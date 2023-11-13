Newspaper headlines: Suella comes out fighting and pre-Christmas tax cuts
Several of Monday's papers give details of the new powers which the government is reported to be considering to deal with protests.
The Sun says the prime minister wants to make it easier to ban marches and demonstrations, after what happened on Armistice Day. It says "clambering on statues" and using fireworks at protests could be prohibited, while laws on "glorifying terrorists" would be hardened. "Never again," the paper's headline reads.
The Daily Telegraph echoes the latest words of Home Secretary Suella Braverman - saying the government aims to toughen laws to prevent protests that - in her words - "pollute" the streets. It reports the prime minister wants to remove any doubt that the police can and should intervene on hate speech.
The Times reports that Rishi Sunak will meet the Metropolitan Police Commissioner, Sir Mark Rowley, on Monday or Tuesday - and is expected to ask why more arrests weren't made, despite images of marchers waving swastikas and wearing "Hamas-style' headbands. The paper says Sir Mark is expected to emphasise that officers quelled disorder despite facing unacceptable violence.
The Daily Mirror focuses on what it says are growing calls for the home secretary to quit. The paper has a photo of Suella Braverman at the Cenotaph on Sunday, 24 hours after the Armistice Day violence which it says she helped to incite. "Have you no shame?" the Mirror's headline asks, under a picture of far-right protesters clashing with police on Saturday.
In contrast, The Daily Mail says the home secretary is defying critics who want her sacked. The paper says she's come out "fighting" with her condemnation of the "ugly scenes" at the weekend, after being accused of stoking up tension.
"Will Suella survive PM's reshuffle?" asks the Daily Express - amid what it calls "fevered speculation" that the prime minister will shake up his top team "imminently". The paper says Ms Braverman is "clinging on to her job", after her controversial comments on policing and protests.
The i reports that Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is considering pre-Christmas cuts to inheritance tax and stamp duty, to - as the paper puts it - "lift Tory gloom". It says many Conservative MPs believe such a move is key to defeating Labour at the next general election. The chancellor has previously said he won't cut taxes while inflation remains high. But the paper suggests that figures out this week could show inflation has fallen below five per cent.
The Guardian reports that thousands of babies and toddlers are being admitted to hospital in England each year with lung problems - probably linked to their living conditions. A senior doctor, Andy Knox, tells the paper that damp and mould-ridden homes are having a "profoundly negative impact on the nation's health". Figures suggest damp is five times more common in private rented homes than in owner-occupied ones. The housing department says everyone deserves to live in a safe and decent home, and that's why the government is determined to crack down on rogue landlords.
Finally, the papers capture the solemnity of the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph. The Telegraph says peace and dignity prevailed, as the King laid a wreath for the fallen. The Mirror says there was a "dignified silence after Saturday's melee". For the Express, Remembrance Sunday was a "balm to our troubled soul".
