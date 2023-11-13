Newspaper headlines: Suella comes out fighting and pre-Christmas tax cuts

The Daily Mirror focuses on the position of Home Secretary Suella Braverman. It pictures her at the Cenotaph on Sunday "24 hours after Armistice Day violence her words helped to incite". Its headline asks: "Have you no shame?"

Turning to the coming week, the Daily Express has another question: "Will Suella survive PM's reshuffle?" The paper reports Ms Braverman is "clinging on to her job" amid speculation about an "imminent" reshuffle following her controversial comments on policing and protests.

The Daily Mail's headline reads: "Suella comes out fighting", as it reports on the home secretary accusing pro-Palestinian marchers of "polluting" the streets. It says the move is "defy[ing] critics who want her sacked".

The Times splashes on a slightly different angle following the scenes at demonstrations on Armistice weekend. "Arrest antisemitic yobs now, Sunak will tell Met”, is the paper's headline. It reports on possible new laws the prime minister is considering as part of a "crackdown on protests".

The Daily Telegraph picks up on a similar theme as it too highlights the planned "toughen[ing] of laws to prevent protests that 'pollute' streets". Its front page headline reads: "Braverman: the hate marches must end”.

The Sun also reports on planned new laws "to protect Remembrance". The paper says clambering on statues and using fireworks at protests will become illegal. "Never again", its headline reads.

Metro pictures the Princess of Wales on Remembrance Sunday underneath a picture of other members of the Royal Family. "Tears for the fallen", its headline reads, as it looks beyond the politics and weekend unrest.

Elsewhere, the i leads on the prime minister and chancellor apparently considering tax reductions before Christmas. Cuts to inheritance tax and stamp duty could be on the agenda "in a bid to appease restive Conservative MPs and narrow polling gap with Labour", the paper reports, under the headline "Hunt considers pre-Christmas tax cuts to lift Tory gloom”.

The Guardian splashes on a different story, reporting that "thousands of babies and toddlers are being admitted to hospital in England each year with lung conditions" linked to where they live. The paper is headlined: "Mould and squalid housing ‘making NHS crisis worse’”.

The Financial Times splashes on US officials telling their Israeli counterparts to avoid bombing hospitals amid "alarm at dire conditions for patients".

The Daily Star splashes on weather and hayfever, saying "It's the perfect storm". The paper suggests that "hay fever season is NOT over" and predicts "up to 10 days of non-stop rain" for the UK, with "500-mile tempests" on the way.

Several of Monday's papers give details of the new powers which the government is reported to be considering to deal with protests.

The Sun says the prime minister wants to make it easier to ban marches and demonstrations, after what happened on Armistice Day. It says "clambering on statues" and using fireworks at protests could be prohibited, while laws on "glorifying terrorists" would be hardened. "Never again," the paper's headline reads.

The Daily Telegraph echoes the latest words of Home Secretary Suella Braverman - saying the government aims to toughen laws to prevent protests that - in her words - "pollute" the streets. It reports the prime minister wants to remove any doubt that the police can and should intervene on hate speech.

The Times reports that Rishi Sunak will meet the Metropolitan Police Commissioner, Sir Mark Rowley, on Monday or Tuesday - and is expected to ask why more arrests weren't made, despite images of marchers waving swastikas and wearing "Hamas-style' headbands. The paper says Sir Mark is expected to emphasise that officers quelled disorder despite facing unacceptable violence.

The Daily Mirror focuses on what it says are growing calls for the home secretary to quit. The paper has a photo of Suella Braverman at the Cenotaph on Sunday, 24 hours after the Armistice Day violence which it says she helped to incite. "Have you no shame?" the Mirror's headline asks, under a picture of far-right protesters clashing with police on Saturday.

In contrast, The Daily Mail says the home secretary is defying critics who want her sacked. The paper says she's come out "fighting" with her condemnation of the "ugly scenes" at the weekend, after being accused of stoking up tension.

The i reports that Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is considering pre-Christmas cuts to inheritance tax and stamp duty, to - as the paper puts it - "lift Tory gloom". It says many Conservative MPs believe such a move is key to defeating Labour at the next general election. The chancellor has previously said he won't cut taxes while inflation remains high. But the paper suggests that figures out this week could show inflation has fallen below five per cent.

The Guardian reports that thousands of babies and toddlers are being admitted to hospital in England each year with lung problems - probably linked to their living conditions. A senior doctor, Andy Knox, tells the paper that damp and mould-ridden homes are having a "profoundly negative impact on the nation's health". Figures suggest damp is five times more common in private rented homes than in owner-occupied ones. The housing department says everyone deserves to live in a safe and decent home, and that's why the government is determined to crack down on rogue landlords.

Finally, the papers capture the solemnity of the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph. The Telegraph says peace and dignity prevailed, as the King laid a wreath for the fallen. The Mirror says there was a "dignified silence after Saturday's melee". For the Express, Remembrance Sunday was a "balm to our troubled soul".

