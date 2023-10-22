Newspaper headlines: 'Hero' Sir Bobby Charlton will 'never be forgotten'

All of Sunday's newspapers carry images of England legend and Manchester United icon Sir Bobby Charlton who has died aged 86, his family announced on Saturday afternoon. He was one of only nine players in football history to have won the European Cup, Champions League and the Ballon d'Or - the Sunday People describes Sir Bobby as a hero forever.

The Daily Star also leads with a tribute to Sir Bobby Charlton as the tabloid mourns the death of the England World Cup legend. The paper also notes a half-term washout as Storm Babet lashed much of the UK with wind and rain on Saturday.

A fantastic action shot of the Manchester United legend dominates the front of the Sunday Mirror, as tributes continue to flood in for Sir Bobby. The paper quotes words from his fellow World Cup winning teammate Sir Geoff Hurst. "We will never forget him and nor will all of football," he says

The Sunday Times splashes on claims a "Hamas chief" is reportedly living in a north London council house. The paper claims Muhammad Qassem Sawalha was given a £112,000 discount on the £320,700 two-storey home by Barnet Council. It adds that he has never been charged with any offences during his time in the UK.

The Mail on Sunday's lead story is an interview with Israel's minister of economy, Nir Barkat, who warns Iran's ayatollahs will be "wiped off the face of the earth" should Hezbollah attack Israel. Next to the main story, is an iconic photo of Sir Bobby Charlton with his brother Jack moments after beating West Germany to clinch the Jules Rimet trophy in 1966.

Catching the eye on the front of the Sunday Telegraph is a huge image of the England rugby team, heartbroken after being edged out by South Africa on Saturday's semi-final in Paris. The paper leads on calls from the US for Britain to designate Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as terrorists in the wake of Tehran's "complicity" in Hamas's massacre of 1,400 people in Israel.

The Observer labels Sir Bobby Charlton "England's greatest footballer", in its tribute to the legend who died on Saturday aged 86. The lead story focuses on the US and Rishi Sunak urging caution against action in the north of Israel against Hezbollah in order to prevent the conflict from spreading.

Fellow England and Manchester United icon David Beckham salutes Sir Bobby Charlton on the front page of the Sun on Sunday. Beckham describes Sir Bobby as "an undisputed legend" as the paper reflects on the 86-year-old's impact around the whole world and being one of the driving forces behind England's 1966 World Cup victory.

Finally, the Sunday Express says football is in mourning after the death of Sir Bobby Charlton. The tabloid leads on claims Islamic extremists are attempting to hijack pro-Palestinian rallies to radicalise a new generation of British terrorists.

The Sunday Express calls Sir Bobby a "World Cup legend", while the Sunday Mirror carries a sub-headline quote from Sir Bobby's fellow World Cup winner Sir Geoff Hurst - who is now the last surviving member of the famous 1966 squad. "We will never forget him and nor will all of football," Sir Geoff writes. "A great colleague and friend he will be sorely missed by all of the country beyond sport alone."

David Beckham is the England star quoted on the front of the Sun on Sunday who describe Sir Bobby as "a hero to the whole world" - touching on his global reach.

Finally, in the Sunday Times Martin Samuel writes "with his passing, a little piece of England dies too". He says Sir Bobby was a great footballer and a good man, but also "our connection to what we believe was a gentler, nobler time. Our bridge to loyalty and duty, to modesty and diligence".

In their coverage of the crisis in the Middle East, many of the papers focus on Iran.

An Israeli minister tells the Mail on Sunday that Tehran's religious leaders will be "wiped off the face of the earth" if its "proxy" group Hezbollah attacks Israel. Nir Barkat claims in the tabloid that Iran's plan is to attack Israel on all fronts. The paper calls the comments "incendiary", and says they raise the grave spectre of a wider war.

Turning to the Observer, the paper reports the Israeli government is being pressured by hardliners in its own security establishment to launch a pre-emptive strike on Hezbollah in Lebanon. The paper says the US is "holding Israel back" from any strike, fearing a major regional conflict.

The Sunday Telegraph talks about Washington urging Britain and other allies to designate Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard as terrorists, citing what they call its "complicity" in the massacre carried out by Hamas.