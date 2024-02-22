Newspaper headlines: 'Fury in Commons' and 'King's tears'

The chaotic scenes during Wednesday's House of Commons debate and vote on calls for a ceasefire in the Israel-Gaza war dominate the front page of most of Thursday's papers. The Guardian leads with this story, saying the "fury" of MPs forced Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle to apologise for the fractious debate. The main image is of a woman surrounded by Palestinian flags during a protest calling for a ceasefire outside Parliament. The front page also has a story saying that the breakdown in public order in Gaza caused by Israel's bombardment has lead to fears of a famine.

The i paper also leads with the ceasefire vote story, focusing on the walkout by MPs. It says the Speaker apologised for appearing to break with protocol, and also notes that he has been accused by some Tories and SNP MPs of helping Sir Keir Starmer avoid a Labour rebellion. On its front page, the i also quotes aid groups who say that the "theatrics" in parliament are a disservice to the public.

The confusion in the House of Commons is at the top of the Financial Times's front page, with a headline which reads: "Walkout over Gaza motion brings chaos to Commons". The story says Tory and SNP MPs left the chamber in protest, leaving the Speaker's position is in potential "jeopardy". The FT's front page also features a nostalgic, black and white picture of London's iconic BT Tower, which has recently been sold to a US luxury hotelier for £275m.

The Daily Telegraph says Sir Lindasy is "on the brink" and "fighting to keep his job", as he "faces no-confidence motion". The top story states that the Tories and the SNP are attempting to remove the Speaker from his post, even though apologised to the House and said he regretted the chaos.

"No confidence!" exclaims the Daily Express's headline in reference to House of Commons Speaker. The article claims that Sir Lindsay's "vote 'stitch-up'" saved Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer from a party revolt. The front page also features a picture of King Charles during his meeting with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in which he revealed he has been "reduced to tears" by the outpouring of support following his cancer diagnosis.

The Daily Mail's main front page image is of a shouting Sir Lindsay Hoyle, alongside a headline saying the Speaker "spectacularly self-destructed". The main story is not about the House of Commons though, and instead focuses on Britain's equality watchdog saying that company "bosses must make allowances for menopausal women".

The same story leads the Times, which says that "employers could be sued for disability discrimination if they fail to make 'reasonable adjustments' for menopausal women". Like several of the other papers, the Times also carries an image of King Charles during his meeting with the prime minister, and notes how the Monarch said he was "reduced to tears" at the messages of support he received after his cancer diagnosis. The paper also reports on the scenes in the House of Commons, focusing on accusations of "bias" against Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle.

The Sun focuses on King Charles and how messages from well-wishers following his cancer diagnosis "have made [him] cry". The headline is accompanied with a large picture of the King and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

The Metro's front page is about two lottery winners who thought they had won £2.60 - and instead discovered they had won more than £61.7m. A small image of the failed Trident test is also included, calling it a "plopping state of affairs".

The Mirror's front page also focuses on the lottery winners, calling it a "Del of a win" - after the winners said they celebrated like Del Boy and Rodney from the BBC sitcom Only Fools and Horses. It includes a picture of the winners Richard and Debbie Nuttall popping a bottle of Champagne, as well as an inset image of Del Boy and Rodney.

The Daily Star as usual goes for a completely different story titled "liar liar pants on fire" - saying that more than half of us say lies on a daily basis. It include an edited image of former PM Boris Johnson with a long nose.

