodents eating them

