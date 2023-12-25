Newspaper headlines: 'All is Fergiven' and 'Tories face new Farage threat'

Many of Boxing Day's front pages feature images and stories about the Royal Family attending the traditional Christmas Day church service at Sandringham. "All is Fergiven", is the headline on the front of the Sun as it reflects on Sarah, Duchess of York being publicly back at the heart of the royal family after joining the King and Queen at church. The former royal, who has had a troubled relationship with the monarchy, was pictured, smiling, and glancing towards the waiting media as she walked beside her ex-husband Prince Andrew.

Sarah Ferguson also waves in a picture at the top of the Daily Mail. Next to that image, is a snap of Royal fans being treated to the sight of the Prince and Princess of Wales walking hand in hand with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis from Sandringham house on their way to St Mary Magdalene Church. The main story focuses on the King's Christmas Day speech, urging a plea for peace as he reflected on conflicts in the Middle East and in Ukraine.

Elsewhere in other domesetic news, the i newspaper reports Nigel Farage's Reform UK is vowing to go toe-to-toe with the Tories in every seat at next year's general election. The paper says the party, which contested the 2019 general election as the Brexit Party but failed to win a single seat, has given "cast-iron guarantees" to top figures that it will not do a deal with the Conservatives.

Tuesday's Times also carries an image of the Prince and Princess of Wales walking hand in hand with their children - and the daughter of Zara and Mike Tindall - at Sandringham. But, the broadsheet's main story centres on Labour pondering a "watertight" alternative to the Tories' Rwanda migrant plan. The paper says Sir Keir Starmer will set out his vision for the country next week as his party tries to combat Tory claims it has no plan for the "small boats crisis".

A striking image on the front of Tuesday's Guardian features a number of people taking a dip in the sea off the Cornish coast, as up and down the country thousands braved the cold to take a festive dip. The lead story on the broadsheet is a warning that the health of England's children is "at risk" due to from policy "inaction" on obesity, according to a report commissioned by the government which the paper describes as "damning".

"King of Peace" is the headline on the front of Tuesday's Daily Mirror as the tabloid looks back on Charles's second Christmas message since he became monarch. This is accompanied by a photo of beaming royals at Sandringham and below a heart-warming story of Ukrainian refugees thanking Brits for taking them in as the conflict continues to rage against Russia.

Catching the eye on the front of Tuesday's Daily Telegraph is a young Prince Louis holding hands with his second cousin Mia Tindall as they led members of the Royal Family to church in Sandringham. The paper's lead story says menopausal women are three times more likely to be offered hormone replacement therapy (HRT) in some parts of the country than others, leaving the NHS under fire for subjecting patients to a "health lottery".

King Charles and Queen Camilla are pictured on the front of Tuesday's Daily Express, waving at royal fans at Sandringham on Christmas Day. The tabloid's lead story carries a push from top Tory backbenchers who insist interest rates "must be slashed" in order for the UK to swerve a "damaging recession", it says. Former cabinet minister John Redwood and ex-Tory chairman Jake Berry are among the MPs quoted in the paper.

Finally, rats on the front of the Daily Star are not so stuffed after a Christmas dinner - instead the tabloids cite claims from motoring firm RAC the pests are "scoffing" cars by chewing through wires and insulation in several places. Also catching the eye on the front is one woman braving the chill for a Christmas Day swim in the sea - but with temperatures still above the bone-chilling numbers usually seen off the coast.

