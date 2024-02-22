Newspaper headlines: 'Fury in Commons' and 'King's tears'

BBC News - Staff
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
The front page of the Guardian, which focuses on the House of Commons and includes a picture of a pro-Palestinian protest outside parliament.
The front page of the i paper, which focuses on the MP walkout during the chaos in the House of Commons on Wednesday
The front page of the Financial Times, which leads with the chaos in the House of Commons during a vote calling for a ceasefire in Gaza
The front page of the Daily Telegraph which includes an image of Speaker Lindsay Hoyle and focuses on his fate
The Daily Telegraph says Sir Lindasy is "on the brink" and "fighting to keep his job", as he "faces no-confidence motion". The top story states that the Tories and the SNP are attempting to remove the Speaker from his post, even though apologised to the House and said he regretted the chaos.
BBC
The front page of the Daily Mail, which has a picture of Speaker Lindsay Hoyle shouting and pointing in the Commons.
The Daily Mail's main front page image is of a shouting Sir Lindsay Hoyle, alongside a headline saying the Speaker "spectacularly self-destructed". The main story is not about the House of Commons though, and instead focuses on Britain's equality watchdog saying that company "bosses must make allowances for menopausal women".
The front page of The Times, which leads with the House of Commons story and also includes a picture of Rishi Sunak meeting the King.
The front page of the Sun, which focuses on King Charles and how well-wishers have made him cry
The Sun focuses on King Charles and how messages from well-wishers following his cancer diagnosis "have made [him] cry". The headline is accompanied with a large picture of the King and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.
The front page of the Metro with the headline that says "We thought we'd won £2.60...it was £61,708,231"
The Metro's front page is about two lottery winners who thought they had won £2.60 - and instead discovered they had won more than £61.7m. A small image of the failed Trident test is also included, calling it a "plopping state of affairs".
The front page of the Daily Mirror which focuses on Richard and Debbie Nuttall who won £61 million in a lottery
The Mirror's front page also focuses on the lottery winners, calling it a "Del of a win" - after the winners said they celebrated like Del Boy and Rodney from the BBC sitcom Only Fools and Horses. It includes a picture of the winners Richard and Debbie Nuttall popping a bottle of Champagne, as well as an inset image of Del Boy and Rodney.
The front page of the Daily Star, which leads on a story that more than half of us tell lies every day
The Daily Star as usual goes for a completely different story titled "liar liar pants on fire" - saying that more than half of us say lies on a daily basis. It include an edited image of former PM Boris Johnson with a long nose.

Sign up for our morning newsletter and get BBC News in your inbox.