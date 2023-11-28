Newspaper headlines: Gaza truce 'hopes' and Bank chief 'talks UK down'

The Guardian's front page is dominated by the news a temporary ceasefire between Israel and Gaza has been extended by 48 hours. The pause in fighting, which has seen hostages released in return for Palestinians detained in Israeli prisons, had been due to expire after four days. The Guardian notes the UN secretary general has hailed the extension as a "glimpse of hope".

The Times also leads on the extension of the ceasefire, but focuses on warnings from Hamas - which first appeared via Arabic news channel Al-Arabiya - that it will demand a "higher price" from Israel in return for remaining hostages, including captured soldiers.

The i leads on gloomy news for people with mortgages. It reports on warnings from Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey that the base interest rate of 5.25% - which informs what lenders charge as interest on housing loans - is not likely to come down any time soon. Inflation in the UK is still more than double the 2% target set by the government.

Meanwhile, the Daily Express reports some Tory MPs are frustrated at Andrew Bailey for "talking down the economy". Its front page calls for a Bank of England governor who "talks Britain up". Mr Bailey warned the potential for growth in the UK is "lower than it has been in much of my working life".

The Metro leads on a court case involving two teenagers accused of murdering Brianna Ghey in Cheshire, which has heard claims they showed a "preoccupation" with "violence, torture and death". Neither of the accused - a boy and a girl who both deny murder - can be named because of their age.

Turkey's trading relations with Russia are testing its ties with Nato allies amid fears they could be boosting the Kremlin's war effort in Ukraine, reports the Financial Times. The main image on the front page is of tech tycoon Elon Musk meeting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a visit to Israel.

Endgame, a forthcoming book on the Royal Family, is already making waves. The Daily Mail quotes "Palace insiders" denouncing its claims about strained relations among senior royals as "poisonous". Buckingham Palace has not commented on the book.

The UK's Equalities and Human Rights Commission could lose its top level status at the UN's human rights body over its "defence of biological sex", the Daily Telegraph reports. The paper says a review is being carried out over its accreditation after lobbying by some charities.

Video assistant refereeing could be extended to checking corners, free kicks and yellow cards, the Sun reports. It says the changes will be discussed at a meeting of the sport's rule-making body on Tuesday, and describes the proposals as "barmy".

The resolution of a legal battle between David Walliams and the producer of Britain's Got Talent has drawn to a close after the parties reached an "amicable resolution". Former host Walliams sued the production company after disparaging comments he made on set about contestants were leaked.

In its editorial, the Daily Mirror calls the extension of the truce a "small but encouraging step". It acknowledges that Israel has a right to pursue Hamas, in response to the murderous attacks on 7 October.

But the paper concludes that "a return to the slaughter of Palestinian civilians after this pause would be impossible for much of the world to stomach".

According to the Times, Rishi Sunak has been warned by government lawyers that opting out of the European Convention on Human Rights in an attempt to implement his Rwanda policy will backfire.

The paper says ministers are considering emergency legislation that would mean British courts were not bound by the convention. But government lawyers believe this could lead to further legal challenges.

Lord Cameron, the Foreign Secretary, is also said to believe the UK's international standing could be harmed. Downing Street said all options were still on the table.

But the i reports that up to 40 Conservative MPs are poised to rebel if Mr Sunak fails to take steps to override the convention. An unnamed Tory insider is quoted saying that the government is "soft pedalling on Rwanda because they don't really know where they are going".

Oria Brodutch was among the hostages released so far during the Israel-Gaza ceasefire

The Daily Telegraph's lead suggests the UK's Equality and Human Rights Commission could be blocked from United Nations rights bodies because of its stance on legislation affecting trans people.

The paper says the UN is assessing the EHRC after it gave advice to ministers, suggesting the law should define sex as "biological sex". Writing in the paper, the commission's head, Baroness Falkner, states that it is "concerned" about the review, partly because it was judged to be meeting the "highest standards" only last year.

There is anger on the front of the Daily Express about the Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey. On Monday he said the UK's economic growth prospects were lower than they had been for much of his working life. The headline is: "Time for a bank chief who talks Britain up!".

"Poisonous" is how the Daily Mail front page describes a new book about the Royal Family. It condemns Endgame by Omid Scobie, saying it paints "an almost comically negative view of the monarchy".

Mr Scobie has previously written Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of A Modern Royal Family. The Mail says that because of this "flattering tome" about the Sussexes, royal aides had expected the new book to be a "hatchet job".

Finally, the Sun is outraged that VAR could be extended to check corners, free kicks and yellow cards at football matches.

The paper says the proposal is to be discussed today by the International Football Association Board, which sets the sport's rules. The Sun points out that, with VAR already controversial, an extension would be "barmy".

